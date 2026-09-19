Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18

The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another massive slate of action and hundreds of games played across the Lone Star State.

Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.

Texas High School Football Scores — September 18

A&M Consolidated 59, Glenn 14

Abbott 54, Heritage Christian 8

Abilene Christian 70, Ira 48

Alamo Heights 58, Johnson 9

Albany 31, Coleman 8

(#23) Aledo 69, Granbury 0

Alexander 17, United South 14

Alice 47, King 26

Alief Taylor 49, Alief Elsik 0

Alvord 28, Era 6

Anderson 49, Lockhart 7

Anderson-Shiro 26, Normangee 6

Andress 38, Chapin 21

Angleton 72, South Houston 7

(#18) Anna 42, Emerson 21

Aquilla 60, Kopperl 6

Aransas Pass 28, Cole 19

(#16) Argyle 70, Highland Park 37

Arlington 37, Sam Houston 15

Arlington Heights 63, Polytechnic 0

Arp 54, Shelbyville 7

Atascocita 43, Humble 7

Athens 55, Kaufman 39

Atlanta 42, Daingerfield 25

Atlas HomeSchool 28, Greenhill 21

Azle 42, Community 14

Azle Christian 60, Ovilla Christian 0

Ballinger 40, Brady 35

Barbers Hill 44, Clear Falls 17

Bay Area Christian 56, Holy Cross 19

Bellaire 41, Westside 22

Ben Bolt 50, Marine Military Academy 28

Blanco 28, Burnet 7

Bloomington 34, Karnes City 0

Boerne 42, Somerset 21

Boerne-Champion 59, Lehman 3

Bonham 28, Venus 16

Booker 61, Follett 14

Borden County 82, Rankin 36

Borger 30, Pampa 20

Bowie 42, Celeste 6

Bowie 29, Lamar 23

Bowie 47, Stony Point 21

Boys Ranch 82, McLean 36

Bracken Christian 46, Knippa 0

Brazos 28, Ganado 25

Brazos Christian 49, Geneva 23

Brazosport 72, KIPP Sunnyside 7

Brenham 45, Port Neches-Groves 14

Brewer 45, South Hills 7

Brook Hill 64, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 12

Brookesmith 56, Evant 43

Brownsboro 56, Mabank 27

Bruceville-Eddy 48, Hubbard 6

Buena Vista 84, Marfa 56

Burkburnett 56, Lake Worth 6

Bushland 69, Lubbock Christian 40

Byron Nelson 52, V.R. Eaton 34

Calallen 45, Sinton 31

Canutillo 63, Horizon 14

Carlisle 35, Lovelady 14

Cayuga 42, Itasca 14

Cedar Hill 38, Midlothian 28

Cedar Ridge 34, Rouse 16

(#21) Celina 46, Richland 15

Childress 46, Holliday 45

Clarendon 76, Ralls 0

Claude 64, Groom 0

Clear Springs 23, Clear Creek 21

Clyde 42, Breckenridge 18

Coahoma 34, Abernathy 16

Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Kountze 0

Collinsville 50, Muenster 47

Colmesneil 30, Ore City 12

Colorado 35, Grape Creek 0

Comanche 7, Clifton 0

Commerce 59, Blue Ridge 27

Community Christian 46, Dallas Academy 24

Como-Pickton 42, Maud 6

Concordia 40, Summit Christian Academy 37

Concordia Lutheran 62, Fort Bend Christian Academy 37

Cooper 21, Hitchcock 14

Cooper 34, Odessa 14

(#8) Coppell 42, Berkner 14

Coram Deo Academy 60, Westlake Academy 14

Cornerstone Christian Academy 32, Lone Star North 28

Coronado 28, Del Valle 14

Corpus Christi Moody 43, Falfurrias 0

Corrigan-Camden 34, Alto 7

Corsicana 36, Everman 14

Cotulla 24, Nixon-Smiley 7

Covenant Christian 47, DasCHE 8

Covenant Classical 72, Nazarene Christian Academy 70

Crane 42, Lamesa 22

Crockett 61, Akins 33

Crowley 52, Skyline 14

CTSA Outlaws 62, Varsity Opponent 0

Cuero 28, Calhoun 27

Cushing 32, Alba-Golden 24

Cypress Christian 44, Westbury Christian 7

Cypress Woods 28, Jersey Village 21

D'Hanis 60, Somerset Academy Collegiate 0

Dalhart 34, Liberal 21

Dallas Christian 40, Grace Prep 6

Dallas Jesuit 45, Princeton 0

Danbury 24, Louise 20

Denver City 44, Roosevelt 43

(#13) DeSoto 29, Centennial 3

Devine 62, Crystal City 0

Diboll 49, Kirbyville 14

Dickinson 72, Clear Lake 0

Dilley 35, Refugio 32

Dimmitt 48, Morton 8

Dripping Springs 62, Harker Heights 28

Eagle Mountain 38, Krum 28

Early 21, Hawley 14

East Central 42, Canyon 0

East View 34, Austin 24

Eastlake 61, Bel Air 43

Eastland 55, Dublin 14

Eastwood 64, Americas 13

Edinburg 37, Rivera 13

El Campo 62, Sweeny 7

Elgin 15, Del Valle 7

Elkhart 50, Winona 0

Episcopal School of Dallas 36, Trinity Valley 6

Estacado 45, Big Spring 24

Fairfield 42, Mexia 28

Falls City 42, Brackett 20

Farwell 32, Muleshoe 31

Ferris 46, Wills Point 14

Florence 50, Austin Achieve 7

Floresville 56, Long Creek 35

Flour Bluff 42, Tuloso-Midway 18

Forney 30, Royse City 27

Forsan 44, Sundown 20

Fort Bend Bush 34, Fort Bend Austin 27

Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 59, Brazosport Christian 14

Fort Worth Country Day 37, St. Andrew's 32

Fort Worth THESA 24, Harvest Christian Academy 14

Franklin 62, Parkland 13

Frankston 53, Iola 3

Friendswood 80, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Friona 53, Sanford-Fritch 12

