The best high school sports photos of August, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of August, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Football Celebration

Don Money

Madison-Grant player celebrates during an Indiana high school football game

Lunging Effort

Jules Karney

Faith Lutheran player lunges for the ball in a Nevada high school girls soccer game

Touchdown Celebration

Francis Fedor

Spoto players celebrate after scoring a TD against rival Riverview in a Florida high school football game

Diving Tackle

David Leong

Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe is taken down by A.H. Parker linebackers Terran Gaines and Nedarius Davis in an Alabama high school football game

Acrobatic Leap

Benjamin Lelek

Dearborn Divine Child’s Evan Szokola dives for a touchdown against Lake Fenton in a Michigan high school football game

Catching the Deep Ball

Zeke Castellanos

Servite wide receiver hauls in a deep pass against Centennial (Corona) in a California high school football game

Diving Attempt

Lance Wendt

Dimitri Spano (Dakota Ridge) makes a diving attempt at a catch against Ponderosa in a Colorado high school football game

Breaking the Plane

Pete Hagedoorn

Garry Walker from Creekside dives towards the endzone during the Creekside Vs Saint Joseph high school football game in Montvale, New Jersey

Helmet Off

Julie Isbell

Hardin Jefferson's #1 D'Corian Warren tries to maintain possession of the ball while getting helmet ripped off by East Chambers #5 Rashard Hale in a Texas high school football game

Successful Dig

David Buky

Hylton High player digs volleyball in a high school volleyball game in Woodbridge, VA.