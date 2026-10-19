Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

The Virginia high school football regular season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 15-17.

Huguenot's Charles Scott Jr. threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns, Chincoteague's Camaury Davis rushed for nearly 300 yards and four scores, and Bethel's Kasyn Campbell made a huge impact in an 80-point victory.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashton Gause of Woodgrove.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Charles Scott Jr., Huguenot

Scott completed 16 of 17 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns in Huguenot's 75-6 blowout victory over Powhatan.

Camaury Davis, Chincoteague

Davis, a senior running back, rushed for 293 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries in Chincoteague's dominant 60-0 shutout win over Southampton Academy.

Kasyn Campbell, Bethel

Campbell, a senior wide receiver, had six touchdowns, 196 receiving yards, and 301 all-purpose yards in Bethel's incredible 85-3 blowout victory over Woodside.

Xzavieon Hendricks, Grafton

Hendricks, a junior quarterback, went 22-of-29 for 349 passing yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 135 yards and three scores in Grafton's 63-7 blowout win over Jamestown.

Colton Pence, Turner Ashby

Pence, a junior running back, had 27 carries for 240 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Turner Ashby's 37-13 victory over East Rockingham.

Collin Henriques, Oakton

Henriques, a junior wide receiver, had over 200 yards and four touchdowns in Oakton's 35-30 win over Westfield.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal went 13-of-24 for 255 passing yards and five touchdowns in James Wood's 62-21 victory over Liberty.

Tysen Miller, Gretna

Miller, a junior running back, had 23 carries for 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Gretna's 46-21 win over Dan River.

CJ James, Mount Vernon

James, a senior wide receiver, hauled in nine caches for 197 receiving yards and three touchdown in Mount Vernon's 47-3 victory over Robinson.

Darren Armstrong, Episcopal

Armstrong, a junior defensive lineman, registered three sacks, six tackles, and a tackle for loss in Episcopal's 28-6 win over St. Albans (DC).

Teriq Drew, Petersburg

Drew, a senior linebacker, recorded 11 tackles, eight solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Petersburg's 26-15 victory over Meadowbrook.

Eltonino Hicks, The St. James

Hicks, a senior defensive back, finished with two interceptions in The St. James' 69-3 win over MU Sports Academy.