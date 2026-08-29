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Texas High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Check out the final scores from Friday night's Texas high school football action across the Lone Star State.
Gary Adornato|
Magnolia West raced past Bryan, 56-24, in Texas high school football action on Friday, Aug. 26, 2026.
Magnolia West raced past Bryan, 56-24, in Texas high school football action on Friday, Aug. 26, 2026. | Yuki Soda

The 2026 Texas high school football season kicked into high gear Friday, Aug. 28, with hundreds of teams across the Lone Star State taking the field. From marquee matchups between state-ranked powers to season openers in communities big and small, here are the final scores from Friday night’s action.

Texas High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Abernathy 50, Denver City 49

Abilene Christian 76, Christ the King Cathedral 50

Albany 34, Hawley 27

Alice 35, Jones 13

Alief Hastings 23, Cypress Park 21

Alief Taylor 39, Westbury 0

Allen 26, Duncanville 7

Almeta Crawford 51, La Porte 24

Amarillo 21, Palo Duro 7

Ambassador Christian School 58, Grapevine Faith Christian 34

Andress 44, Centennial 34

Andrews 16, Clint 7

Angleton 24, Fort Bend Bush 0

Anna 49, Colleyville Heritage 31

Anton 50, Southland 28

Arp 43, Waskom 7

Aspermont 64, Blackwell 36

Athens 40, Nacogdoches 21

Austin 27, El Paso 13

Azle 28, Cooper 24

Azle Christian 49, Stephenville FAITH 0

Ballinger 27, Eastland 6

Balmorhea 41, Lubbock Titans 20

Barbers Hill 38, Nimitz 10

Bartlett 69, Texas Legacy Football Academy 0

Bay Area Christian 41, Pantego Christian 0

Beaumont United 34, Lumberton 24

Bellville 36, Robinson 35

Belton 39, Hendrickson 17

Benavides 27, Arlington Heights Christian 20

Bishop Dunne 21, Nolan Catholic 20

Blanket 72, Panther Creek 26

Boerne 34, Round Rock Westwood 14

Bonham 60, Inspired Vision 0

Booker 64, Miami 0

Boswell 56, Saginaw 7

Bovina 22, Floydada 8

Bowie 46, Boles 38

Bowie 40, Callisburg 0

Bowie 62, McNeil 14

Boyd 33, Tolar 26

Boys Ranch 55, Kress 6

Bracken Christian 50, Nueces Canyon 0

Braswell 35, Crandall 24

Brazos 40, Caldwell 0

Brazoswood 57, Santa Fe 34

Bremond 26, Hamilton 21

Brenham 49, Huntsville 14

Brewer 31, Haltom 14

Bridge City 35, Kirbyville 12

Bridgeland 31, The Woodlands 30

Bridgeport 38, Gainesville 0

Brock 42, Springtown 20

Brook Hill 45, Brownsboro 3

Brownfield 36, Morton 26

Brownwood 13, Wylie 7

Buena Vista 42, Irion County 39

Buffalo 35, Iola 0

Bullard 63, Mabank 21

Buna 27, Kountze 7

Burges 35, Socorro 14

Burkburnett 44, Western Hills 13

BVCHEA HomeSchool 54, Calvert 13

C.H. Yoe 21, Teague 14

Canadian 63, Panhandle 38

Canton 41, Jacksonville 21

Canyon 59, Snyder 13

Caprock 29, Pampa 12

Carlisle 50, Mt. Enterprise 0

Carthage 49, Henderson 10

Castleberry 62, North Side 14

Cathedral 26, New Mexico Military Institute 12

Cayuga 62, Bishop Gorman 20

Cedar Creek 27, Travis 24

Cedar Park 40, A&M Consolidated 35

Celina 21, LSSS 19

Centennial 31, Weatherford 21

Center Point 28, St. Anthony 0

Central Catholic 42, McCollum 7

Central Texas Christian 54, Brentwood Christian 14

