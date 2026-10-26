Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

The Virginia high school football regular season is almost over, and there were more top performers the week of Oct. 22-24.

Woodgrove's Colton Dabkowski threw six touchdown passes, Kettle Run's Carter Lubbe rushed for 246 yards and four scores, and Maury's Tayshawn Branche played a major role in a 90-point victory.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Episcopal's Darren Armstrong.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Colton Dabkowski, Woodgrove

Dabkowski completed 16 of 20 passes for 281 passing yards and six touchdowns in Woodgrove's 62-6 blowout victory over Broad Run.

Carter Lubbe, Kettle Run

Lubbe had 15 carries for 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Kettle Run's 47-6 blowout win over Fauquier.

Tayshawn Branche, Maury

Branche rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns on eight carries in Maury's extraordinary 96-14 blowout victory over Lake Taylor.

Joshua-Benjamin Dagbe, South Lakes

Dagbe hauled in nine catches for 156 receiving yards and three touchdowns in South Lakes' 40-28 win over James Madison.

Zach Detweiler, Loudoun Valley

Detweiler, a senior quarterback, went 10-of-13 for 270 passing yards and four touchdowns in Loudoun Valley's dominant 55-0 shutout victory over Rock Ridge. He also became the school's all-time passing yards and passing TD leader.

Teriq Drew, Petersburg

Drew registered an impressive 19 tackles, 13 solo stops, and half a sack in Petersburg's 21-0 shutout win over James Madison.

Aviance Young, Brooke Point

Young, a senior, hauled in 11 catches for 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 37 yards and two scores, and forced two fumbles (including a strip-and-score) in Brooke Point's 61-7 victory over Massaponax.

Cordaro Foote, The St. James

Foote, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns in The St. James' 40-6 win over Hewlett Sports Academy.

P.J. Sutherland, Westfield

Sutherland, a senior running back, had four rushing touchdowns in Westfield's 48-20 victory over Centreville.

Charles Scott Jr., Huguenot

Scott went off by going 21-of-26 for 413 passing yards and nine touchdowns in Huguenot's 78-0 shutout win over Richmond High School for the Arts.

Ricari Enoch-Bailey, Meadowbrook

Enoch-Bailey, a senior linebacker and East Carolina commit, recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in Meadowbrook's 23-7 victory over Dinwiddie.

Devonte Butler, Culpeper County

Butler, a senior defensive end, registered three sacks, seven tackles, and three tackles for loss in Culpeper County's 38-18 win over James Monroe.