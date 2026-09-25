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Texas High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates (UIL) - September 25

Get UIL live updates and final scores as the 2026 Texas high school football season continues on September 25
Jack Butler|
Del Valle football players take the field before a football game against Coronado on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas.
Del Valle football players take the field before a football game against Coronado on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Texas high school football season continues with 500 games on Friday 26.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Texas, click on the scoreboard links below.

Texas High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 25

Full Texas High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to view full scoreboard)

The top Texas matchups are Princeton vs. No. 1 Allen, Crowley vs. No. 2 North Crowley, and No. 22 Atascocita vs. No. 3 North Shore.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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