Frost 17, Dawson 14

George West 47, West Oso 0

Georgetown 61, Pflugerville Connally 7

Gilmer 48, Sulphur Springs 38

Gladewater 48, Spring Hill 20

Glen Rose 42, China Spring 39

Goldthwaite 24, De Leon 13

Gonzales 42, Mathis 26

Grace Academy 54, Valor North Austin 0

Grace Community 55, New Boston 48

Grady 70, Trinity 18

Graham 64, Brownwood 9

Grand Saline 36, Joaquin 35

Grandfalls-Royalty 52, Kingdom Prep Academy 22

Grapeland 52, Groveton 6

Grapevine 42, Newman Smith 0

Grayson Christian 55, St. Paul's Prep 0

Greenville Christian 76, Avalon 26

Greenwood 43, Legacy 42

Gregory-Portland 59, CCVM 21

Hallettsville 42, Tidehaven 27

Hamshire-Fannett 42, Stafford 14

Hanks 79, Ysleta 41

Happy 57, Wildorado 12

Hardin-Jefferson 38, Anahuac 19

Hargrave 55, Galena Park 7

Harlan 41, Warren 7

Harper 21, Bangs 7

Harrold 58, Chillicothe 13

Hart 51, Meadow 34

Harvest Christian Academy 54, Garland Christian Academy 0

Hearne 45, Hempstead 7

Hebbronville 89, Progreso 0

Henderson 54, Palestine 35

Hermleigh 44, Nazareth 6

Hico 57, Meridian 7

Highlands 46, Prestonwood Christian North 26

Honey Grove 34, Chisum 14

Howe 31, Rains 21

Huntington 30, Hemphill 20

Idalou 60, Fort Stockton 20

Incarnate Word Academy 28, Northland Christian 7

Industrial 49, Palacios 0

Ingram Moore 44, Bandera 14

Inspired Vision 46, UME Preparatory Academy 24

Iowa Park 45, City View 0

Italy 38, Keene 12

Jacksboro 70, Bowie 34

Jarrell 49, Eastside Early College 6

Jayton 47, Whitharral 0

Jefferson 29, Burbank 21

Jefferson 35, Liberty-Eylau 0

Jefferson 34, Molina 27

Jones 26, Pleasanton 14

Jourdanton 32, Hondo 19

Juarez-Lincoln 24, Lopez 19

Judson 51, Clemens 41

(#25) Katy 56, Jordan 10

Keller 55, Timber Creek 46

Kenedy 43, Bishop 27

Kermit 34, Alpine 14

Kilgore 40, Bullard 6

Killeen 16, Hendrickson 15

Klein 34, Tomball Memorial 7

Klein Cain 55, Tomball 38

Klein Collins 42, Magnolia 35

La Grange 66, Smithville 6

La Porte 52, Goose Creek Memorial 33

La Pryor 52, St. Anthony 0

La Vega 33, University 7

La Vernia 51, Navarro 49

Lago Vista 51, Llano 36

Lake Belton 54, Ellison 52

Lake Highlands 21, Plano East 14

Lake View 35, Pecos 24

Lakeview Centennial 34, Garland 14

Lancaster 21, Mansfield Summit 7

Langham Creek 36, Cypress Lakes 14

Lazbuddie 21, Loop 6

Legacy Christian Academy 46, High Island 0

Legacy Christian Academy 52, Trinity Christian 7

Legacy Prep Christian Academy 29, NLSA 7

Leon 56, Kerens 22

Leverett's Chapel 68, King's Academy 22

Lexington 34, Giddings 20

Liberty 7, Tarkington 6

Liberty 29, West Plains 28

Life Oak Cliff 56, Madison 18

Life Waxahachie 49, Nolan Catholic 2

Lincoln 44, Kimball 28

