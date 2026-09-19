Texas High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18
The 2026 Texas high school football season continued on Friday, September 18, with another massive slate of action and hundreds of games played across the Lone Star State.
Here are the final Texas high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.
Texas High School Football Scores — September 18
A&M Consolidated 59, Glenn 14
Abbott 54, Heritage Christian 8
Abilene Christian 70, Ira 48
Alamo Heights 58, Johnson 9
Albany 31, Coleman 8
(#23) Aledo 69, Granbury 0
Alexander 17, United South 14
Alice 47, King 26
Alief Taylor 49, Alief Elsik 0
Alvord 28, Era 6
Anderson 49, Lockhart 7
Anderson-Shiro 26, Normangee 6
Andress 38, Chapin 21
Angleton 72, South Houston 7
(#18) Anna 42, Emerson 21
Aquilla 60, Kopperl 6
Aransas Pass 28, Cole 19
(#16) Argyle 70, Highland Park 37
Arlington 37, Sam Houston 15
Arlington Heights 63, Polytechnic 0
Arp 54, Shelbyville 7
Atascocita 43, Humble 7
Athens 55, Kaufman 39
Atlanta 42, Daingerfield 25
Atlas HomeSchool 28, Greenhill 21
Azle 42, Community 14
Azle Christian 60, Ovilla Christian 0
Ballinger 40, Brady 35
Barbers Hill 44, Clear Falls 17
Bay Area Christian 56, Holy Cross 19
Bellaire 41, Westside 22
Ben Bolt 50, Marine Military Academy 28
Blanco 28, Burnet 7
Bloomington 34, Karnes City 0
Boerne 42, Somerset 21
Boerne-Champion 59, Lehman 3
Bonham 28, Venus 16
Booker 61, Follett 14
Borden County 82, Rankin 36
Borger 30, Pampa 20
Bowie 42, Celeste 6
Bowie 29, Lamar 23
Bowie 47, Stony Point 21
Boys Ranch 82, McLean 36
Bracken Christian 46, Knippa 0
Brazos 28, Ganado 25
Brazos Christian 49, Geneva 23
Brazosport 72, KIPP Sunnyside 7
Brenham 45, Port Neches-Groves 14
Brewer 45, South Hills 7
Brook Hill 64, Tomball Christian HomeSchool 12
Brookesmith 56, Evant 43
Brownsboro 56, Mabank 27
Bruceville-Eddy 48, Hubbard 6
Buena Vista 84, Marfa 56
Burkburnett 56, Lake Worth 6
Bushland 69, Lubbock Christian 40
Byron Nelson 52, V.R. Eaton 34
Calallen 45, Sinton 31
Canutillo 63, Horizon 14
Carlisle 35, Lovelady 14
Cayuga 42, Itasca 14
Cedar Hill 38, Midlothian 28
Cedar Ridge 34, Rouse 16
(#21) Celina 46, Richland 15
Childress 46, Holliday 45
Clarendon 76, Ralls 0
Claude 64, Groom 0
Clear Springs 23, Clear Creek 21
Clyde 42, Breckenridge 18
Coahoma 34, Abernathy 16
Coldspring-Oakhurst 28, Kountze 0
Collinsville 50, Muenster 47
Colmesneil 30, Ore City 12
Colorado 35, Grape Creek 0
Comanche 7, Clifton 0
Commerce 59, Blue Ridge 27
Community Christian 46, Dallas Academy 24
Como-Pickton 42, Maud 6
Concordia 40, Summit Christian Academy 37
Concordia Lutheran 62, Fort Bend Christian Academy 37
Cooper 21, Hitchcock 14
Cooper 34, Odessa 14
(#8) Coppell 42, Berkner 14
Coram Deo Academy 60, Westlake Academy 14
Cornerstone Christian Academy 32, Lone Star North 28
Coronado 28, Del Valle 14
Corpus Christi Moody 43, Falfurrias 0
Corrigan-Camden 34, Alto 7
Corsicana 36, Everman 14
Cotulla 24, Nixon-Smiley 7
Covenant Christian 47, DasCHE 8
Covenant Classical 72, Nazarene Christian Academy 70
Crane 42, Lamesa 22
Crockett 61, Akins 33
Crowley 52, Skyline 14
CTSA Outlaws 62, Varsity Opponent 0
Cuero 28, Calhoun 27
Cushing 32, Alba-Golden 24
Cypress Christian 44, Westbury Christian 7
Cypress Woods 28, Jersey Village 21
D'Hanis 60, Somerset Academy Collegiate 0
Dalhart 34, Liberal 21
Dallas Christian 40, Grace Prep 6
Dallas Jesuit 45, Princeton 0
Danbury 24, Louise 20
Denver City 44, Roosevelt 43
(#13) DeSoto 29, Centennial 3
Devine 62, Crystal City 0
Diboll 49, Kirbyville 14
Dickinson 72, Clear Lake 0
Dilley 35, Refugio 32
Dimmitt 48, Morton 8
Dripping Springs 62, Harker Heights 28
Eagle Mountain 38, Krum 28
Early 21, Hawley 14
East Central 42, Canyon 0
East View 34, Austin 24
Eastlake 61, Bel Air 43
Eastland 55, Dublin 14
Eastwood 64, Americas 13
Edinburg 37, Rivera 13
El Campo 62, Sweeny 7
Elgin 15, Del Valle 7
Elkhart 50, Winona 0
Episcopal School of Dallas 36, Trinity Valley 6
Estacado 45, Big Spring 24
Fairfield 42, Mexia 28
Falls City 42, Brackett 20
Farwell 32, Muleshoe 31
Ferris 46, Wills Point 14
Florence 50, Austin Achieve 7
Floresville 56, Long Creek 35
Flour Bluff 42, Tuloso-Midway 18
Forney 30, Royse City 27
Forsan 44, Sundown 20
Fort Bend Bush 34, Fort Bend Austin 27
Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool 59, Brazosport Christian 14
Fort Worth Country Day 37, St. Andrew's 32
Fort Worth THESA 24, Harvest Christian Academy 14
Franklin 62, Parkland 13
Frankston 53, Iola 3
Friendswood 80, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Friona 53, Sanford-Fritch 12
Frost 17, Dawson 14
George West 47, West Oso 0
Georgetown 61, Pflugerville Connally 7
Gilmer 48, Sulphur Springs 38
Gladewater 48, Spring Hill 20
Glen Rose 42, China Spring 39
Goldthwaite 24, De Leon 13
Gonzales 42, Mathis 26
Grace Academy 54, Valor North Austin 0
Grace Community 55, New Boston 48
Grady 70, Trinity 18
Graham 64, Brownwood 9
Grand Saline 36, Joaquin 35
Grandfalls-Royalty 52, Kingdom Prep Academy 22
Grapeland 52, Groveton 6
Grapevine 42, Newman Smith 0
Grayson Christian 55, St. Paul's Prep 0
Greenville Christian 76, Avalon 26
Greenwood 43, Legacy 42
Gregory-Portland 59, CCVM 21
Hallettsville 42, Tidehaven 27
Hamshire-Fannett 42, Stafford 14
Hanks 79, Ysleta 41
Happy 57, Wildorado 12
Hardin-Jefferson 38, Anahuac 19
Hargrave 55, Galena Park 7
Harlan 41, Warren 7
Harper 21, Bangs 7
Harrold 58, Chillicothe 13
Hart 51, Meadow 34
Harvest Christian Academy 54, Garland Christian Academy 0
Hearne 45, Hempstead 7
Hebbronville 89, Progreso 0
Henderson 54, Palestine 35
Hermleigh 44, Nazareth 6
Hico 57, Meridian 7
Highlands 46, Prestonwood Christian North 26
Honey Grove 34, Chisum 14
Howe 31, Rains 21
Huntington 30, Hemphill 20
Idalou 60, Fort Stockton 20
Incarnate Word Academy 28, Northland Christian 7
Industrial 49, Palacios 0
Ingram Moore 44, Bandera 14
Inspired Vision 46, UME Preparatory Academy 24
Iowa Park 45, City View 0
Italy 38, Keene 12
Jacksboro 70, Bowie 34
