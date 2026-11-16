High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Nov. 16, 2026)

No. 1 IMG Academy has run its race and made its case.

The Ascenders took care of business against rival St. Frances Academy 17-9 on Saturday, doing what it needed to show why it deserves to remain atop the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings when the postseason results shake out across the country over the next month.

One of their biggest challengers, St. Thomas Aquinas, stubbed its toe in its first game of the inaugural Florida Open Division tournament, losing in overtime to Lakeland in pool play. However, the Raiders — who dropped four spots to No. 6 this week — will have four more chances to show why they should climb back up the rankings over the next month.

While Mater Dei dropped out this week after getting bounced from the CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals, defending Open Division champion Santa Margarita and fellow unbeaten Sierra Canyon remained alive, with challenging semifinals ahead to bolster their arguments.

And lest we forget, defending national champion Buford cruised in its opener of the Georgia 7A playoffs and still has several rounds to survive and prove its mettle.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11 | Wk12

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD) 17-9

The Ascenders made a solid final argument for why they deserve to win the national championship. Could they garner an invite to the Overtime Nationals — which announces its field this week — or another postseason game to strengthen their resumé?

Next up: Season over

2. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. San Clemente (CA) 7-0

Jaion Smith ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Eagles defense made that lone score stand up in pitching its fourth shutout.

Next up: vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Marietta (GA) 30-6

The Wolves led only 7-0 at halftime but warmed to the task in the third quarter, getting a safety and touchdown runs by Jalen Brewster and DJ Hunter to pull away.

Next up: at Archer (Lawrenceville, GA), GHSA 7A second round, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN) 49-7

David Gabriel Georges (109 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Keegan Croucher (298 passing yards, two touchdowns) ran the show for the Red Raiders.

Next up: vs. Briarcrest Christian (Eads, TN), TSSAA Division II-AAA semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas) 53-0

Ace Amina’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Aizen Costales-Torres on the first play from scrimmage kicked off the rout in the Open Division semifinal. Gaels coach Brent Browner proposed a solution so next year’s tournament isn’t such a farce.

Next up: vs. Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas, NV), Nevada Open Division championship, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Lakeland (FL) 27-24 (OT)

In previous seasons, a postseason loss would have ended the Raiders’ season, but in Florida’s new Open Division pool play format, they have two chances to redeem themselves after Kelin Hendrix’s 13-yard TD pass to Joseph Howard Jr. sealed the Dreadnaughts’ upset victory.

Next up: at Venice (FL), Florida Open Division playoffs, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Mission Viejo (CA) 21-7

University of California commit Jaxsen Stokes finished with 180 all-purpose yards and rushed for two touchdowns as the Trailblazers made sure they avoided a quarterfinal slipup that befell them a year ago.

Next up: at Centennial (Corona, CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 semifinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. North Forsyth (Cumming, GA) 55-7

For the second year in a row, the Trojans eliminated the Raiders from the playoffs, with Zach Watts leading the way with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Parkview (Lilburn, GA), GHSA 7A second round, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Hebron (Carrollton, TX) 73-0

Ty Snell threw for five touchdowns, including three to Zach Williams, as the Eagles cruised into Round 2 of the playoffs.

Next up: vs. Trinity (Euless, TX), UIL 6A Division 1 second round, Nov. 19

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Lawrence North (Indianapolis) 55-19

Senior Brady Lewis had his best game since the season opener, rushing for 149 yards and a season-high four touchdowns to help the Bulldogs win the regional title.

Next up: vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis), IHSAA 6A semifinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Palisades (Charlotte, NC) 50-14

The Huskies won not just on the field this week but off it as the school was cleared of potential rules violations concerning student-athlete eligibility.

