Vote: Who Is Texas High School Football's Top Returning Kicker/Punter in 2026?

Future Division I players on offense and defense often garner most of the headlines in Texas high school football.

But don't sleep on this crop of specialists, including some of the state's top returning kickers and punters. The nominees include players who earned all-state and all-district honors last season, ranked among the state's statistical leaders or established themselves as college prospects.

Now it's your turn. Read about the nominees below, then vote for the player you believe is Texas' top returning kicker or punter.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, PT. The winner will be announced the following week. Here are the nominees:

*Players listed in alphabetical order*

Rigoberto Alonso-Vences, jr., Buda Johnson

According to MaxPreps statistics, Alonso-Vences shared the state lead with 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line in 2025.

Olamide Aroworade, sr., Round Rock Stony Point

He’s also a wide receiver for the Tigers, but he averaged 42.1 yards per punt last year and had a career-long 80-yard punt against Hutto. He also had punts of 54, 51 and 49 yards last fall.

Blake Bordelon, jr., Sinton

An all-state punter last year, he had 6 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with a long of 63 yards. He also made 8 of 12 field-goal attempts and 70 of 72 PATs for the Pirates.

Khalid Chavarria, sr., Wolfe City

He’s a three-sport athlete who also does cross country and track and field. He made 58 PATs last year and hit four field goals, including a 44-yarder. He also earned Texas Sports Writers Association All-State honors.

Beckett Cocke, sr., The Woodlands College Park

Cocke is a Kohl's All-American and four-star prospect. Cocke made 20 of 22 field-goal attempts last season, including eight from 40 yards or longer, and converted 75 of 76 PATs.

Daniel Esquivel, jr., Grand Saline

He earned all-district honors last year for the Indians. He made 54 PATS and connected on four field goals last fall.

Jack Girardeau, jr., Cedar Park

He was named to the Austin area's All-Super Sophomore team as a kicker last season. He was 36 of 37 on PATs and averaged 37.1 yards per punt.

Oakley Goins, sr., Harker Heights

His 16 punts downed inside the 20-yard line were tied for the most in Texas last year. He averaged 38.1 yards per punt, made 49 of 50 PATs and made nine field goals. That included a career-long 52-yarder.

Declan Hamm, sr., Lewisville

The 6-foot-3 senior is an Arkansas pledge and a 3-star recruit. He was a first-team all-district punter and kicker last year for the Fighting Farmers. He’s ranked as the No. 5 punter by Kohl’s Kicking and averaged 41.7 yards per punt.

Bo Holeman, sr., Wimberley

He is ranked 3rd in Texas and 32nd nationally among kickers by Kohl's Kicking. He made field goals in five consecutive games last season, finishing 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 45-for-46 on PATs. Was 45 for 46 on PATs for the Texans.

Andrew Johnson, sr., Denton Guyer

He averaged 35.1 yards per punt last year and 12 of his 44 punts were downed inside the 20. He booted one punt 60 yards. He made 56 PATs and connected on 13 of 19 field goals — including a long of 48. He also holds an offer from UTEP.

Tyler Klinesmith, jr., Wall

An all-state pick last year, he made six field goals and made 91 PATs. Klinesmith made a 41-yard field goal and had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs.

Holden MacNeish, sr., Pearland

He was an all-district kicker for the Oilers last year. He scored at least 10 points in five games. He was 64 for 67 on PATs and made 9 field goals. His longest field goal last year was 47 yards.

Derik Messer, sr., El Paso Eastwood

Messer was nearly automatic for the Troopers last season. He made all 40 PATs and was 10-for-11 on field goals. His breakout game was going 5-for-5 on field goals in a 36-34 win against El Paso El Dorado, including a 47-yarder.

Iker Munoz, sr., Odessa Permian

One of the state's top returning specialists, Munoz earned all-state honors and was named the District 2-6A MVP last season. His 54-yard field goal was the second-longest in Odessa Permian history. He was 54 of 57 on PATs and made 13 of 18 field goals. Six of those were longer than 40 yards.

Alejandro Quinonez, sr., Fulshear

The Chargers could count on Quinonez to be steady last year. He was 35 of 36 on PATs and 4 of 5 on field goals, with a long of 47. He also averaged 41.5 yards per punt.

Kaden Rosaro, sr., Spring Grand Oak

He’s the kicker and punter for the Grizzlies. The left-footed specialist averaged 59 yards per kickoff and 36 yards per punt. He was 4-for-4 on field goals and hit all 26 extra points.

Jagger Slawinski, sr., Johnson City

The Eagles punter was on the Padilla Poll Coach All-State team last year. He averaged 37 yards per punt with a long of 79 yards. He had 10 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He’s also an all-state baseball player.

Reid Snyder, sr., Rockport-Fulton

He’s probably more well known for his role as the team’s quarterback. However, he was an all-district pick at punter last year thanks to an average of 37.9 yards per kick. His best punt was 55 yards.

Andrew von der Meden, sr., Tomball

He’s one of the future Division I players at this position, committing to Texas A&M in June. He held offers from SEC and Big 12 schools. Last year, von der Meden averaged 38.2 yards per punt, made all 25 PATs and hit 4 field goals.

Caleb Wegman, jr., McKinney

The Lions’ tight end also punted last year. He had 34 punts that averaged 42.6 yards per punt, with 13 of his 34 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He had a 68-yard punt vs. Prosper.

Brayden Winters, sr., Rockwall-Heath

The five-star recruit is rated the 11th-best kicker in the nation and the second-best kicker in Texas.

Others considered

Gabriel Abuid, sr., Frost

Rudy Calderon, sr., Winnsboro

Marco Campos-Huerta, sr., Burnet

Ryland Edison, sr., Little River Academy

Colt Fagan, sr., Whitesboro

Josh Hathaway, sr., Stockdale

Alex Munoz, sr., Raymondville

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.