Chaparral 23, Mountain View 21

Chapin 39, Franklin 14

Chillicothe 53, Paint Creek 6

China Spring 45, Connally 12

Christoval 35, Eldorado 14

Clear Brook 27, Madison 26

Cleveland 26, Spring Woods 11

Clifton 28, Bosqueville 21

Clyde 27, Cisco 24

Coleman 16, Grape Creek 12

Columbus 34, Bay City 19

Comanche 28, Breckenridge 6

Comfort 32, Brady 29

Commerce 49, Lone Oak 6

Community 49, Liberty 13

Coolidge 72, Jonesboro 58

Cooper 69, Fort Bend Christian Academy 20

Coppell 40, Hebron 10

Copperas Cove 49, Ellison 27

Cornerstone Christian Academy 50, Savoy 0

Corsicana 56, Irving 14

Covenant Christian 35, Trinity Leadership 21

Covenant Classical 25, Sacred Heart 22

Crane 21, Compass Academy 14

Cranfills Gap 67, Gholson 18

Crawford 14, McGregor 0

Crosby 45, Dayton 15

Crowley 21, Cedar Hill 14

Cuero 28, Yoakum 21

Cypress Christian 67, Village 7

Cypress Falls 36, Strake Jesuit 3

D'Hanis 33, Veritas Academy 0

Dalhart 27, Perryton 20

Dallas Christian 28, Fort Worth Christian 17

DasCHE 50, Newman International Academy 6

Davenport 37, Long Creek 26

De Kalb 54, Tom Bean 14

Decatur 55, Eagle Mountain 13

Deer Park 35, Dawson 0

Denison 50, Sherman 19

Detroit 20, Valliant 6

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 38, A Plus Academy 6

Dimmitt 46, Sundown 22

Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 65, Round Rock Christian Academy 30

Dobie 17, Clear Springs 15

Early 35, Merkel 26

East Bernard 55, Sweeny 7

East Chambers 35, Jasper 7

Eastlake 41, Del Valle 27

Eastwood 65, Bel Air 13

Edna 45, Columbia 12

El Campo 55, Wharton 14

El Dorado 28, Coronado 21

Emerson 49, Garland 20

Episcopal School of Dallas 24, Trinity Christian 10

EPLAE 55, Immanuel Christian 0

Era 40, Petrolia 14

Evadale 34, Huntington 14

Fabens 34, Van Horn 14

Faustina Academy 42, Heritage Christian 20

First Baptist 44, Grace Community 26

Flatonia 28, Palacios 24

Fort Bend Clements 48, Alvin 30

Fort Bend Kempner 28, Westside 7

Fort Bend Marshall 32, Ball 7

Fort Bend Travis 43, Foster 21

Founders Classical Academy 42, Faith Academy 16

Frankston 61, Winona 12

Frenship 50, Lubbock-Cooper 17

Friendswood 31, Texas City 6

Friona 54, Muleshoe 14

Frost 31, Blooming Grove 0

Geneva 49, Natalia 8

Georgetown 28, Temple 23

Giddings 49, Rockdale 7

Gladewater 39, Daingerfield 14

Glen Rose 28, Grandview 7

Goldthwaite 59, Junction 27

Goose Creek Memorial 40, Kingwood Park 19

Grace Academy 72, Austin Classical 8

Grace Prep 47, Hampton Prep 6

Grady 71, Our Lady of the Hills 0

Graham 42, Godley 12

Granbury 54, Cleburne 27

Grand Saline 28, Cooper 7

Greenwood 39, Jim Ned 12

Groesbeck 29, Centerville 7

Groveton 32, Alto 30

Gustine 58, Evant 12

Hallsville 44, Terrell 14

Hamlin 42, Anson 0

Harleton 49, Union Hill 7

Harmony 42, New Diana 7

Harper 49, Johnson City 14

Hawkins 42, Como-Pickton 12

Hico 35, De Leon 7

Hitchcock 36, La Marque 12

Holliday 42, Iowa Park 14

Honey Grove 34, Whitewright 7

Hooks 28, Hughes Springs 14

Howe 35, S&S Consolidated 14

Hubbard 46, Italy 14

Huffman Hargrave 28, Bridge City 21

Humble 35, Pasadena Memorial 7

Idalou 31, Sweetwater 6

Iraan 60, Van Horn 12

Ingram Moore 35, Hondo 14

Iowa Colony 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Iowa Park 35, Vernon 14

