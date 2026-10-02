Texas High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (UIL) - October 2
The 2026 Texas high school football season continues with over 400 games on Friday, October 2.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Texas, click on the scoreboard links below.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - October 2
Full Texas High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top Texas high school football games on Friday are No. 14 Celina vs. undefeated Emerson, No. 15 Guyer vs. undefeated Braswell, and No. 21 Cypress Ranch vs. one-loss George Ranch.
Full Texas High School Football Scoreboard
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.