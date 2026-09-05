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Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Germantown quarterback Langston Branson (8) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwest Rankin in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Germantown quarterback Langston Branson (8) scores a touchdown during the game against Northwest Rankin in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Mississippi high school football season continues with a full slate on Friday. High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 4

(#1) Tupelo 49, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7

Mendenhall 35, Magee 15

Cherokee 28, Choctaw Central 27

Winona 55, Palmer 0

Puckett 41, McLaurin 12

Lanier 20, Moss Point 0

Noxapater 41, Hamilton 35

Cleveland Central 21, Greenwood 6

West Harrison 37, Forest 19

(#14) Brandon 33, (#11) Madison Central 23

(#16) D'Iberville 35, Gautier 14

Northeast Lauderdale 30, Philadelphia 6

Grace Christian Academy 35, Okolona 6

Russell Christian Academy 36, Faithful Explorers ALC 6

Hernando 49, Ridgeway 7

Oak Forest Academy 27, Simpson Academy 6

Hatley 22, Smithville 20

(#9) Louisville 28, Shannon 0

Canton Academy 22, Indianola Academy 20

Park Place Christian Academy 14, Amite School Center 7

Calhoun Academy 72, North Sunflower Academy 32

Natchez 40, South Pike 24

West Memphis Christian 48, Strayhorn 6

Noxubee County 61, Kemper County 34

Lake Cormorant 14, (#23) DeSoto Central 7

Raymond 18, Crystal Springs 0

Tupelo Christian Prep 29, Northpoint Christian 22

Winnfield 20, Glenbrook 6

(#8) Warren Central 40, Pearl 14

Center Hill 43, Cordova 6

Hancock 17, Harrison Central 14

Sacred Heart 30, St. Patrick 19

Pearl River Central 42, Pearl River 28

Loyd Star 39, West Lincoln 2

Scott Central 34, Union 19

Greene County 43, Perry Central 27

Vancleave 49, Richland 46

Shaw 22, Leland 14

Neshoba Central 36, (#18) Meridian 28

Pass Christian 55, Purvis 19

New Hope 47, Choctaw County 30

McComb 42, Jefferson County 6

(#17) Grenada 50, Ripley 8

Tylertown 22, Lawrence County 20

(#4) Oak Grove 28, (#5) Germantown 25

Caledonia 27, Amory 7

Columbia Academy 35, Central Hinds Academy 34

Benton Academy 38, Sylva Bay Academy 0

Prairie View Academy 42, Newton County Academy 30

Aberdeen 46, Calhoun City 36

Wilkinson County 50, Salem 7

Wayne County 44, Forest Hill 0

Enterprise 26, Pelahatchie 18

Bruce 42, Vardaman 0

North Pontotoc 45, Nettleton 28

(#20) Petal 43, (#19) Ocean Springs 21

Kosciusko 46, Florence 16

Eupora 34, French Camp Academy 14

Pisgah 35, Bogue Chitto 14

Seminary 49, Collins 0

Brookhaven 42, Franklin County 6

Amite County 28, Richton 0

Poplarville 42, Stone 0

Itawamba Agricultural 21, Corinth 14

Morton 49, West Lauderdale 34

Oak Hill Academy 43, Regents 14

St. Stanislaus 42, Bay 7

St. Martin 34, East Central 0

Lamar 30, Wayne Academy 13

Lafayette 71, Saltillo 28

Pontotoc 27, Houston 12

Bay Springs 30, Taylorsville 0

Edwards 34, Gentry 0

Clarksdale 46, Coahoma County 12

Hattiesburg 27, Laurel 25

Long Beach 17, Forrest County Agricultural 7

Charleston 24, North Panola 14

Lumberton 26, North Forrest 12

Pascagoula 17, Biloxi 8

Velma Jackson 36, Yazoo County 15

George County 48, South Jones 20

Water Valley 47, South Pontotoc 3

Enterprise 27, Southeast Lauderdale 13

Wesson 29, North Pike 14

Sumrall 22, Jefferson Davis County 14

O'Bannon 54, Riverside 8

North Delta 20, Winona Christian 18

J.Z. George 13, Coffeeville 8

McAdams 44, West Lowndes 14

Tallulah Academy 38, Prentiss Christian 8

(#12) Jackson Prep 47, Copiah Academy 7

Ethel 41, St. Andrew's Episcopal 6

Presbyterian Christian 21, Mize 17

Clarkdale 22, Stringer 8

Collierville 35, Horn Lake 7

Adamsville 34, Kossuth 7

Olive Branch 49, Lewisburg 30

Southaven 41, Columbus 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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