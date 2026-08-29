Texas High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The 2026 Texas high school football season kicked into high gear Friday, Aug. 28, with hundreds of teams across the Lone Star State taking the field. From marquee matchups between state-ranked powers to season openers in communities big and small, here are the final scores from Friday night’s action.
Texas High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Abernathy 50, Denver City 49
Abilene Christian 76, Christ the King Cathedral 50
Albany 34, Hawley 27
Alice 35, Jones 13
Alief Hastings 23, Cypress Park 21
Alief Taylor 39, Westbury 0
Allen 26, Duncanville 7
Almeta Crawford 51, La Porte 24
Amarillo 21, Palo Duro 7
Ambassador Christian School 58, Grapevine Faith Christian 34
Andress 44, Centennial 34
Andrews 16, Clint 7
Angleton 24, Fort Bend Bush 0
Anna 49, Colleyville Heritage 31
Anton 50, Southland 28
Arp 43, Waskom 7
Aspermont 64, Blackwell 36
Athens 40, Nacogdoches 21
Austin 27, El Paso 13
Azle 28, Cooper 24
Azle Christian 49, Stephenville FAITH 0
Ballinger 27, Eastland 6
Balmorhea 41, Lubbock Titans 20
Barbers Hill 38, Nimitz 10
Bartlett 69, Texas Legacy Football Academy 0
Bay Area Christian 41, Pantego Christian 0
Beaumont United 34, Lumberton 24
Bellville 36, Robinson 35
Belton 39, Hendrickson 17
Benavides 27, Arlington Heights Christian 20
Bishop Dunne 21, Nolan Catholic 20
Blanket 72, Panther Creek 26
Boerne 34, Round Rock Westwood 14
Bonham 60, Inspired Vision 0
Booker 64, Miami 0
Boswell 56, Saginaw 7
Bovina 22, Floydada 8
Bowie 46, Boles 38
Bowie 40, Callisburg 0
Bowie 62, McNeil 14
Boyd 33, Tolar 26
Boys Ranch 55, Kress 6
Bracken Christian 50, Nueces Canyon 0
Braswell 35, Crandall 24
Brazos 40, Caldwell 0
Brazoswood 57, Santa Fe 34
Bremond 26, Hamilton 21
Brenham 49, Huntsville 14
Brewer 31, Haltom 14
Bridge City 35, Kirbyville 12
Bridgeland 31, The Woodlands 30
Bridgeport 38, Gainesville 0
Brock 42, Springtown 20
Brook Hill 45, Brownsboro 3
Brownfield 36, Morton 26
Brownwood 13, Wylie 7
Buena Vista 42, Irion County 39
Buffalo 35, Iola 0
Bullard 63, Mabank 21
Buna 27, Kountze 7
Burges 35, Socorro 14
Burkburnett 44, Western Hills 13
BVCHEA HomeSchool 54, Calvert 13
C.H. Yoe 21, Teague 14
Canadian 63, Panhandle 38
Canton 41, Jacksonville 21
Canyon 59, Snyder 13
Caprock 29, Pampa 12
Carlisle 50, Mt. Enterprise 0
Carthage 49, Henderson 10
Castleberry 62, North Side 14
Cathedral 26, New Mexico Military Institute 12
Cayuga 62, Bishop Gorman 20
Cedar Creek 27, Travis 24
Cedar Park 40, A&M Consolidated 35
Celina 21, LSSS 19
Centennial 31, Weatherford 21
Center Point 28, St. Anthony 0
Central Catholic 42, McCollum 7
Central Texas Christian 54, Brentwood Christian 14
Chaparral 23, Mountain View 21
Chapin 39, Franklin 14
