Where are the top 20 committed Texas high school football prospects headed?
The Texas high school football season is mere weeks away and many of the top prospects across the state in the class of 2025 have already made verbal commitments.
After examining the state's top uncommitted prospects across classes, we're examining those who have already announced their respective pledge.
Here are the top 20 prospects in the Lone Star State who have made a college decision and where they have committed:
Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, wide receiver
Committed to: Oregon | Top rating: 5-star
The 5-foot-11, 182-pound pass-catcher is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the country. He lit fireworks to announce his commitment to Oregon on July 4. He was previously committed to LSU, but all along, Oregon loomed.
Devin Sanchez, North Shore, cornerback
Committed to: Ohio State | Top rating: 5-star
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound is much more than an SBLive All-Southeast Texas DB. He's a prized jewel in Ohio State's No. 1 rated recruiting class, per 247 Sports, and his Jan. 6 commitment made some history.
Ty Haywood, Denton Ryan, offensive tackle
Committed to: Alabama | Top rating: 5-star
A Mississippi native, Haywood didn't play on the O-line until he moved to Denton. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound former D-lineman is the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, No. 3 rated offensive tackle and the No. 2 recruit in Texas. He picked the Crimson Tide on July 14 over Texas A&M, Florida State and Oklahoma.
Keelon Russell, Duncanville, quarterback
Committed to: Alabama | Top rating: 5-star
He committed to SMU after dazzling on its field, then swapped his commitment to Alabama after Kalen DeBoer took over for Nick Saban. He's Texas most accomplished and highest-rated arm.
Riley Pettijohn, McKinney, linebacker
Committed to: Ohio State | Top rating: 5-star
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker committed to Ohio State in July over Texas, Texas A&M and USC. He's the Nation's No. 3 rated linebacker, No. 29 overall prospect in the country and No. 9 overall prospect in Texas.
Dorian Brew, Conroe, cornerback
Committed to: Oregon | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner committed to Oregon in late June. He's the nation's No. 6 corner, No. 42 overall prospect and No. 8 recruit in Texas.
Lance Jackson, Pleasant Grove, defensive line
Committed to: Texas | Top rating: 4-star
Maybe the top prospect in East Texas, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Jackson committed to Texas over Alabama and Arkansas after a dominant junior season (69 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 3.0 forced fumbles). Older brother Landon Jackson plays D-end at Arkansas.
Lamont Rogers, Mesquite Horn, offensive tackle
Committed to: Missouri | Top rating: 4-star
The hulking 6-foot-7, 305-pound tackle committed to Missouri over Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. He's the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 74 overall prospect in the nation and No. 14 recruit in Texas, per Rivals.
Elijah Barnes, Dallas Skyline, linebacker
Committed to: Texas | Top rating: 4-star
The nation's No. 3 linebacker and No. 61 overall recruit (No. 16 in Texas) committed to Texas in April Texas after an impactful junior season (12 tackles for loss, six 6.0 forced fumbles, 4.0 interceptions, 3.0 sacks). The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Barnes is also a sub-11-second sprinter on Skyline's track team.
Charles Ross, North Shore, linebacker
Committed to: LSU | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound LSU commit is the nation's No. 4 linebacker and No. 48 overall recruit (Rivals). He committed to the Tigers over Houston, Pitt and Cal. Led nationally ranked North Shore to its second straight 6A Division I state title as a junior (71 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 2.0 picks).
Kiotti Armstrong, Jasper, tight end
Committed to: Texas A&M | Top rating: 4-star
The East Texas 4-star is the nation's No. 3 tight end, per 247 Sports. He committed to Texas A&M in June over Texas and Baylor after a 26-reception, 268-yard (10.3 yards per catch), nine-touchdown reception season as a junior.
Daylan McCutcheon, Lucas Lovejoy, wide receiver
Committed to: Florida State | Top rating: 4-star
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound McCutcheon chose Florida State over Texas and SMU. The nation's No. 12 wideout (On3) has been a focal point in the Leopards’ high-octane offense the past several years. Last season, he may have been the key go-to player, as McCutcheon caught 92 passes for 1,430 yards and reached the end zone 20 times.
Dramodd Odoms, Houston Lamar, offensive tackle
Committed to: SMU | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle is the nation's No. 7 tackle and No. 57 overall prospect (247 Sports) and chose to stay in-state at SMU on Juuly 4 over Mississippi State and Purdue.
Chad Woodford, Summer Creek, edge rusher
Committed to: TCU | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-4, 215-point Woodford chose TCU in May over Texas, Texas Tech and LSU. He's the nation's No. 7 edge and No. 54 overall prospect (On3). Helped Summer Creek reach its first 6A Division II state title as a junior.
Nick Townsend, Dekaney, tight end
Committed to: Texas | Top rating: 4-star
He's the nation's No. 3 tight end (247 Sports) and committed to Texas over Alabama and Texas A&M in June. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound TE/DE standout had 431 receiving yards and seven TDs as a junior, as well as 52 solo tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Smith Orogbo, Alief Hastings, defensive line
Committed to: Texas | Top rating: 4-star
The imposing 6-foot-4, 220-pound Orogbo had 103 tackles and 9.0 sacks as a junior has a much higher rating from On3 (nation's No. 2 edge, No. 20 overall prospect) than anyone else. How high is his ceiling? He played basketball and ran track before he ever started playing football — as a freshman.
Ryan Fodje, Cypress Bridgeland, offensive tackle
Committed to: Oklahoma | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Fodje only started playing football in high school. Now he's the nationa's No. 8 tackle, No. 46 overall prospect and No. 12 recruit in Texas (On3) and chose the Sooners over Texas, Houston and Texas A&M in February.
Micah Strickland, Brownsboro, cornerback
Committed to: TCU | Top rating: 4-star
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound corner is a three-sport athlete (basketball, track) and the nationa's No. 11 corner, No. 80 overall prospect and No. 20 recruit in Texas (On3). He chose TCU over Houston, Michigana nd Texas Tech.
Cobey Sellers, Shadow Creek, cornerback
Committed to: Texas A&M | Top rating: 4-star
The 5-foot-11 1/2, 165-pound Sellers may be the highest rated player on a prospect-laden Shadow Creek team. He's the nation's No. 17 corner and No. 22 recruit in Texas in 2025 and chose Texas A&M in May.
Michael Turner, North Richland Hills, running back
Committed to: Baylor | Top rating: 4-star
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Turner wasn't looking to leave Texas. The nation's No. 5 running back and No. 82 prospect (On3) chose Baylor over SMU and TCU in July. He's enters his senior season coming off of an 1,624-yard, 22-TD junior campaign.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season.
We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers and 25 tight ends.
Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
We also examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
—
Download the SBLive app
To get live high school football updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx