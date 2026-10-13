WCAC Products & AAU Teammates Commit to DI College Programs

Two of the top boys' basketball players in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) have made their college decisions.

Bishop McNamara High School senior forward Brandon Woodard told High School On SI in an exclusive interview that he intends to play college basketball at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Woodward Chose Rutgers Over Numerous Other Offers

Woodard, a four-star prospect, had numerous offers but chose Rutgers over Mississippi State, Georgetown and Providence.

"It just felt right," said Woodard, who explained that the Scarlet Knights have been recruiting him since his sophomore year of high school.

Woodard said he took an official visit to the New Jersey campus on September 18. "I got to see the practice facilities," he said. "I spent time with the team and all that."

Woodard began his high school journey at Lanham Christian in Prince George's County, Maryland before transferring to Bishop McNamara for his sophomore campaign. He enjoys the competition in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference where he gets to compete against the area's top student-athletes. The 6-foot-8-inch senior said the WCAC is "the best conference in the country."

A Team Durant AAU Product

On the AAU circuit, Woodard plays for Team Durant and has had the opportunity to meet one of his favorite players, Kevin Durant. "I met KD on a couple occasions," he said.

Besides Kevin Durant, Woodard's other favorite player is Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa.

The Mustangs are gearing up for the 2026-27 campaign and Woodard figures to be a major building block in the team's plans, especially without Prince Alexander-Moody (Indiana) and Qayden Samuels (Alabama) who have both graduated and moved on to greener pastures.

After a "pretty good summer" on the AAU circuit, Woodard looks forward to showcasing his talent on the hardwood during his senior campaign and "showing how much my game has developed."

SJC's Jymin Veney Commits to Old Dominion

Meanwhile, Woodard's AAU teammate and St. John's College High School (Washington, DC) senior guard Jymin Veney has committed to Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Virginia), he announced on social media.

"1000% committed!! #gomonarchs," Veney shared in an Instagram post.

A four-star prospect, the 6-foot-3 inch guard also plays basketball on the AAU circuit for Team Durant.

Old Dominion is led by head coach Mike Jones, a DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, MD) graduate and former DeMatha player and head coach. Jones is also an Old Dominion University graduate. Jones, who spent 19 years as the head coach at DeMatha, captured nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season titles, eight WCAC Tournament crowns, four Maryland Private School Tournament championships and a national championship in 2006. Jones compiled a 511-119 (.811) record during his tenure as DeMatha's head coach and his program produced nine NBA players.

Veney, who was named first team All-WCAC last season, chose Old Dominion over offers from St. Bonaventure, Delaware, George Mason, George Washington, Hofstra and Saint Joseph's.

The social media reaction to Veney's college commitment came from family members, coaches and players throughout the DMV including his mother, LaKesha Veney.

"My son, my heart is overflowing with pride as you commit to Old Dominion University to play basketball! Watching you work toward your dreams and reach this milestone is a blessing I will always treasure," wrote LaKesha Veney. "May GOD continue to guide your steps, strengthen your faith, and let your light shine on and off the court. May He surround you with people who encourage you, protect you through every challenge, and prepare you for every opportunity ahead."

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), St. John's College High School head coach Patrick O'Conner wrote: "Congrats to Jymin and his family on his commitment to Old Dominion. Absolute blessing to coach him."