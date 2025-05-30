Andrews vs. Calallen: 2025 UIL 4A Division I softball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
The 2025 UIL Class 4A Division I state championship will pit one of the state’s hottest offenses against a pitching staff that’s barely been touched.
Andrews (36-8) and defending champion Corpus Christi Calallen (33-6) will meet Friday at 1 p.m. at McCombs Field in Austin with a state title on the line. Calallen is chasing its third straight championship. Andrews is looking for its first.
Calallen is also looking to become only the second softball team in UIL history to win three consecutive state championships. If they do they'll have done it just one day after Coahoma became the first to ever accomplish it.
The Lady Mustangs are coming in off a dominant 15-5 Game 3 win over Sulphur Springs in the semifinals, powered by two home runs each from Alexys Cornejo and Georgia Lambert. Cornejo, a senior shortstop, enters the final hitting .538 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 RBI. Andrews has slugged its way through the bracket behind a core of experienced hitters and a duo in the circle made up of junior Georgia Lambert (21-4) and freshman Kylie Gentile (10-3).
Calallen’s path has required some resilience. The Lady Wildcats dropped Game 1 to Liberty in the semifinals before winning 4-2 and 2-0 to advance. Juniors Jordyn Thibodeaux (14-6, 0.97 ERA) and Bianca Gonzales (15-0, 1.22 ERA) have carried the load in the circle, giving up a combined 34 earned runs all year. The offense features four players with at least 40 RBI, including senior Brookelynn Meador (.483, 11 HR) and junior Braelyn Bailey (.483, 44 RBI).
Andrews has scored 375 runs this season. Calallen has allowed just 57. It's a stark contrast and one that makes this title game feel like it could have some wild ebbs and flows.