Jarrell 49, Eastside Early College 6
Jayton 47, Whitharral 0
Jefferson 29, Burbank 21
Jefferson 35, Liberty-Eylau 0
Jefferson 34, Molina 27
Jones 26, Pleasanton 14
Jourdanton 32, Hondo 19
Juarez-Lincoln 24, Lopez 19
Judson 51, Clemens 41
(#25) Katy 56, Jordan 10
Keller 55, Timber Creek 46
Kenedy 43, Bishop 27
Kermit 34, Alpine 14
Kilgore 40, Bullard 6
Killeen 16, Hendrickson 15
Klein 34, Tomball Memorial 7
Klein Cain 55, Tomball 38
Klein Collins 42, Magnolia 35
La Grange 66, Smithville 6
La Porte 52, Goose Creek Memorial 33
La Pryor 52, St. Anthony 0
La Vega 33, University 7
La Vernia 51, Navarro 49
Lago Vista 51, Llano 36
Lake Belton 54, Ellison 52
Lake Highlands 21, Plano East 14
Lake View 35, Pecos 24
Lakeview Centennial 34, Garland 14
Lancaster 21, Mansfield Summit 7
Langham Creek 36, Cypress Lakes 14
Lazbuddie 21, Loop 6
Legacy Christian Academy 46, High Island 0
Legacy Christian Academy 52, Trinity Christian 7
Legacy Prep Christian Academy 29, NLSA 7
Leon 56, Kerens 22
Leverett's Chapel 68, King's Academy 22
Lexington 34, Giddings 20
Liberty 7, Tarkington 6
Liberty 29, West Plains 28
Life Oak Cliff 56, Madison 18
Life Waxahachie 49, Nolan Catholic 2
Lincoln 44, Kimball 28
Lindale 66, Chapel Hill 34
Lindsay 38, Leonard 27
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 28, Orangefield 26
Littlefield 62, Christoval 21
Live Oak Classical 58, Bishop Gorman 7
Livingston 62, Austin 13
London 12, Port Isabel 7
(#20) Longview 49, North Forney 13
Lufkin 35, Sterling 14
Luling 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 0
Lumberton 38, Lee 19
Lutheran South Academy 52, St. Michael's 0
Madisonville 35, Shepherd 0
Malakoff 54, Center 3
Mansfield Timberview 64, Burleson 0
Marble Falls 55, LASAA 0
Marion 35, Uvalde 13
Marlin 26, Crawford 25
Marshall 38, Nacogdoches 7
Mart 28, Centerville 14
Martin 60, Weatherford 17
Mason 62, Junction 8
McAllen 34, McAllen Memorial 14
McCamey 38, Reagan County 22
McCollum 13, Sam Houston 12
McKinney Christian Academy 65, Prince of Peace 14
Medina 58, Faith Academy 8
Memorial 52, Chisholm Trail 45
Mercedes 49, Edinburg North 6
Merkel 47, Compass Academy 30
Midland 49, Bastrop 0
Midland Lee 28, Liberty Hill 21
Midlothian Heritage 42, Joshua 0
Midway 21, Belton 10
Miles 28, Eldorado 22
Milford 58, BVCHEA HomeSchool 46
Miller 29, Harlingen 28
Millsap 44, Tolar 40
Montgomery 42, Lake Creek 35
Motley County 56, Knox City 49
Mount Calm 65, Covington 40
Mountain View 31, San Elizario 6
Mt. Enterprise 18, Elysian Fields 14
Munday 57, Hamlin 23
Naaman Forest 21, Denton 17
Navarro 58, Deweyville 6
Navasota 49, Sterling 8
Needville 28, Lamar Consolidated 19
New Caney 25, Beaumont United 18
New Deal 27, Seagraves 20
New Waverly 36, Trinity 35
Newton 52, DeRidder 29
Nocona 49, Petrolia 12
(#2) North Crowley 47, (#3) Duncanville 30
North DeSoto 38, Byrd 20
North Lamar 59, Gainesville 6
(#5) North Shore 58, Crosby 0
Northbrook 34, Cesar E. Chavez 0
Oakridge 35, TMI-Episcopal 10
Olney 14, Archer City 7
Olton 28, Lockney 12
Paducah 65, Roby 20
Palmer 48, Maypearl 34