Chillicothe 53, Paint Creek 6
China Spring 45, Connally 12
Christoval 35, Eldorado 14
Clear Brook 27, Madison 26
Cleveland 26, Spring Woods 11
Clifton 28, Bosqueville 21
Clyde 27, Cisco 24
Coleman 16, Grape Creek 12
Columbus 34, Bay City 19
Comanche 28, Breckenridge 6
Comfort 32, Brady 29
Commerce 49, Lone Oak 6
Community 49, Liberty 13
Coolidge 72, Jonesboro 58
Cooper 69, Fort Bend Christian Academy 20
Coppell 40, Hebron 10
Copperas Cove 49, Ellison 27
Cornerstone Christian Academy 50, Savoy 0
Corsicana 56, Irving 14
Covenant Christian 35, Trinity Leadership 21
Covenant Classical 25, Sacred Heart 22
Crane 21, Compass Academy 14
Cranfills Gap 67, Gholson 18
Crawford 14, McGregor 0
Crosby 45, Dayton 15
Crowley 21, Cedar Hill 14
Cuero 28, Yoakum 21
Cypress Christian 67, Village 7
Cypress Falls 36, Strake Jesuit 3
D'Hanis 33, Veritas Academy 0
Dalhart 27, Perryton 20
Dallas Christian 28, Fort Worth Christian 17
DasCHE 50, Newman International Academy 6
Davenport 37, Long Creek 26
De Kalb 54, Tom Bean 14
Decatur 55, Eagle Mountain 13
Deer Park 35, Dawson 0
Denison 50, Sherman 19
Detroit 20, Valliant 6
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 38, A Plus Academy 6
Dimmitt 46, Sundown 22
Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 65, Round Rock Christian Academy 30
Dobie 17, Clear Springs 15
Early 35, Merkel 26
East Bernard 55, Sweeny 7
East Chambers 35, Jasper 7
Eastlake 41, Del Valle 27
Eastwood 65, Bel Air 13
Edna 45, Columbia 12
El Campo 55, Wharton 14
El Dorado 28, Coronado 21
Emerson 49, Garland 20
Episcopal School of Dallas 24, Trinity Christian 10
EPLAE 55, Immanuel Christian 0
Era 40, Petrolia 14
Evadale 34, Huntington 14
Fabens 34, Van Horn 14
Faustina Academy 42, Heritage Christian 20
First Baptist 44, Grace Community 26
Flatonia 28, Palacios 24
Fort Bend Clements 48, Alvin 30
Fort Bend Kempner 28, Westside 7
Fort Bend Marshall 32, Ball 7
Fort Bend Travis 43, Foster 21
Founders Classical Academy 42, Faith Academy 16
Frankston 61, Winona 12
Frenship 50, Lubbock-Cooper 17
Friendswood 31, Texas City 6
Friona 54, Muleshoe 14
Frost 31, Blooming Grove 0
Geneva 49, Natalia 8
Georgetown 28, Temple 23
Giddings 49, Rockdale 7
Gladewater 39, Daingerfield 14
Glen Rose 28, Grandview 7
Goldthwaite 59, Junction 27
Goose Creek Memorial 40, Kingwood Park 19
Grace Academy 72, Austin Classical 8
Grace Prep 47, Hampton Prep 6
Grady 71, Our Lady of the Hills 0
Graham 42, Godley 12
Granbury 54, Cleburne 27
Grand Saline 28, Cooper 7
Greenwood 39, Jim Ned 12
Groesbeck 29, Centerville 7
Groveton 32, Alto 30
Gustine 58, Evant 12
Hallsville 44, Terrell 14
Hamlin 42, Anson 0
Harleton 49, Union Hill 7
Harmony 42, New Diana 7
Harper 49, Johnson City 14
Hawkins 42, Como-Pickton 12
Hico 35, De Leon 7
Hitchcock 36, La Marque 12
Holliday 42, Iowa Park 14
Honey Grove 34, Whitewright 7
Hooks 28, Hughes Springs 14
