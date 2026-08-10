Top Defensive Linemen to Watch in CIF Southern Section Football (2026)

Los Angeles knows a thing or two about pass rushers. The LA Rams just acquired Myles Garrett in the offseason, and as it sits on Monday, August 10, all signs point to Aaron Donald making a return to football.

Santa Margarita key to success in 2025 was a fierce defensive line, which helped the Eagles win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open title.

As we head into the 2026 season, here are the top defensive linemen to watch on Friday nights, including edge rushers pressureing the quarterback and interior linemen disrupting the run game.

TOP DEFENSIVE LINEMEN TO WATCH

Sierra Canyon interior lineman Kasi Currie is one of California's best, headed to Texas. | Rene Morales

Kasi Currie, Sierra Canyon, Sr.

College: Texas



2025 Stats: Currie anchored the Trailblazers to a 10-1 record as a junior, commanding double teams that allowed the defense to tally 46.5 sacks last fall.

Marcus Fakatou, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (DL)

College: Ohio Stated



2025 Stats: Recorded 69 tackles, 17 for loss and seven sacks in 12 games for Orange Lutheran. Reclassified and will play senior season at Sierra Canyon.

Myels Smith, Inglewood, Sr. (DL)

College: Texas A&M

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Oaks Christian, Sr. (DL)

College: USC



2025 Stats: 86 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 8 sacks, 10 hurries, and a forced fumble in 13 games.

Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra, Sr. (DE)

College: UCLA



2025 Stats: A two-sport athlete (basketball) who has only been playing football for a year, Eboigbodin tallied 31 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. His best football is ahead of him — some think he can play on Sundays.

Elijah Tuaa, St. John Bosco, Jr. (DE)

College: Undecided



2025 Stats: As a sophomore at Folsom, he recorded 29 tackles, two sacks and five hurries.

Nasir Walker, Crean Lutheran, Jr. (DE)

College: Undecided



2025 Stats: Walker tallied 104 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for A.C Flora in South Carolina last fall.

Simote Tupou, St. John Bosco, Jr. (DE)

College: Undecided



2025 Stats: 67 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and five caused fumbles for Sloan Canyon of Nevada last year.

OTHER DLs TO WATCH

Elija Harmon, Inglewood, Sr.; Grayson Kazmouz, Laguna Beach, Sr.; Jeremiah Williams, Tustin, Sr.; Sione Felila, Oak Hills, Sr.; Montana Toilolo, Mater Dei, Sr.; Miles Schirmer, Corona Centennial, Sr.; Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita, Sr.; Matamatagi Uiagalelei, Mater Dei, Sr.; Magic Haynes, Compton Centennial, Sr.; Kekoa Peko, St. John Bosco, Sr.; Kingston Williams, Chaminade, Sr.; Zayne Reed, Oaks Christian, Sr.; Johnny Fortune, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr.; Caleb Pasina, St. Bonaventure, Jr.; Siave Seti, Bishop Amat, So.; Hunter Taylor, Mira Costa, Sr.; Hunter Eligon, Western, Sr.; David Nansen, Bellflower, So.; Jon Ioane, Tustin, Sr.; Will Gelt, Agoura, Sr.; Caleb Joy, Chaparral, Jr.; Ryan Galvan, Valencia, Sr.; Raymond Langi, Orange Lutheran, Jr.; Dylan Bruns, Westlake, Sr.; Chris Colon, Notre Dame, Sr.; Cason Yarnell, Corona del Mar, Sr.; Nathan Mulford, Apple Valley, Sr.; Peyton Barber, Damien, So.; Mason Stevenson, Vista Murrieta, Sr.; Julian Minor, Charter Oak, Jr.; Payton Proffitt, San Clemente, Sr.; Zach Balta, Crespi, Sr.; Stephan Harrison, Sierra Canyon, So.

2025 CIF-SS RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.