Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

High school football season continues in the state of Virginia, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 17-19.

Oakton's Deylen Jones eclipsed over 200 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, Varina's Zion Boisseau stepped in for an injured Kaleb Wyche, and North Cross' Jayden McLaren-Desir came through on both sides of the ball.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed your most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brayden Vazquez of Oakton, who won for the second consecutive week.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Deylen Jones, Oakton

Jones, a senior and Harvard commit, had 200 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in Oakton's 32-23 victory over Colonial Forge.

Gray Matthews, William Byrd

Matthews, a junior running back, had 15 carries for 249 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with a receiving score and a 97-yard kickoff returned for a TD in William Byrd's 43-0 shutout win over Bassett.

Brian Henderson, Massaponax

Henderson, a senior running back, rushed for 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Massaponax's 37-14 victory over Chancellor.

Zion Boisseau, Varina

Boisseau, a senior quarterback, stepped in for an injured Kaleb Wyche and threw for 231 passing yards and four touchdowns in Varina's 37-6 win over Hermitage.

Jayden McLaren-Desir, North Cross

McLaren-Desir, a senior, had a pair of rushing touchdowns on offense, along with 14 tackles and two interceptions on defense in North Cross' 35-8 victory over Atlantic Shores Christian.

Deacon Skogen, Trinity Episcopal

Skogen, a junior quarterback, went 11-of-22 for 332 passing yards and five touchdowns in Trinity Episcopal's 45-7 blowout win over Woodberry Forest.

Kenaz Sullivan, St. James

Sullivan, a senior defensive back and Maryland commit, had two interceptions in The St. James' dominant 65-0 shutout victory over Mount Zion Prep (MD).

Kayce Jordan, Indian River

Jordan, a junior defensive end, registered seven sacks and two pass break-ups to help Indian River beat Oscar Smith 24-21.

Jordan McCadden, Salem

McCadden had 27 carries for 275 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Salem's 38-14 victory over Dinwiddie.

Iveon Lewis, Huguenot

Lewis hauled in 13 catches for 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Huguenot's 34-0 shutout win over Cosby.

Joel Nicholson, Hanover

Nicholson, a senior quarterback, completed 19 of 23 passes for 308 yards and seven touchdowns in Hanover's 53-14 victory over Godwin.

Cayden Jenkins, Skyline

Burks, a senior wide receiver, nine receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Skyline's 72-41 loss to Handley.