Howe 35, S&S Consolidated 14
Hubbard 46, Italy 14
Huffman Hargrave 28, Bridge City 21
Humble 35, Pasadena Memorial 7
Idalou 31, Sweetwater 6
Iraan 60, Van Horn 12
Ingram Moore 35, Hondo 14
Iowa Colony 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Iowa Park 35, Vernon 14
Italy 40, Itasca 20
Jacksonville 28, Palestine 21
Jarrell 57, Navarro 0
Joaquin 40, Beckville 20
Johnson City 35, Junction 20
Joshua 34, Alvarado 13
Karnes City 49, Kenedy 7
Katy 42, Clear Springs 7
Keller 35, Plano West 14
Kennedale 28, Alvarado 14
Kermit 48, Alpine 14
Kilgore 35, Carthage 28
Kingwood 35, Clear Creek 14
Klein Cain 42, Cypress Ranch 21
La Feria 35, Raymondville 14
La Grange 42, Smithville 7
La Vernia 42, Gonzales 14
Lake Creek 35, Montgomery 21
Lake Highlands 30, Forney 23
Lake Travis 42, Arlington Martin 14
Lake Worth 35, Mineral Wells 21
Langham Creek 40, Paetow 21
Laredo Alexander 35, Del Rio 14
Laredo United 42, Eagle Pass 21
Lefors 52, Miami 6
Liberty Hill 49, Rouse 14
Life Waxahachie 20, Southwest 6
Littlefield 42, Muleshoe 21
Llano 35, Mason 14
Lockney 34, Ralls 20
Lone Star 42, Mansfield 21
Longview 35, Lufkin 14
Lorena 42, China Spring 35
Lubbock Christian 49, Trinity Christian 14
Lubbock Monterey 35, Odessa 14
Lyford 47, Falfurrias 14
Madisonville 42, Fairfield 14
Magnolia West 56, Bryan 24
Malakoff 35, Grandview 14
Manor 35, McCallum 21
Marble Falls 42, Burnet 21
Mart 42, Groesbeck 14
Mason 58, Reagan County 0
Mayde Creek 38, Fort Bend Elkins 35
McKinney Christian Academy 53, Founders Classical Academy 9
Melissa 63, Pulaski Academy 21
Memorial 27, Lebanon Trail 14
Mexia 35, Teague 14
Midland 35, El Paso Franklin 14
Midlothian 42, Ennis 21
Mineola 35, Winnsboro 21
Muenster 55, Lindsay 0
Navasota 42, Sealy 14
New Braunfels 38, Seguin 7
New Caney 35, Porter 14
New Deal 42, Tahoka 14
Newton 42, Woodville 14
North Crowley 26, Aledo 0
North Forney 42, Rockwall-Heath 28
North Shore 42, Humble Atascocita 21
Northside 35, Southside 14
Oakwood 54, Trinidad 6
Orangefield 35, Buna 14
Paradise 42, Ponder 32
Pearsall 35, Crystal City 14
Pflugerville 35, Connally 14
Pilot Point 42, Whitesboro 21
Pittsburg 35, Mount Pleasant 14
Post 42, Roosevelt 7
Pottsboro 35, Bonham 14
Quanah 42, Electra 14
Randle 20, South Oak Cliff 14
Reagan 35, Brandeis 14
Refugio 42, Edna 14
Rice Consolidated 35, Columbus 21
Ridge Point 29, Dickinson 26
Rio Hondo 56, Pace 0
River Road 25, Sanford-Fritch 24
Rivercrest 49, Maud 14
Roby 65, Ira 38
Rochelle 59, Sidney 19
Rosehill Christian 59, St. John XXIII 6
Royal 37, Hempstead 14
Runge 48, Annapolis Christian Academy 31
Rusk 33, Livingston 0
Ryan 30, V.R. Eaton 27
Sachse 52, Dallas Jesuit 24
Saint Jo 50, Crowell 40
Sam Houston 24, North Mesquite 21
Sam Rayburn 50, Aldine 0
San Angelo Central 28, Abilene 23
San Elizario 34, Anthony 20
San Jacinto Christian Academy 64, PCHE 32
