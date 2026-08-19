Four-Star UCLA Commit George Toia Reportedly Leaving Texas for Florida High School

Four-star UCLA commit George Toia is transferring from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, to Westminster Academy in Florida, according to a report Tuesday from The Dallas Morning News, citing Rivals.

The move will not only place Toia in the third school of his high school career, he will be playing in his third state in the last four years. The 6-foot-1, 325-pound defensive lineman played his first two seasons at Summit High School in Fontana, California, before moving to Texas ahead of his junior year.

Toia Ranked Among Nation's Top Defensive Linemen

Toia is rated as the No. 16 defensive lineman nationally in the Class of 2027 and was the No. 11 recruit in the Dallas area. According to 247Sports, Toia is now the No. 16 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 17 overall player in Florida.

He made an immediate impact during his lone season at Byron Nelson, recording 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2025. The Bobcats finished 10-3 and advanced to the regional semifinals.

His departure represents a significant late-summer loss for a Byron Nelson team preparing to build on last season's playoff run. Bobcats head coach Zach Woodward had not responded to the newspaper's request for comment as of Tuesday.

UCLA Commit Returning to the Southeast

Toia committed to UCLA earlier this year and will return home to Southern California to play his college football after developing into a nationally ranked prospect during his time in Texas.

Football also runs in the family. His older brother, Jay Toia, played defensive tackle at UCLA before joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to The Dallas Morning News, Jay appeared in five games for Dallas last season.

His move is also part of a larger exodus of elite prospects from the Dallas area. The Dallas Morning News reported that Toia is the third player from the newspaper's original area Top 100 recruiting rankings who will not play for a Dallas-area high school this season.

Toia Bolsters Westminster Academy's SSAA Title Hopes

Toia figures to offer a boost to Westminster Academy squad which went 8-3 a year ago and lost in the second round of the Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) playoffs. The Lions allowed just 17.4 points per game last season on defense and recorded two shutouts, but they allowed an averaged of 44.3 points in their three losses.

Westminster Academy kicks-off its 2026 regular season on Friday night when it hosts Somerset Prep.