Next up: vs. West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC), NCHSAA 8A West Region semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Veterans (Kathleen, GA) 56-6

The second time around for these foes ended in similar fashion as the Yellowjackets romped to victory, with Aidan McPherson and Jordan McNeil each rushing for three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Roswell (GA), GHSA 6A second round, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Miami Central (FL) 40-3

The Explorers opened play in the inaugural Open Division tournament with a dominant performance against their crosstown rival.

Next up: vs. Raines (Jacksonville, FL), Florida Open Division playoffs, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Season over

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Hempfield Area (Greensburg, PA) 45-13

The Vikings reached the WPIAL district final for the eighth straight year as junior Chrys Black led the way, rushing for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, PA), WPIAL 6A district championship, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Liberty (Brentwood, CA) 63-13

The Spartans opened their bid for another section championship by spreading the wealth, with 15 players getting carries and nine finding the end zone.

Next up: vs. Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa, CA), CIF North Coast Section Division 1/Open semifinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Lake Belton (Temple, TX) 55-0

Jacob Torres threw for two touchdowns, and G’Yrell Smith ran for two scores in the Panthers’ first-round home win.

Next up: at North Forney (Forney, TX), UIL 6A Division 2 second round, Nov. 19

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. New Albany (OH) 45-12

Sophomore Alex Daniels made his first career start behind center in place of injured junior Dash Hoy and was 15-of-21 for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Eagles built a 27-0 lead.

Next up: vs. Washington Massillon (OH), OHSAA Division II Region 7 final, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Spain Park (Hoover, AL) 36-17

Will McKay tossed three touchdown passes as the Lions erased an early 3-0 deficit to advance to their first quarterfinal since 2019.

Next up: vs. Daphne (AL), 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. St. Xavier (Louisville, KY) 35-0

The Shamrocks became the first team in this storied Louisville rivalry since 1974 to win both games in a season by shutout — extending their streak of shutouts to eight.

Next up: vs. DuPont Manual (Louisville, KY), KHSAA 6A quarterfinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Fort Mill (SC) 42-14

Quarterback Jaxon Knotts quieted any doubts about his playmaking after suffering a thumb injury in the Silver Foxes’ regular-season finale, throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two scores.

Next up: vs. Byrnes (Duncan, SC), SCHSL 5A quarterfinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Northville (MI) 40-30

The Technicians won their fourth straight Division 1 regional title, with Marquell Evans and Mylan Griggs highlighting the night with one-handed interceptions while junior Julian Taylor ran for four touchdowns.

1-800-CALL-SAM PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEE 🤯🏈



ONE HAND. ONE INCREDIBLE PICK. 😱



Marquell Evans Jr. (@MarquellEvansJr) of Cass Tech (@Detroit_CTFB) pulls off an unreal interception against Northville!



Powered by @CallSam pic.twitter.com/dthWXUT4Nh — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) November 15, 2026

Next up: vs. Romeo (MI), MHSAA Division 1 semifinals, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Idle

The Purple Knights learned their second-round opponent when Holy Cross defeated John Ehret 31-6.

Next up: vs. Holy Cross (New Orleans), LHSAA Division I Select second round, Nov. 20

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Prospect (Mount Prospect, IL) 65-35

The Flyers returned to the rankings ahead of a monster 7A semifinal matchup after Ronnie Gomiller had a big game against the Knights, rushing for 147 yards and four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Brother Rice (Chicago), IHSA 7A semifinals, Nov. 21

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Downey (Modesto, CA) 63-21

The Bulldogs kicked off the sectional playoffs in impressive fashion, with Brody Rudnicki tossing three touchdown passes and Osias Bolton rushing for three scores.

Next up: vs. Edison (Stockton, CA), CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinals, Nov. 20

Dropped Out

17. Randle (Richmond, TX)

21. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

Under Consideration

Broken Arrow (OK)

Centennial (Corona, CA)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Lakeland (FL)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

Newton (Covington, GA)

North Shore (Houston)

Northwestern (Rock Hill, SC)

Puyallup (WA)

Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

Thompson (AL)

Tupelo (MS)