Lindale 66, Chapel Hill 34

Lindsay 38, Leonard 27

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28, Orangefield 26

Littlefield 62, Christoval 21

Live Oak Classical 58, Bishop Gorman 7

Livingston 62, Austin 13

London 12, Port Isabel 7

(#20) Longview 49, North Forney 13

Lufkin 35, Sterling 14

Luling 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0

Lumberton 38, Lee 19

Lutheran South Academy 52, St. Michael's 0

Madisonville 35, Shepherd 0

Malakoff 54, Center 3

Mansfield Timberview 64, Burleson 0

Marble Falls 55, LASAA 0

Marion 35, Uvalde 13

Marlin 26, Crawford 25

Marshall 38, Nacogdoches 7

Mart 28, Centerville 14

Martin 60, Weatherford 17

Mason 62, Junction 8

McAllen 34, McAllen Memorial 14

McCamey 38, Reagan County 22

McCollum 13, Sam Houston 12

McKinney Christian Academy 65, Prince of Peace 14

Medina 58, Faith Academy 8

Memorial 52, Chisholm Trail 45

Mercedes 49, Edinburg North 6

Merkel 47, Compass Academy 30

Midland 49, Bastrop 0

Midland Lee 28, Liberty Hill 21

Midlothian Heritage 42, Joshua 0

Midway 21, Belton 10

Miles 28, Eldorado 22

Milford 58, BVCHEA HomeSchool 46

Miller 29, Harlingen 28

Millsap 44, Tolar 40

Montgomery 42, Lake Creek 35

Motley County 56, Knox City 49

Mount Calm 65, Covington 40

Mountain View 31, San Elizario 6

Mt. Enterprise 18, Elysian Fields 14

Munday 57, Hamlin 23

Naaman Forest 21, Denton 17

Navarro 58, Deweyville 6

Navasota 49, Sterling 8

Needville 28, Lamar Consolidated 19

New Caney 25, Beaumont United 18

New Deal 27, Seagraves 20

New Waverly 36, Trinity 35

Newton 52, DeRidder 29

Nocona 49, Petrolia 12

(#2) North Crowley 47, (#3) Duncanville 30

North DeSoto 38, Byrd 20

North Lamar 59, Gainesville 6

(#5) North Shore 58, Crosby 0

Northbrook 34, Cesar E. Chavez 0

Oakridge 35, TMI-Episcopal 10

Olney 14, Archer City 7

Olton 28, Lockney 12

Paducah 65, Roby 20

Palmer 48, Maypearl 34

Palmer Trinity 35, St. Francis Episcopal 20

Palmview 25, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20

Palo Duro 42, Dumas 21

Pantego Christian 17, Lake Country Christian 14

Panther Creek 40, Denison 27

Paradise 49, Fort Worth Christian 28

Pasadena Memorial 43, Alvin 41

Pearland 48, Dawson 14

Peaster 35, Jim Ned 7

Permian 38, Pebble Hills 24

Pettus 62, John Paul II 37

Pewitt 44, Hughes Springs 0

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 33, Donna 7

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 35, Weslaco 24

Pilot Point 63, Boyd 28

Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 13

Pittsburg 38, Van 35

Plains 49, Crosbyton 14

Plainview 41, Coronado 35

Plano 14, Pearce 9

Plano West 52, Richardson 20

