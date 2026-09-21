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Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Indian River jumps up five spots to No. 3 after knocking off then-No. 3 Oscar Smith
Gary Adornato|
Indian River climbed into the Top 5 of the Virginia state rankings with a 24-21 win over then-No. 3 Oscar Smith.
Indian River climbed into the Top 5 of the Virginia state rankings with a 24-21 win over then-No. 3 Oscar Smith. | Indian River Football

After a rare victory over Oscar Smith, Indian River leaps into the Top 5 in the latest High School On SI Virginia Football Top 25 state rankings.

The No. 3 Braves got the winning score in the final seconds to defeat Oscar Smith, the two-time defending Virginia Class 6 state champ, 24-21. Indian River had lost 26 of the previous 27 decisions to the Tigers. 

Varina maintains the No. 1 ranking, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Indian River, Oscar Smith and Maury. The second 5 features Huguenot, Stone Bridge, Highland Springs, Thomas Dale and Green Run.

Salem (No. 21) and Warhill (No. 25) debut this week.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 3-0-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Hermitage, 37-6

This week: at Henrico, Sept. 25

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 65-0

This week: vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri), Sept. 25

3. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Oscar Smith, 24-21

This week: at Grassfield, Sept. 25

4. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 1-1-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Indian River, 24-21

This week: vs. No. 18 King’s Fork, Sept. 25

5. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 1-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Churchland, Sept. 25

6. HUGUENOT 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Cosby, 34-0

This week: vs. Midlothian, Sept. 25

7. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to Quince Orchard (Md.), 20-6

This week: at Woodgrove, Sept. 25

8. HIGHLAND SPRINGS 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated South County, 28-7

This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Sept. 25

9. THOMAS DALE 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Glen Allen, 41-7

This week: at Prince George’s, Sept. 24

10. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to Hough (N.C.), 45-0

This week: vs. Bayside, Sept. 25

11. ROANOKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 2-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), Sept. 25

12. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Woodberry Forest School, 45-7

This week: Off; next game - at Blue Ridge School, Oct. 3

13. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to McDonogh School (Md.), 28-7

This week: vs. Gonzaga College (D.C.), Sept. 25

14. RIVERBEND 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Albemarle, 58-7

This week: vs. Brooke Point, Sept. 25

15. HAMPTON 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Woodside, 48-0

This week: at Glen Allen, Sept. 25

16. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 35-14

This week: at George C. Marshall, Sept. 25

17. PETERSBURG  

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated John Marshall by forfeit

This week: at Colonial Heights, Sept. 25

18. KING’S FORK 

Previous  rank: No. 21

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 35-20

This week: at No. 4 Oscar Smith, Sept. 25

19. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 42-6

This week: vs. Cosby, Sept. 25

20. BETHEL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Denbigh. 20-11

This week: vs. Kecoughtan, Sept. 24

21. SALEM

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 15 Dinwiddie, 38-14

This week: at Blacksburg, Sept. 25

22. SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 42-28

This week: Off; next game - at Bishop McNamara (Md.), Oct. 3

23. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 12 Trinity Episcopal, 45-7

This week: Off; next game - at Georgetown Prep (Md.), Oct. 10

24. HERMITAGE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 2-2

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Varina, 37-6

This week: at Deep Run, Sept. 25

25. WARHILL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 25 Smithfield, 13-7

This week: vs. York, Sept. 24

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Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

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