Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Chincoteague 66, Fishburne Military 0
North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 8
Maret 42, Bell 30
Fredericksburg Christian 36, Hargrave Military Academy 30
Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 6
McDonogh 28, (#2) Benedictine 7
Amelia County 39, Nandua 19
Gloucester 41, York 0
Broadway 48, Spotswood 0
St. Anne's-Belfield 62, Fork Union Military Academy 7
Woodbridge 64, North Stafford 0
Oakton 32, Colonial Forge 23
Riverside 35, Freedom 7
Rye Cove 42, Thomas Walker 8
Waynesboro 49, Rockbridge County 13
Annandale 21, Falls Church 14
Warhill 13, Smithfield 7
Battlefield 38, Gar-Field 23
Union 42, Tazewell 7
Luray 54, Rock Ridge 0
Poquoson 49, Grafton 34
Page County 32, Harrisonburg 0
Lord Botetourt 28, Christiansburg 0
Harvest Covenant 14, Loudoun Sports Academy 6
Broad Run 36, Charles J. Colgan 27
Massaponax 37, Chancellor 14
Manchester 42, Clover Hill 6
Salem 38, (#25) Dinwiddie 14
Brooke Point 32, Spotsylvania 14
Hanover 53, Godwin 14
Justice 26, Wakefield 2
(#4) Huguenot 34, Cosby 0
Northwood 43, Bland County 12
Radford 49, Galax 7
Hylton 21, Unity Reed 0
Martinsville 29, Dan River 3
Grayson County 28, Floyd County 27
Altavista 28, Blacksburg 20
Norcom 54, Manor 24
McLean 28, Edison 10
Colonial Heights 42, Southampton 36
Stuarts Draft 21, Fort Defiance 10
Lafayette 43, Bruton 7
Norfolk Academy 49, Princess Anne 7
Bath County 20, Tygarts Valley 0
Gate City 49, Marion 6
Eastern Montgomery 25, Montcalm 6
James River 21, Hidden Valley 0
Northampton 14, Windsor 0
Kellam 42, Bayside 6
(#19) Woodgrove 49, Tuscarora 13
Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 25
Paul VI 41, SJPGC 0
Salem 27, Tallwood 18
Alexandria City 49, Lewis 7
Brunswick 7, Nottoway 0
Buffalo Gap 7, Riverheads 0
Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 7
(#21) West Springfield 55, Robinson 19
(#23) Sherando 35, James Wood 28
Booker T. Washington 39, Lake Taylor 14
Collegiate 28, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 14
Alleghany 36, Staunton 32
(#18) South Lakes 28, West Potomac 6
William Monroe 41, Madison County 40
Glenvar 7, Northside 0
Carroll County 60, Fort Chiswell 0
Warren County 35, (#20) Kettle Run 28
Meadowbrook 41, Deep Run 13
J.I. Burton 21, Twin Springs 14
King William 41, Caroline 14
Auburn 48, Castlewood 0
Hickory 19, Deep Creek 6
King's Fork 35, Great Bridge 20
Manteo 14, Catholic 3
East Rockingham 18, Clarke County 18
Narrows 31, Giles 13
Patrick County 41, Chatham 8
Central Wise 6, John Battle 0
Loudoun County 42, Park View 0
Staunton River 35, Pulaski County 28
Briar Woods 40, Herndon 15
Brentsville District 99, Fauquier 66
Bethel 20, Denbigh 11
Millbrook 26, Meridian 7
(#9) James Madison 35, Hayfield 14
Atlee 49, J.R. Tucker 0
Liberty 12, Eastern View 8
William Byrd 43, Bassett 0
Riverbend 58, Albemarle 7
Northumberland 28, SMLCA 21
Freeman 49, Prince George 14
Brunswick Academy 58, Arendell Parrott Academy 26
Nansemond River 36, Western Branch 22
Hopewell 47, Thomas Jefferson 7
(#1) Varina 37, Hermitage 6
Turner Ashby 44, Wilson Memorial 7
(#22) Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 3
(#7) Liberty Christian 24, Amherst County 7
Abingdon 55, Richlands 0
Chilhowie 14, Eastside 6
Westfield 36, Washington-Liberty 29
Courtland 21, Orange County 0
Cox 38, Kempsville 0
Brookville 21, Rustburg 14
Essex 59, Franklin 20
Randolph-Henry 56, William Campbell 0
Strasburg 22, Rappahannock 14
Norview 19, Granby 6
Centreville 26, Mount Vernon 6
Chantilly 23, Fairfax 13
Buckingham 20, Appomattox County 14
Osbourn 33, Potomac Senior 12
Langley 33, Yorktown 0
Bullis 14, (#13) St. Christopher's 6
Lebanon 40, Rural Retreat 21
TJST 14, Manassas Park 12
Cave Spring 48, Tunstall 20
(#16) Heritage 41, Glass 0
Armstrong (Kennedy) 36, Goochland 14
Gainesville 28, Forest Park 21
Holston 26, Honaker 21
Surry County 40, Charles City 0
John Champe 56, Hartwood 7
Patrick Henry 24, Mechanicsville 18
Mecklenburg County 33, Greensville County 0
Quince Orchard 20, (#8) Stone Bridge 6
Monticello 27, Western Albemarle 14
Hampton 48, Woodside 0
Halifax County 34, Gretna 27
Lightridge 17, Potomac Falls 14
(#17) Thomas Dale 41, Glen Allen 7
Bluefield 34, Ridgeview 2
Churchland 22, Henrico 14
Louisa County 24, Matoaca 22
Tennessee 44, Virginia High 6
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917