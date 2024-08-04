Vote: Who is the top running back returning in Texas high school football in 2024?
Last week, SBLive examined the top high school running backs returning in the state of Texas entering the 2024 football season.
We scoured the entire Lone Star State and narrowed down 70 rushers who both rise above the rest and should be poised for a massive fall season.
From DeSoto's Deondrae Riden to Tyler Chapel Hill's Ricky Stewart, there is no shortage of backfield talent in Texas.
Now, we want to hear from you.
Take an in-depth look at the 70 best names and scroll down to the poll below to cast your vote. Voting closes Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
TOP 70 RUNNING BACKS IN TEXAS
Names listed in alphabetical order.
Jaxson Adeoye, Taylor, sr.
Kaegan Ash, Mount Enterprise, soph.
Thomas Aparicio, Mission, sr.
Tradarian Ball, Texarkana Texas, soph.
J.D. Bell, Mart, sr.
Tory Blaylock, Atascocita, sr.
Da’Shawn Burton, Randle, jr.
Tyvonn Byars, Montgomery Lake Creek, sr.
Landen Callis-Williams, Randle, soph.
Keilan Chavies, Hutto, sr.
Kontagious Cook, Brackett, sr.
Malik Cuthbert, Copperas Cove, sr.
Marquez Davis, Kingwood, sr.
JaeSean DeBouse, Andrews, jr.
Lorenzo Delgado, Padadena Memorial, sr.
Jon Denman, Palestine Woodway, sr.
Hayden Drinkard, George Ranch, jr.
DJ Dugar, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
KJ Edwards, Carthage, soph.
Barrett Fallon, Davenport, jr.
Brendan Fournier, Vandegrift, sr.
Marcus Gadlin, Cinco Ranch, jr.
Derek Garcia, Sinton, jr.
JJ Garner, Timpson, jr.
Chase Garnett, Argyle Liberty Christian, sr.
Chad Gasper, Katy, sr.
Dramekco Green, Conroe, sr.
Chaseston Guidry, Lamar, sr.
Ray Guillory, Aledo, soph.
Jerrion Hall, Malakoff, soph.
D’Andre Hardeman Jr., Galena Park North Shore, jr.
De’Adrian Hardy, Garland, sr.
Sam Harris, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Jonathan Hatton Jr., Cibolo Steele, sr.
Brendon Haygood, Sachse, sr.
Tremayne Hill, Katy, jr.
Zane Ray Hughes Jr., Del Rio, sr.
Joshua Jackson, Clemens, sr.
Jayden Jackson, Franklin, sr.
Javari Jackson, Texarkana Texas, sr.
Traveon Jackson, Channelview, sr.
Lorenn “Bubba” Johnson, sr.
John Kelly, Cypress Christian, sr.
Cardae Mack, Humble Atascocita, sr.
Amante Martin, Port Arthur Memorial, sr.
LaDamion McDowell, Pearland, jr.
Levonn Morton, Mesquite Horn, jr.
D.D. Murray, Bellville, jr.
Cavalli Nealy, Little River Academy, jr.
Javian Osborne, Forney, soph.
Davis Penn, Southlake Carroll, jr.
Cole Pryor, San Antonio Reagan, sr.
Deondrae Riden, DeSoto, jr.
Bobby Ross, Estacado, sr.
Luke Sams, Jacksboro, sr.
Wayne Shanks Jr., Kincaid School, soph.
Preston Stephens, Shepherd, sr.
Rickey Stewart, Tyler Chapel Hill, jr.
Broderick Taylor, Corpus Christi Miller, jr.
Micai Thompson, SA Brennan, jr.
Nicholas Tramble, Houston Aldine Davis, jr.
Jose Trevino, Brazoswood, sr.
Michael Turner, North Richland Hills Richland, jr.
Garland Wilburn, Cypress Creek, jr.
Josh 'Champ' Williams, McNeil, sr.
Kamran Williams, Jefferson, sr.
Braiden Wooley, Weiss, sr.
Riley Wormley, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Wesley Yarbrough, Crosby, sr.
—
