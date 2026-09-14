Vote: Who Was the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Virginia high school football players delivered some huge individual performances during the week of Sept. 7-12, including prolific rushing games, five-TD passing performances and game-changing plays on defense and special teams.

Patrick County running back Noah Cain rushed for 337 yards and six TDs, St. Michael the Archangel running back Khristian Carruthers piled up 320 yards and four scores, and Highland Springs quarterback Dashaun Chisem accounted for five TDs. Riverbend's Zyvion Hicks and South Lakes' Joshua-Benjamin Dagbe were among several players who made an impact in multiple phases of the game.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Virginia High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brayden Vazquez of Oakton.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Dashaun Chisem, Highland Springs

Chisem, a junior quarterback, completed 20-of-29 passes for 238 yards and four TDs and rushed for 56 yards and another score in Highland Springs' 49-28 win over Dinwiddie.

Noah Cain, Patrick County

Cain, a senior running back, rushed 29 times for 337 yards and six TDs in Patrick County's 64-35 win over North Stokes.

Zyvion Hicks, Riverbend

Hicks, a senior, returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and recorded seven tackles, a forced fumble and a fourth-down stop on defense in Riverbend's 40-25 win over Massaponax.

Brayden Vazquez, Oakton

Vazquez, last week's Player of the Week, recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in Oakton's 48-28 win over Woodson.

Marcelo Gorres, Thomas Jefferson

Gorres, a junior wide receiver, caught three passes for 158 yards and two TDs in Thomas Jefferson's 50-0 win over Amelia County.

Colton Dabkowski, Woodgrove

Dabkowski, a sophomore quarterback, completed 22-of-31 passes for 289 yards and five TDs in Woodgrove's 56-0 win over Eastern View.

Logan Lafollette, James Wood

Lafollette, a senior linebacker, recorded 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, three tackles for loss and two sacks in James Wood's 48-7 win over Culpeper County.

Khristian Carruthers, St. Michael the Archangel

Carruthers, a sophomore running back, rushed 12 times for 320 yards and four TDs in St. Michael the Archangel's 65-34 win over Hayfield.

Jordan McCadden, Salem

McCadden, a senior, rushed 25 times for 210 yards and five TDs and added seven tackles, including five solo stops, a tackle for loss and a sack on defense in Salem's 45-12 win over Fleming.

Marcus Chapman, Hampton

Chapman, a senior quarterback, completed 8-of-10 passes for 240 yards and four TDs and added three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pick-six on defense in Hampton's 68-8 win over Menchville.

Domanick Everette, Maury

Everette, a junior quarterback, threw five TD passes in Maury's 56-28 win over Bishop McNamara (Md.).

Joshua-Benjamin Dagbe, South Lakes

Dagbe, a junior, caught 11 passes for 157 yards and two TDs and added five tackles and a pick-six on defense in South Lakes' 34-12 win over Battlefield.