The best high school sports photos of August, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of August, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.
Football Celebration
Madison-Grant player celebrates during an Indiana high school football game
Lunging Effort
Faith Lutheran player lunges for the ball in a Nevada high school girls soccer game
Touchdown Celebration
Spoto players celebrate after scoring a TD against rival Riverview in a Florida high school football game
Diving Tackle
Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe is taken down by A.H. Parker linebackers Terran Gaines and Nedarius Davis in an Alabama high school football game
Acrobatic Leap
Dearborn Divine Child’s Evan Szokola dives for a touchdown against Lake Fenton in a Michigan high school football game
Catching the Deep Ball
Servite wide receiver hauls in a deep pass against Centennial (Corona) in a California high school football game
Diving Attempt
Dimitri Spano (Dakota Ridge) makes a diving attempt at a catch against Ponderosa in a Colorado high school football game
Breaking the Plane
Garry Walker from Creekside dives towards the endzone during the Creekside Vs Saint Joseph high school football game in Montvale, New Jersey
Helmet Off
Hardin Jefferson's #1 D'Corian Warren tries to maintain possession of the ball while getting helmet ripped off by East Chambers #5 Rashard Hale in a Texas high school football game
Successful Dig
Hylton High player digs volleyball in a high school volleyball game in Woodbridge, VA.
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CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.