Italy 40, Itasca 20

Jacksonville 28, Palestine 21

Jarrell 57, Navarro 0

Joaquin 40, Beckville 20

Johnson City 35, Junction 20

Joshua 34, Alvarado 13

Karnes City 49, Kenedy 7

Katy 42, Clear Springs 7

Keller 35, Plano West 14

Kennedale 28, Alvarado 14

Kermit 48, Alpine 14

Kilgore 35, Carthage 28

Kingwood 35, Clear Creek 14

Klein Cain 42, Cypress Ranch 21

La Feria 35, Raymondville 14

La Grange 42, Smithville 7

La Vernia 42, Gonzales 14

Lake Creek 35, Montgomery 21

Lake Highlands 30, Forney 23

Lake Travis 42, Arlington Martin 14

Lake Worth 35, Mineral Wells 21

Langham Creek 40, Paetow 21

Laredo Alexander 35, Del Rio 14

Laredo United 42, Eagle Pass 21

Lefors 52, Miami 6

Liberty Hill 49, Rouse 14

Life Waxahachie 20, Southwest 6

Littlefield 42, Muleshoe 21

Llano 35, Mason 14

Lockney 34, Ralls 20

Lone Star 42, Mansfield 21

Longview 35, Lufkin 14

Lorena 42, China Spring 35

Lubbock Christian 49, Trinity Christian 14

Lubbock Monterey 35, Odessa 14

Lyford 47, Falfurrias 14

Madisonville 42, Fairfield 14

Magnolia West 56, Bryan 24

Malakoff 35, Grandview 14

Manor 35, McCallum 21

Marble Falls 42, Burnet 21

Mart 42, Groesbeck 14

Mason 58, Reagan County 0

Mayde Creek 38, Fort Bend Elkins 35

McKinney Christian Academy 53, Founders Classical Academy 9

Melissa 63, Pulaski Academy 21

Memorial 27, Lebanon Trail 14

Mexia 35, Teague 14

Midland 35, El Paso Franklin 14

Midlothian 42, Ennis 21

Mineola 35, Winnsboro 21

Muenster 55, Lindsay 0

Navasota 42, Sealy 14

New Braunfels 38, Seguin 7

New Caney 35, Porter 14

New Deal 42, Tahoka 14

Newton 42, Woodville 14

North Crowley 26, Aledo 0

North Forney 42, Rockwall-Heath 28

North Shore 42, Humble Atascocita 21

Northside 35, Southside 14

Oakwood 54, Trinidad 6

Orangefield 35, Buna 14

Paradise 42, Ponder 32

Pearsall 35, Crystal City 14

Pflugerville 35, Connally 14

Pilot Point 42, Whitesboro 21

Pittsburg 35, Mount Pleasant 14

Post 42, Roosevelt 7

Pottsboro 35, Bonham 14

Quanah 42, Electra 14

Randle 20, South Oak Cliff 14

Reagan 35, Brandeis 14

Refugio 42, Edna 14

Rice Consolidated 35, Columbus 21

Ridge Point 29, Dickinson 26

Rio Hondo 56, Pace 0

River Road 25, Sanford-Fritch 24

Rivercrest 49, Maud 14

Roby 65, Ira 38

Rochelle 59, Sidney 19

Rosehill Christian 59, St. John XXIII 6

Royal 37, Hempstead 14

Runge 48, Annapolis Christian Academy 31

Rusk 33, Livingston 0

Ryan 30, V.R. Eaton 27

Sachse 52, Dallas Jesuit 24

Saint Jo 50, Crowell 40

Sam Houston 24, North Mesquite 21

Sam Rayburn 50, Aldine 0

San Angelo Central 28, Abilene 23

San Elizario 34, Anthony 20

San Jacinto Christian Academy 64, PCHE 32

Sanger 35, Lake Dallas 28

Santo 22, Chilton 13

Seagraves 42, Trinity Christian 21

Seminole 62, Bushland 42

Shadow Creek 24, Summer Creek 14

Shallowater 35, Childress 21

Shelbyville 34, Sabine 0