Pleasant Grove 41, Paris 14

Ponder 58, Bridgeport 0

Port Arthur Memorial 55, Ball 7

Poth 35, Goliad 13

Pottsboro 33, Callisburg 12

Prairiland 22, Rivercrest 14

Premont 65, Monte Alto 0

Prestonwood Christian 45, Bishop Lynch 7

Quanah 41, Highland Park 27

Queen City 44, Mineral Springs 30

Randall 35, Canadian 28

Ray 30, Carroll 19

Regents 62, Episcopal 38

Rice 39, Wortham 35

Richland 47, Colleyville Heritage 29

Riesel 38, Moody 14

Rio Grande City 48, Donna North 3

Rio Vista 38, Hamilton 34

Robinson 52, Franklin 38

Rock Hill 27, McKinney Boyd 0

Rockport-Fulton 56, King 7

Rockwall 69, Horn 48

Rockwall-Heath 63, Tyler Legacy 35

Rogers 50, Hillsboro 46

Roma 52, Raymondville 43

Ropes 57, Panhandle 0

Rosebud-Lott 48, Bosqueville 25

Rosehill Christian 56, Frassati Catholic 14

Rotan 59, Crowell 44

Round Rock 41, Vandegrift 38

Rowlett 55, South Garland 0

Rudder 40, Bryan 34

Sabinal 47, Charlotte 0

Sabine 29, Redwater 28

Sachse 44, Wylie 42

Sacred Heart 48, Savio 27

Saginaw 49, Creekview 25

Saint Mary's Hall 23, John Paul II 2

Salado 64, Manor New Tech 21

San Angelo Central 42, Montwood 7

San Antonio Memorial 23, John F. Kennedy 0

San Augustine 27, West Sabine 6

San Benito 21, Harlingen South 15

San Diego 29, Orange Grove 28

San Marcos Academy 24, Runge 12

San Saba 60, Center Point 0

Sands 98, Garden City 54

Santa Anna 60, Trent 22

Santa Fe 23, Terry 16

Santa Gertrudis Academy 74, Kaufer 0

Santa Rosa 20, Santa Maria 7

Santo 48, Roscoe 0

SBUM 76, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 53

Scurry-Rosser 42, White Oak 34

Sealy 51, La Marque 43

Seminole 55, Hereford 23

Seymour 52, Shamrock 8

Shadow Creek 61, Brazoswood 0

Shallowater 35, Monahans 21

Sharyland 42, La Joya 41

Silsbee 39, Bridge City 0

Silverton 53, Amherst 0

Skidmore-Tynan 39, Banquete 14

Slaton 28, Post 24

Smithson Valley 79, Manor 14

Snyder 8, Andrews 3

Sonora 50, SATLCA 14

(#15) South Oak Cliff 55, Hillcrest 0

Southwest 14, Del Rio 7

Southwest Christian School 49, West 14

Spur 32, Throckmorton 8

St. Joseph 30, Odem 6

St. Mark's 52, Covenant 6

St. Mary's 40, Valor South Austin 30

St. Paul 60, St. John XXIII 0

St. Pius X 40, Antonian Prep 33

St. Thomas Catholic 56, Central Catholic 0

Stamford 27, Cisco 7

Stanton 28, Iraan 26

Steele 56, Wagner 19

Stephenville 42, Wylie 23

Sterling City 99, Robert Lee 99

Stockdale 58, Randolph 53

Stratford 50, Spearman 13

Sweetwater 44, Levelland 0

Taft 13, Freer 7

Taft 35, Stevens 7

Tatum 21, Crockett 0

Teague 35, Groesbeck 21

Terrell 62, Texas 41

Texas City 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Texas School for the Deaf 40, McDade 38