Palmer Trinity 35, St. Francis Episcopal 20
Palmview 25, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 20
Palo Duro 42, Dumas 21
Pantego Christian 17, Lake Country Christian 14
Panther Creek 40, Denison 27
Paradise 49, Fort Worth Christian 28
Pasadena Memorial 43, Alvin 41
Pearland 48, Dawson 14
Peaster 35, Jim Ned 7
Permian 38, Pebble Hills 24
Pettus 62, John Paul II 37
Pewitt 44, Hughes Springs 0
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 33, Donna 7
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 35, Weslaco 24
Pilot Point 63, Boyd 28
Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 13
Pittsburg 38, Van 35
Plains 49, Crosbyton 14
Plainview 41, Coronado 35
Plano 14, Pearce 9
Plano West 52, Richardson 20
Pleasant Grove 41, Paris 14
Ponder 58, Bridgeport 0
Port Arthur Memorial 55, Ball 7
Poth 35, Goliad 13
Pottsboro 33, Callisburg 12
Prairiland 22, Rivercrest 14
Premont 65, Monte Alto 0
Prestonwood Christian 45, Bishop Lynch 7
Quanah 41, Highland Park 27
Queen City 44, Mineral Springs 30
Randall 35, Canadian 28
Ray 30, Carroll 19
Regents 62, Episcopal 38
Rice 39, Wortham 35
Richland 47, Colleyville Heritage 29
Riesel 38, Moody 14
Rio Grande City 48, Donna North 3
Rio Vista 38, Hamilton 34
Robinson 52, Franklin 38
Rock Hill 27, McKinney Boyd 0
Rockport-Fulton 56, King 7
Rockwall 69, Horn 48
Rockwall-Heath 63, Tyler Legacy 35
Rogers 50, Hillsboro 46
Roma 52, Raymondville 43
Ropes 57, Panhandle 0
Rosebud-Lott 48, Bosqueville 25
Rosehill Christian 56, Frassati Catholic 14
Rotan 59, Crowell 44
Round Rock 41, Vandegrift 38
Rowlett 55, South Garland 0
Rudder 40, Bryan 34
Sabinal 47, Charlotte 0
Sabine 29, Redwater 28
Sachse 44, Wylie 42
Sacred Heart 48, Savio 27
Saginaw 49, Creekview 25
Saint Mary's Hall 23, John Paul II 2
Salado 64, Manor New Tech 21
San Angelo Central 42, Montwood 7
San Antonio Memorial 23, John F. Kennedy 0
San Augustine 27, West Sabine 6
San Benito 21, Harlingen South 15
San Diego 29, Orange Grove 28
San Marcos Academy 24, Runge 12
San Saba 60, Center Point 0
Sands 98, Garden City 54
Santa Anna 60, Trent 22
Santa Fe 23, Terry 16
Santa Gertrudis Academy 74, Kaufer 0
Santa Rosa 20, Santa Maria 7
Santo 48, Roscoe 0
SBUM 76, Divine Savior Academy - Sienna 53
Scurry-Rosser 42, White Oak 34
Sealy 51, La Marque 43
Seminole 55, Hereford 23
Seymour 52, Shamrock 8
Shadow Creek 61, Brazoswood 0
Shallowater 35, Monahans 21
Sharyland 42, La Joya 41
Silsbee 39, Bridge City 0
Silverton 53, Amherst 0
Skidmore-Tynan 39, Banquete 14
Slaton 28, Post 24
Smithson Valley 79, Manor 14
Snyder 8, Andrews 3
Sonora 50, SATLCA 14
(#15) South Oak Cliff 55, Hillcrest 0
Southwest 14, Del Rio 7
Southwest Christian School 49, West 14
Spur 32, Throckmorton 8
St. Joseph 30, Odem 6
St. Mark's 52, Covenant 6
St. Mary's 40, Valor South Austin 30
St. Paul 60, St. John XXIII 0
St. Pius X 40, Antonian Prep 33
St. Thomas Catholic 56, Central Catholic 0
Stamford 27, Cisco 7
Stanton 28, Iraan 26
Steele 56, Wagner 19
Stephenville 42, Wylie 23
Sterling City 99, Robert Lee 99
