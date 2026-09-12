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Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from around Virginia
Jack Butler|
Patrick Henry football lost its appeal with the VHSL and will make the move to Virginia's Class 6 in the 2027-31 alignment cycle.
Patrick Henry football lost its appeal with the VHSL and will make the move to Virginia's Class 6 in the 2027-31 alignment cycle. | Patrick Henry Football

The Virginia high school football season had an action-packed friday night. High School On SI has final scores.

Virginia High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Severn School 41, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 24

Flint Hill 49, Jackson-Reed 7

SJPGC 13, Sidwell Friends 6

Christchurch School 20, The Covenant School 8

Snow Hill 42, Nandua 6

Bishop Ireton 40, McKinley Tech 30

Cosby 44, RHSA 6

(#1) Varina 7, (#6) Oscar Smith 7

Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6

James River 21, Parry McCluer 6

Warhill 47, Jamestown 0

Fort Defiance 34, Waynesboro 14

(#16) Woodberry Forest 24, St. Mary's Ryken 21

Northwood 46, Eastern Montgomery 6

Tabb 23, Poquoson 8

Grayson County 32, Tazewell 20

Life Christian Academy 62, Kenston Forest 26

Spotswood 32, Madison County 14

Buckingham 34, William Campbell 6

Patrick County 64, North Stokes 35

Tunstall 36, Gretna 26

Stuarts Draft 28, Riverheads 24

Graham 14, Union 12

(#2) Benedictine 19, Matoaca 0

Cave Spring 14, Glenvar 0

Northumberland 14, Charles City 6

(#8) Liberty Christian 50, Spring Mills 6

(#17) Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 0

Bath County 49, Pocahontas County 8

Southern Gap 63, Giles 21

King George 7, Potomac Senior 6

Chincoteague 20, Rappahannock County 6

Grafton 32, Gloucester 0

Midlothian 49, Powhatan 13

Floyd County 42, Blacksburg 0

Smithfield 44, Bruton 14

Luray 55, William Monroe 0

Rocktown 24, Monticello 7

Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East 6

Sherando 36, Jefferson 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Greenbrier Christian Academy 38

Tri-Cities Christian 44, Bland County 6

Dan River 41, Bassett 20

Heritage 14, Kecoughtan 13

Lebanon 18, Marion 12

Magna Vista 40, Lord Botetourt 0

Virginia High 20, George Wythe 15

Lake Taylor 20, Deep Run 6

Northside 41, Hidden Valley 8

Kettle Run 40, Skyline 20

Amherst County 27, Mecklenburg County 7

(#13) Trinity Episcopal 20, Hermitage 12

Auburn 69, Fort Chiswell 7

Liberty 55, Fauquier 7

Middlesex 28, Windsor 6

Freeman 36, Hanover 27

Gate City 41, Abingdon 28

Catholic 37, First Flight 20

Chatham 43, SMLCA 0

(#25) Riverbend 40, Massaponax 25

(#14) King's Fork 36, Deep Creek 7

Lancaster 37, West Point 18

Harvest Covenant 60, CMCC 0

Churchland 52, Granby 18

Strasburg 35, Warren County 34

(#21) Heritage 47, Appomattox County 14

Episcopal 34, Archbishop Curley 0

James Wood 48, Culpeper County 7

Salem 45, Fleming 12

Rye Cove 31, Honaker 30

Franklin 20, Colonial Beach 8

Broadway 44, Central Woodstock 7

Handley 53, Brentsville District 21

Ridgeview 43, Central Wise 7

Buffalo Gap 14, Wilson Memorial 7

East Rockingham 33, Page County 0

Glen Allen 33, Patrick Henry 7

Rappahannock 26, Westmoreland 6

Mechanicsville 23, J.R. Tucker 7

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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