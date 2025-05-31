Waco Midway vs. Clear Springs: UIL Texas Class 6A DI state softball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
In Class 6A Division 1, Waco Midway is back on the state stage for the 12th time and is chasing its third championship. The Pantherettes were tested in the semifinals but delivered in the clutch, rallying from a four-run deficit to eliminate Flower Mound. Sophomore Peyton Philipp and freshman Kaitlyn Lowe have been steady in the circle, and Midway's lineup has found ways to deliver late in close games.
Clear Springs is in the 6A state tournament for the first time and has made the most of the opportunity. The Lady Chargers weathered a high-scoring regional final and picked up a pair of 1-run wins in the state semis to advance. The heart of their order - led by freshman slugger Makenzie Thomas and senior catcher Erianna Garcia - has come up big in key moments all postseason.
Waco Midway (31-3) vs. League City Clear Springs (27-7)
Broadcast: NFHS, 4 p.m., Saturday
