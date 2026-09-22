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The best high school sports photos of August, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!
CJ Vafiadis|
SBLive's Photos of the Month
SBLive's Photos of the Month | SBLive

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of August, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 27

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Football Celebration

high school football madison grant indiana
Don Money

Madison-Grant player celebrates during an Indiana high school football game

Lunging Effort

high school girls soccer faith lutheran
Jules Karney

Faith Lutheran player lunges for the ball in a Nevada high school girls soccer game

Touchdown Celebration

high school football Florida Riverview Spoto
Francis Fedor

Spoto players celebrate after scoring a TD against rival Riverview in a Florida high school football game

Diving Tackle

high school football vestavia hills parker alabama
David Leong

Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe is taken down by A.H. Parker linebackers Terran Gaines and Nedarius Davis in an Alabama high school football game 

Acrobatic Leap

high school football dearborn divine child lake fenton michagn
Benjamin Lelek

Dearborn Divine Child’s Evan Szokola dives for a touchdown against Lake Fenton in a Michigan high school football game

Catching the Deep Ball

high school football california cif centennial servite
Zeke Castellanos

Servite wide receiver hauls in a deep pass against Centennial (Corona) in a California high school football game

Diving Attempt

high school football dakota ridge Colorado
Lance Wendt

Dimitri Spano (Dakota Ridge) makes a diving attempt at a catch against Ponderosa in a Colorado high school football game 

Breaking the Plane

high school football creekside saint joseph new jersey
Pete Hagedoorn

Garry Walker from Creekside dives towards the endzone during the Creekside Vs Saint Joseph high school football game in Montvale, New Jersey

Helmet Off

high school football Hardin Jefferson East Chambers Texas
Julie Isbell

Hardin Jefferson's #1 D'Corian Warren tries to maintain possession of the ball while getting helmet ripped off by East Chambers #5 Rashard Hale in a Texas high school football game

Successful Dig

high school girls volleyball Hylton Virginia
David Buky

Hylton High player digs volleyball in a high school volleyball game in Woodbridge, VA.

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CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.