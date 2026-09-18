North Crowley vs. Duncanville: Texas High School football live updates

Perhaps the best Texas high school football game this week is the clash between Class 6A Division I powers in recent years.

Duncanville has been in 4 of the last 5 Class 6A Division I finals, winning in 2022 and 2023 and losing in 2021 and 2025 to Galena Park North Shore.

The lone exception was in 2024. North Crowley beat Duncanville in the semifinals and ended up winning the Class 6A Division 1 finals.

The two collide tonight in Duncanville.

North Crowley is 3-0 and Duncanville is 1-2 following a one-point loss to rival DeSoto last weekend at The Cotton Bowl. North Crowley is No. 4 in the latest High School on SI Texas Top 25 poll. Duncanville is No. 11, with losses to No. 10 DeSoto and No. 2 Allen.

Duncanville is 3-1 against North Crowley with regular-season wins in 2010, 2011 and a Class 6A Division I semifinal in 2023. The two seemed to be on track for a semifinal clash last year, but Allen knocked off then-defending state champion North Crowley in the quarterfinals.

Players to Watch

Duncanville

(College commitment listed, if notated)

WR Trenton Yancey, sr. — Purdue

OG Aiden Williams, sr., — Texas State

DB Jonathan Barnes, sr., —UCF

QB Maximus The Grent Denson, sr.

LB Gatlon Cryer, sr.

OG Kendrick Harris, jr.

OG Travis Norris, jr.

DT Janero Welch, jr.

RB Brayden Arnold, jr.

North Crowley

QB Jacob Torres, sr. — Emporia State

RB Kiante Ingram, sr.

RB G’yrell Smith, sr. — North Texas

WR Damarion Mays, jr.

WR Hayden Green, jr.

WR Kade Smith, jr.

TE Jeramie Cooper, sr.

DB Jerry Outhouse Jr., sr. — UCLA

DB Elijajuan Houston, sr. — Arizona State

DB Braylen Cunningham, so.

DB Brock Lacy, jr.

How to Watch

The game will be on the NFHS network