Sanger 35, Lake Dallas 28
Santo 22, Chilton 13
Seagraves 42, Trinity Christian 21
Seminole 62, Bushland 42
Shadow Creek 24, Summer Creek 14
Shallowater 35, Childress 21
Shelbyville 34, Sabine 0
Shepherd 40, Hargrave 28
Silsbee 42, Vidor 39
Silverton 42, Dora 14
Slaton 7, New Home 0
Smithville 48, Austin Achieve 0
Snook 42, Hull-Daisetta 7
Sonora 14, Miles 6
South Hills 54, Venus 19
Splendora 28, Caney Creek 19
Spring 40, Channelview 27
Springlake-Earth 31, Petersburg 25
St. Francis Episcopal 47, Westbury Christian 13
St. John's 28, Second Baptist 14
St. Joseph 35, Sacred Heart 27
St. Mark's 37, Fort Worth Country Day 6
St. Michael's 21, Covenant 20
St. Thomas Catholic 30, Episcopal 29
Stafford 43, Hitchcock 42
Stamford 80, Haskell 62
Stephenville 44, Midlothian Heritage 21
Sterling 31, Lee 10
Sterling City 66, Grandfalls-Royalty 27
Stockdale 51, Mathis 44
Strawn 54, Klondike 46
Summit Christian Academy 32, Waco Christian 20
Sutter 49, Bishop Lynch 28
Tahoka 39, SATLCA 25
Taylor 40, Eastside Early College 20
Temple Christian 60, St. Paul's Prep 14
Terrell 49, Seguin 41
Texas Leadership of Abilene 46, Baird 14
Texas School for the Deaf 64, Buckholts 32
Texico 27, Sudan 0
Thorndale 43, Burton 15
Thrall 27, Hearne 0
Timber Creek 27, South Grand Prairie 25
Timpson 44, West Sabine 28
TMI-Episcopal 53, Savio 6
Trenton 46, Celeste 15
Trinity 28, Berkner 17
Trinity Christian 50, Shelton 0
Trinity Valley 36, Southwest Christian School 35
Troup 54, Diboll 21
Troy 63, Salado 50
TWCA 48, St. Pius X 0
Tyler HEAT 48, Trinidad 32
Union Grove 45, Queen City 22
University 49, Chaparral 20
Valley Mills 32, Wortham 7
Van 46, Center 19
Van Vleck 42, Anahuac 14
Vandegrift 28, Brennan 21
Vega 32, Clarendon 28
Veribest 48, Santa Anna 0
Veterans Memorial 32, St. Joseph Academy 21
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 45, New Braunfels Spartans 15
Victoria West 35, Calhoun 28
Victory Christian Academy 51, Fort Worth THESA 50
Wall 42, West Plains 35
Waller 41, Benjamin Davis 6
Walnut Grove 49, Lake Ridge 28
Wayne Hills 41, Midland Christian 34
Weiss 42, Round Rock 28
Wellington 18, Spearman 12
Wellman-Union 58, Amherst 0
Weslaco 30, Weslaco East 0
West 40, Hillsboro 22
West Fork 20, Alief Elsik 3
West Orange-Stark 44, Newton 28
West Rusk 22, Tatum 21
West Texas 49, Tulia 26
Westlake 33, Inglewood 26
Wheeler 46, Highland Park 0
White Deer 73, Groom 36
Whiteface 64, Bryson 0
Whitesboro 40, City View 24
Whitewright 43, Clarksville 10
Whitney 40, Mart 0
Wildfire HSA 13, UME Preparatory Academy 0
Willis 38, Magnolia 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 45, Dunbar 14
Windthorst 49, Holliday 43
Wink 48, Eunice 27
Wolfe City 23, Chisum 20
Wylie 41, Pearce 23
Wylie East 31, Richardson 20
Yates 24, Sterling 0
Ysleta 30, Big Spring 22
Zephyr 40, May 18
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.