The Colony 28, Sherman 20

Thorndale 49, Mildred 42

Thrall 38, Buffalo 28

Three Rivers 46, Agua Dulce 10

Tioga 60, Tom Bean 20

Tompkins 29, Katy Taylor 12

Trenton 37, S & S Consolidated 19

Trimble Tech 48, North Side 7

Troup 35, Rusk 13

TWCA 24, Houston Christian 23

Union Grove 40, Tenaha 35

Valley 68, Kress 8

Valley Mills 48, Blooming Grove 6

Valley View 46, Electra 6

Van Vleck 28, Wharton 14

Vanguard College Prep 60, Valor Preparatory Academy 56

Vega 35, Sudan 32

Vernon 56, Perryton 20

Veterans Memorial 21, Hanna 20

Victoria Gators HomeSchool 56, Bruni 6

Victory Christian Academy 63, Gold-Burg 16

Vidor 45, Iowa 42

Vista Ridge 56, McNeil 28

Waco Christian 71, Bynum 54

Wall 51, Ozona 6

Walnut Grove 63, McKinney 35

Waltrip 44, Sharpstown 19

Water Valley 72, Klondike 58

(#4) Waxahachie 63, Lake Ridge 27

Weatherford Christian 49, Temple Christian 0

Wellington 40, Trinity Christian 6

Wellman-Union 50, Highland 33

West Mesquite 15, Tyler 7

West Rusk 43, Garrison 21

Wheeler 41, West Texas 21

White Deer 62, Miami 12

Whiteface 70, Westbrook 24

Whitehouse 55, Mt. Pleasant 28

Whitewright 20, Cumby 18

Whitney 58, Gatesville 38

Wilson 8, Samuell 7

Wimberley 35, Lampasas 14

Windthorst 49, Henrietta 21

Wink 31, New Home 0

Winnsboro 38, Hooks 6

Wyatt 33, Paschal 23

Yoakum 41, Columbia 13

Yorktown 54, Woodsboro 0

Scores Not Yet Reported

Sulphur vs. Gunter

LSSS vs. (#24) Carthage

Allen Academy vs. Logos Prep Academy

Compass Rose Legacy vs. Jubilee

Anthony vs. Van Horn

Sanderson vs. Fort Hancock

Benavides vs. Pawnee

Hill Country Knights vs. DaVinci Academy

Apple Springs vs. Christian Heritage

Harmony School of Innovation vs. Village

New Braunfels Spartans vs. Town East Christian

TCPS vs. Founders Christian

PCHE vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy

Veritas Academy vs. Central Texas Christian

Grulla vs. La Feria

First Baptist vs. Trinity Christian

Big Sandy vs. Boles

St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. Cistercian

Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Wisdom

El Dorado vs. Burges

Fabens vs. Jefferson

Dobie vs. Sam Rayburn

Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Winters

Cathedral vs. Clint

Anson vs. Haskell

Hampton Prep vs. Newman International Academy

Arlington Heights Christian vs. Annapolis Christian Academy

Carter vs. Conrad

GCCA vs. Grace Christian Academy

Hill Country Christian vs. Prairie Lea

Trinity School of Texas vs. Covenant Christian

Laredo LBJ vs. Southwest Legacy

Granger vs. Flatonia

Seagoville vs. Adamson

Springlake-Earth vs. Anton

Cleburne vs. Mansfield Legacy

Trinity Leadership vs. Wolfe City

South Beauregard vs. Buna

Northside vs. Tomas

Creek View vs. Pearsall

View our full Texas high school football scoreboard.