Shepherd 40, Hargrave 28

Silsbee 42, Vidor 39

Silverton 42, Dora 14

Slaton 7, New Home 0

Smithville 48, Austin Achieve 0

Snook 42, Hull-Daisetta 7

Sonora 14, Miles 6

South Hills 54, Venus 19

Splendora 28, Caney Creek 19

Spring 40, Channelview 27

Springlake-Earth 31, Petersburg 25

St. Francis Episcopal 47, Westbury Christian 13

St. John's 28, Second Baptist 14

St. Joseph 35, Sacred Heart 27

St. Mark's 37, Fort Worth Country Day 6

St. Michael's 21, Covenant 20

St. Thomas Catholic 30, Episcopal 29

Stafford 43, Hitchcock 42

Stamford 80, Haskell 62

Stephenville 44, Midlothian Heritage 21

Sterling 31, Lee 10

Sterling City 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 27

Stockdale 51, Mathis 44

Strawn 54, Klondike 46

Summit Christian Academy 32, Waco Christian 20

Sutter 49, Bishop Lynch 28

Tahoka 39, SATLCA 25

Taylor 40, Eastside Early College 20

Temple Christian 60, St. Paul's Prep 14

Terrell 49, Seguin 41

Texas Leadership of Abilene 46, Baird 14

Texas School for the Deaf 64, Buckholts 32

Texico 27, Sudan 0

Thorndale 43, Burton 15

Thrall 27, Hearne 0

Timber Creek 27, South Grand Prairie 25

Timpson 44, West Sabine 28

TMI-Episcopal 53, Savio 6

Trenton 46, Celeste 15

Trinity 28, Berkner 17

Trinity Christian 50, Shelton 0

Trinity Valley 36, Southwest Christian School 35

Troup 54, Diboll 21

Troy 63, Salado 50

TWCA 48, St. Pius X 0

Tyler HEAT 48, Trinidad 32

Union Grove 45, Queen City 22

University 49, Chaparral 20

Valley Mills 32, Wortham 7

Van 46, Center 19

Van Vleck 42, Anahuac 14

Vandegrift 28, Brennan 21

Vega 32, Clarendon 28

Veribest 48, Santa Anna 0

Veterans Memorial 32, St. Joseph Academy 21

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 45, New Braunfels Spartans 15

Victoria West 35, Calhoun 28

Victory Christian Academy 51, Fort Worth THESA 50

Wall 42, West Plains 35

Waller 41, Benjamin Davis 6

Walnut Grove 49, Lake Ridge 28

Wayne Hills 41, Midland Christian 34

Weiss 42, Round Rock 28

Wellington 18, Spearman 12

Wellman-Union 58, Amherst 0

Weslaco 30, Weslaco East 0

West 40, Hillsboro 22

West Fork 20, Alief Elsik 3

West Orange-Stark 44, Newton 28

West Rusk 22, Tatum 21

West Texas 49, Tulia 26

Westlake 33, Inglewood 26

Wheeler 46, Highland Park 0

White Deer 73, Groom 36

Whiteface 64, Bryson 0

Whitesboro 40, City View 24

Whitewright 43, Clarksville 10

Whitney 40, Mart 0

Wildfire HSA 13, UME Preparatory Academy 0

Willis 38, Magnolia 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 45, Dunbar 14

Windthorst 49, Holliday 43

Wink 48, Eunice 27

Wolfe City 23, Chisum 20

Wylie 41, Pearce 23

Wylie East 31, Richardson 20

Yates 24, Sterling 0

Ysleta 30, Big Spring 22

Zephyr 40, May 18

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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