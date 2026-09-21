Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)
After a rare victory over Oscar Smith, Indian River leaps into the Top 5 in the latest High School On SI Virginia Football Top 25 state rankings.
The No. 3 Braves got the winning score in the final seconds to defeat Oscar Smith, the two-time defending Virginia Class 6 state champ, 24-21. Indian River had lost 26 of the previous 27 decisions to the Tigers.
Varina maintains the No. 1 ranking, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Indian River, Oscar Smith and Maury. The second 5 features Huguenot, Stone Bridge, Highland Springs, Thomas Dale and Green Run.
Salem (No. 21) and Warhill (No. 25) debut this week.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-0-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Hermitage, 37-6
This week: at Henrico, Sept. 25
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 65-0
This week: vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), Sept. 25
3. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Oscar Smith, 24-21
This week: at Grassfield, Sept. 25
4. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 1-1-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Indian River, 24-21
This week: vs. No. 18 King’s Fork, Sept. 25
5. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 1-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Churchland, Sept. 25
6. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 34-0
This week: vs. Midlothian, Sept. 25
7. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to Quince Orchard (Md.), 20-6
This week: at Woodgrove, Sept. 25
8. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated South County, 28-7
This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Sept. 25
9. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 41-7
This week: at Prince George’s, Sept. 24
10. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to Hough (N.C.), 45-0
This week: vs. Bayside, Sept. 25
11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 2-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), Sept. 25
12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, 45-7
This week: Off; next game - at Blue Ridge School, Oct. 3
13. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to McDonogh School (Md.), 28-7
This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Sept. 25
14. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Albemarle, 58-7
This week: vs. Brooke Point, Sept. 25
15. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 48-0
This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 25
16. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 35-14
This week: at George C. Marshall, Sept. 25
17. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated John Marshall by forfeit
This week: at Colonial Heights, Sept. 25
18. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 35-20
This week: at No. 4 Oscar Smith, Sept. 25
19. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 42-6
This week: vs. Cosby, Sept. 25
20. BETHEL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Denbigh. 20-11
This week: vs. Kecoughtan, Sept. 24
21. SALEM
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Dinwiddie, 38-14
This week: at Blacksburg, Sept. 25
22. SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 42-28
This week: Off; next game - at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 3
23. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Trinity Episcopal, 45-7
This week: Off; next game - at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10
24. HERMITAGE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Varina, 37-6
This week: at Deep Run, Sept. 25
25. WARHILL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Smithfield, 13-7
This week: vs. York, Sept. 24
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.