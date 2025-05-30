Lake Creek vs. Hallsville: Texas Class 5A Division II softball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Are you ready for an action-packed thriller? A possible two-thumbs up bit of entertainment when a perfect season meets at the crossroads with its fearless challenger, and only one walks away with the trophy?
No. We aren't setting the scene of a movie: we are talking about the UIL Texas Class 5A Division II state championship between Hallsville and Montgomery Lake Creek. First pitch at McCombs Field in Austin is set for 4 p.m., though delays from prior games will probably push that start time back some.
Either way, we encourage you to bookmark this page and follow along below once the game begins as we will be posting live scoring and updates from the game as they happen.
Montgomery Lake Creek hasn’t lost a softball game in 2025. Hallsville has refused to lose the ones that matter most. This game should have some fireworks.
Lake Creek (36-0) has crushed nearly every team in its path and enters the title game with a postseason scoring margin of 75-14. With junior Madalyn Davis (.580) leading a deep lineup and unbeaten pitchers Sara Wiggins (21-0) and Chesney Davis (15-0) anchoring the circle, the Lady Lions have looked nearly untouchable. Only three teams - spanning three games - have stayed within three runs of them all year. Everything else has been a relative blowout.
But Hallsville (36-5-1) is no ordinary underdog. The Ladycats have scrapped their way through a pair of do-or-die games, outscored opponents 100-36 in the playoffs, and are built to win close finishes. Senior Lindsey Dubberly, one of East Texas’ best two-way players, has piled up 244 strikeouts and 58 RBI. Freshman Ella Baird has added nine wins and clutch production of her own. Their rally from a Game 1 semifinal loss to beat Grapevine in Games 2 and 3 shows just how dangerous they can be with their backs against the wall.
Both teams bring 13 shutouts into Friday’s matchup. The difference might be who handles the moment better.
