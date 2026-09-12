Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Virginia high school football season had an action-packed friday night. High School On SI has final scores.
Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Severn School 41, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 24
Flint Hill 49, Jackson-Reed 7
SJPGC 13, Sidwell Friends 6
Christchurch School 20, The Covenant School 8
Snow Hill 42, Nandua 6
Bishop Ireton 40, McKinley Tech 30
Cosby 44, RHSA 6
(#1) Varina 7, (#6) Oscar Smith 7
Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6
James River 21, Parry McCluer 6
Warhill 47, Jamestown 0
Fort Defiance 34, Waynesboro 14
(#16) Woodberry Forest 24, St. Mary's Ryken 21
Northwood 46, Eastern Montgomery 6
Tabb 23, Poquoson 8
Grayson County 32, Tazewell 20
Life Christian Academy 62, Kenston Forest 26
Spotswood 32, Madison County 14
Buckingham 34, William Campbell 6
Patrick County 64, North Stokes 35
Tunstall 36, Gretna 26
Stuarts Draft 28, Riverheads 24
Graham 14, Union 12
(#2) Benedictine 19, Matoaca 0
Cave Spring 14, Glenvar 0
Northumberland 14, Charles City 6
(#8) Liberty Christian 50, Spring Mills 6
(#17) Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 0
Bath County 49, Pocahontas County 8
Southern Gap 63, Giles 21
King George 7, Potomac Senior 6
Chincoteague 20, Rappahannock County 6
Grafton 32, Gloucester 0
Midlothian 49, Powhatan 13
Floyd County 42, Blacksburg 0
Smithfield 44, Bruton 14
Luray 55, William Monroe 0
Rocktown 24, Monticello 7
Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East 6
Sherando 36, Jefferson 14
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Greenbrier Christian Academy 38
Tri-Cities Christian 44, Bland County 6
Dan River 41, Bassett 20
Heritage 14, Kecoughtan 13
Lebanon 18, Marion 12
Magna Vista 40, Lord Botetourt 0
Virginia High 20, George Wythe 15
Lake Taylor 20, Deep Run 6
Northside 41, Hidden Valley 8
Kettle Run 40, Skyline 20
Amherst County 27, Mecklenburg County 7
(#13) Trinity Episcopal 20, Hermitage 12
Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 7
Liberty 55, Fauquier 7
Middlesex 28, Windsor 6
Freeman 36, Hanover 27
Gate City 41, Abingdon 28
Catholic 37, First Flight 20
Chatham 43, SMLCA 0
(#25) Riverbend 40, Massaponax 25
(#14) King's Fork 36, Deep Creek 7
Lancaster 37, West Point 18
Harvest Covenant 60, CMCC 0
Churchland 52, Granby 18
Strasburg 35, Warren County 34
(#21) Heritage 47, Appomattox County 14
Episcopal 34, Archbishop Curley 0
James Wood 48, Culpeper County 7
Salem 45, Fleming 12
Rye Cove 31, Honaker 30
Franklin 20, Colonial Beach 8
Broadway 44, Central Woodstock 7
Handley 53, Brentsville District 21
Ridgeview 43, Central Wise 7
Buffalo Gap 14, Wilson Memorial 7
East Rockingham 33, Page County 0
Glen Allen 33, Patrick Henry 7
Rappahannock 26, Westmoreland 6
Mechanicsville 23, J.R. Tucker 7
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917