Stockdale 58, Randolph 53
Stratford 50, Spearman 13
Sweetwater 44, Levelland 0
Taft 13, Freer 7
Taft 35, Stevens 7
Tatum 21, Crockett 0
Teague 35, Groesbeck 21
Terrell 62, Texas 41
Texas City 35, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Texas School for the Deaf 40, McDade 38
The Colony 28, Sherman 20
Thorndale 49, Mildred 42
Thrall 38, Buffalo 28
Three Rivers 46, Agua Dulce 10
Tioga 60, Tom Bean 20
Tompkins 29, Katy Taylor 12
Trenton 37, S & S Consolidated 19
Trimble Tech 48, North Side 7
Troup 35, Rusk 13
TWCA 24, Houston Christian 23
Union Grove 40, Tenaha 35
Valley 68, Kress 8
Valley Mills 48, Blooming Grove 6
Valley View 46, Electra 6
Van Vleck 28, Wharton 14
Vanguard College Prep 60, Valor Preparatory Academy 56
Vega 35, Sudan 32
Vernon 56, Perryton 20
Veterans Memorial 21, Hanna 20
Victoria Gators HomeSchool 56, Bruni 6
Victory Christian Academy 63, Gold-Burg 16
Vidor 45, Iowa 42
Vista Ridge 56, McNeil 28
Waco Christian 71, Bynum 54
Wall 51, Ozona 6
Walnut Grove 63, McKinney 35
Waltrip 44, Sharpstown 19
Water Valley 72, Klondike 58
(#4) Waxahachie 63, Lake Ridge 27
Weatherford Christian 49, Temple Christian 0
Wellington 40, Trinity Christian 6
Wellman-Union 50, Highland 33
West Mesquite 15, Tyler 7
West Rusk 43, Garrison 21
Wheeler 41, West Texas 21
White Deer 62, Miami 12
Whiteface 70, Westbrook 24
Whitehouse 55, Mt. Pleasant 28
Whitewright 20, Cumby 18
Whitney 58, Gatesville 38
Wilson 8, Samuell 7
Wimberley 35, Lampasas 14
Windthorst 49, Henrietta 21
Wink 31, New Home 0
Winnsboro 38, Hooks 6
Wyatt 33, Paschal 23
Yoakum 41, Columbia 13
Yorktown 54, Woodsboro 0
Scores Not Yet Reported
Sulphur vs. Gunter
LSSS vs. (#24) Carthage
Allen Academy vs. Logos Prep Academy
Compass Rose Legacy vs. Jubilee
Anthony vs. Van Horn
Sanderson vs. Fort Hancock
Benavides vs. Pawnee
Hill Country Knights vs. DaVinci Academy
Apple Springs vs. Christian Heritage
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Village
New Braunfels Spartans vs. Town East Christian
TCPS vs. Founders Christian
PCHE vs. San Jacinto Christian Academy
Veritas Academy vs. Central Texas Christian
Grulla vs. La Feria
First Baptist vs. Trinity Christian
Big Sandy vs. Boles
St. Stephen's Episcopal vs. Cistercian
Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Wisdom
El Dorado vs. Burges
Fabens vs. Jefferson
Dobie vs. Sam Rayburn
Texas Leadership of Abilene vs. Winters
Cathedral vs. Clint
Anson vs. Haskell
Hampton Prep vs. Newman International Academy
Arlington Heights Christian vs. Annapolis Christian Academy
Carter vs. Conrad
GCCA vs. Grace Christian Academy
Hill Country Christian vs. Prairie Lea
Trinity School of Texas vs. Covenant Christian
Laredo LBJ vs. Southwest Legacy
Granger vs. Flatonia
Seagoville vs. Adamson
Springlake-Earth vs. Anton
Cleburne vs. Mansfield Legacy
Trinity Leadership vs. Wolfe City
South Beauregard vs. Buna
Northside vs. Tomas
Creek View vs. Pearsall
View our full Texas high school football scoreboard.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.