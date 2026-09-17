Texas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 16, 2026

The fourth ranking for the Texas high school football season is out.

Here’s a look at who we think will be the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 4 for UIL teams and Week 5 for the private schools. There were some big-time games last week with some top-25 meetings, non bigger than those Saturday last week with Duncanville vs. DeSoto and Galena Park North Shore vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff.

Many teams start district play or some are in Week 2. The biggest one this week, in our eyes, is Fort Worth North Crowley at Duncanville.

TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 2 POLL | WEEK 3 POLL

Texas high school football top 25 poll. | High School on SI

1. Galena Park North Shore (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Until the state champs lose, they will stay No. 1. They found a way to pick up a come-from-behind win last week against Dallas South Oak Cliff. When the Mustangs held onto the ball last weekend, they looked potent.

Up next: at Crosby, Sept. 18

2. Allen (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

The Eagles went into Southlake and won at Dragon Stadium. Southlake has lost at home six times in 25 years — Allen has been two of those setbacks. Allen proved

Up next: at Prosper, Sept. 17

3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (2-0)

Previous ranking: 3

The Lions were idle in Week 3 and face a winless Victoria East Titans squad at home.

Up next: vs. Victoria East, Sept. 17

4. Fort Worth North Crowley (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Panthers have another premier game on the docket with a trip to Duncanville on Friday. North Crowley is coming off a big win over Humble Summer Creek last week, 41-20.

Up next: at Duncanville, Sept. 18

5. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (2-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Rangers rolled in District 13-5A Division I against Austin McCallum, 63-7. The win streak is now at 14 in a row, dating back to Week 2 last season.

Up next: at Manor, Sept. 18

6. Waxahachie (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Playing on the road, the defense got a late defensive touchdown and held on for a win at Denton Guyer on Thursday. The Indians remain No. 1 in the Associated Press/Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll.

Up next: vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, Sept. 18

7. Frisco Lone Star (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

The Rangers will get a bye week after beating Cedar Hill, 56-27. One thing to note for Lone Star is the success of the running game, with 4 ball carriers averaging 6.3 yards per carry or more.

Up next: at Melissa, Sept. 25

8. Katy (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

The rushing combo of Tony Manuel and Mason Hartwell has accounted for nearly 500 yards and 9 TDs in 3 games this season.

Up next: vs. Katy Jordan, Sept. 18

9. Lewisville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 17

The Fighting Farmers continue to post impressive numbers on offense. QB Laykon Brassfield has been a star for a team that had a question mark at that position following the “not-for-athletic-purposes” transfer of the last QB1.

Up next: vs. Flower Mound Marcus, Sept. 25

10. DeSoto (1-2)

Previous ranking: 11

DeSoto starts District 8-5A Division I play this week and will be riding a high after a 1-point win over Duncanville.

Up next: at Burleson Centennial, Sept. 18

11. Duncanville (1-2)

Previous ranking: 5

The Panthers had a blocked PAT and lost Saturday, 21-20, to DeSoto at The Cotton Bowl. But no rest for the weary as North Crowley comes to town.

Up next: vs. North Crowley, Sept. 18

12. Dallas South Oak Cliff (0-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Probably the best 0-2 team in the state. The Golden Bears fell behind early, rallied to take the lead, and then saw No. 1 Galena Park North Shore regain the lead in a matter of a few plays on Saturday.

Up next: vs. Dallas Hillcrest, Sept. 18

12. Carthage (2-0)

Previous ranking: 12

The Class 4A Division II champions were idle this week. They will be tested this week when former Texas A&M defensive back Toney Hurd Jr. brings his Titans to East Texas.

Up next: vs. Houston The School of Sports Sciences, Sept. 18

13. Stephenville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Win No. 19 in a row for the Yellow Jackets as a 48-7 triumph over Lubbock-Cooper. Trot Jordan threw for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Up next: at Abilene Wylie, Sept. 18

14. Fort Bend Ridge Point (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The best offensive game of the season came in Week 3, as the Panthers rolled up 56 points. John Rangel and Suhaib Ramseur each had two touchdown catches and more than 100 yards in the win vs. Cypress Bridgeland.

Up next: vs. Houston Strake Jesuit, Sept. 17

15. San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson (2-0)

Previous ranking: 19

The Jaguars posted a 37-0 win over Odessa in Week 2, the first shutout since a 35-0 win over San Antonio Winston Churchill on Halloween in 2024.

Up next: at San Antonio Lee, Sept. 24

16. Celina (2-0)

Previous ranking: 14

After a bye week, the Bobcats return to the field at home for the third straight game.

Up next: vs. Prosper Richland, Sept. 18

17. Cypress Ranch (3-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Each week, the offense for the Mustangs has scored more and more points. Last week, it was 52 in a win against Aldine Nimitz.

Up next: vs. Cypress Bridgeland, Sept. 25

18. Houston C.E. King (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

After a 3-point loss in Week 2, the speedy Panthers rolled past The Woodlands College Park, 58-7. And according to social media, they have added Memphis pledge Aubrey Johnson from Galena Park North Shore.

Up next: vs. Humble Kingwood, Sept. 18

19. Boerne (3-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Senior running back Callan Combs is averaging 187.3 yards per game..

Up next: vs. Somerset, Sept. 18

20. Port Arthur Memorial (3-0)

Previous ranking: 25

The Titans held on for a 29-7 win over Lufkin in the 9-5A Division I opener.

Up next: at Lufkin, Sept. 11

21. Pearland (3-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Oilers crack the top 25 after three straight weeks of dominating victories. A solid test is still a few weeks away with Manvel.

Up next: vs. Pearland Dawson, Sept. 18

22. Denton Guyer (2-1)

Previous ranking: 15

The Wildcats gave Waxahachie everything they wanted in a home game last week. Costly turnovers late prevented an upset.

Up next: vs. Frisco Wakeland, Sept. 24.

23. Manvel

Previous ranking: NR

Manvel has been dominating with 2 shutouts and has outscored foes, 112-7, in three games.

Up next: vs. Alvin, Sept. 24.

24. Anna

Previous ranking: NR

The Coyotes have picked up solid wins in back-to-back weeks against Brock and Frisco Panther Creek.

Up next: vs. Frisco Emerson, Sept. 18

25. Southlake Carroll (1-2)

Previous ranking: 10

They are 1-2 for the first time since 2000, but the schedule has been difficult. They start district play, which they have dominated for years.

Up next: at Keller Central, Sept. 17

Dropped out

No. 20 Longview, No. 23 Austin Westlake

Also considered

Longview, Austin Westlake, Lake Travis, Prosper, Coppell, Alvin Shadow Creek, Coppell, Willis, Cy-Fair, Angleton, Boerne Champion, North Richland Hills Richland