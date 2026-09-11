The Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, and we have a scoreboard for ever division.

The top games include No. 1 Varina vs. No. 6 Oscar Smith, No. 2 Benedictine vs. Matoaca, and Clover Hill vs. No. 4 Huguenot.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Virginia high school football season.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 11

FRIDAY, SEPTMEBER 11 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5A SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A SCOREBOARD

VISAA 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

VISAA I

VISAA II