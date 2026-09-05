Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Mississippi high school football season continues with a full slate on Friday. High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - September 4
(#1) Tupelo 49, Christ Presbyterian Academy 7
Mendenhall 35, Magee 15
Cherokee 28, Choctaw Central 27
Winona 55, Palmer 0
Puckett 41, McLaurin 12
Lanier 20, Moss Point 0
Noxapater 41, Hamilton 35
Cleveland Central 21, Greenwood 6
West Harrison 37, Forest 19
(#14) Brandon 33, (#11) Madison Central 23
(#16) D'Iberville 35, Gautier 14
Northeast Lauderdale 30, Philadelphia 6
Grace Christian Academy 35, Okolona 6
Russell Christian Academy 36, Faithful Explorers ALC 6
Hernando 49, Ridgeway 7
Oak Forest Academy 27, Simpson Academy 6
Hatley 22, Smithville 20
(#9) Louisville 28, Shannon 0
Canton Academy 22, Indianola Academy 20
Park Place Christian Academy 14, Amite School Center 7
Calhoun Academy 72, North Sunflower Academy 32
Natchez 40, South Pike 24
West Memphis Christian 48, Strayhorn 6
Noxubee County 61, Kemper County 34
Lake Cormorant 14, (#23) DeSoto Central 7
Raymond 18, Crystal Springs 0
Tupelo Christian Prep 29, Northpoint Christian 22
Winnfield 20, Glenbrook 6
(#8) Warren Central 40, Pearl 14
Center Hill 43, Cordova 6
Hancock 17, Harrison Central 14
Sacred Heart 30, St. Patrick 19
Pearl River Central 42, Pearl River 28
Loyd Star 39, West Lincoln 2
Scott Central 34, Union 19
Greene County 43, Perry Central 27
Vancleave 49, Richland 46
Shaw 22, Leland 14
Neshoba Central 36, (#18) Meridian 28
Pass Christian 55, Purvis 19
New Hope 47, Choctaw County 30
McComb 42, Jefferson County 6
(#17) Grenada 50, Ripley 8
Tylertown 22, Lawrence County 20
(#4) Oak Grove 28, (#5) Germantown 25
Caledonia 27, Amory 7
Columbia Academy 35, Central Hinds Academy 34
Benton Academy 38, Sylva Bay Academy 0
Prairie View Academy 42, Newton County Academy 30
Aberdeen 46, Calhoun City 36
Wilkinson County 50, Salem 7
Wayne County 44, Forest Hill 0
Enterprise 26, Pelahatchie 18
Bruce 42, Vardaman 0
North Pontotoc 45, Nettleton 28
(#20) Petal 43, (#19) Ocean Springs 21
Kosciusko 46, Florence 16
Eupora 34, French Camp Academy 14
Pisgah 35, Bogue Chitto 14
Seminary 49, Collins 0
Brookhaven 42, Franklin County 6
Amite County 28, Richton 0
Poplarville 42, Stone 0
Itawamba Agricultural 21, Corinth 14
Morton 49, West Lauderdale 34
Oak Hill Academy 43, Regents 14
St. Stanislaus 42, Bay 7
St. Martin 34, East Central 0
Lamar 30, Wayne Academy 13
Lafayette 71, Saltillo 28
Pontotoc 27, Houston 12
Bay Springs 30, Taylorsville 0
Edwards 34, Gentry 0
Clarksdale 46, Coahoma County 12
Hattiesburg 27, Laurel 25
Long Beach 17, Forrest County Agricultural 7
Charleston 24, North Panola 14
Lumberton 26, North Forrest 12
Pascagoula 17, Biloxi 8
Velma Jackson 36, Yazoo County 15
George County 48, South Jones 20
Water Valley 47, South Pontotoc 3
Enterprise 27, Southeast Lauderdale 13
Wesson 29, North Pike 14
Sumrall 22, Jefferson Davis County 14
O'Bannon 54, Riverside 8
North Delta 20, Winona Christian 18
J.Z. George 13, Coffeeville 8
McAdams 44, West Lowndes 14
Tallulah Academy 38, Prentiss Christian 8
(#12) Jackson Prep 47, Copiah Academy 7
Ethel 41, St. Andrew's Episcopal 6
Presbyterian Christian 21, Mize 17
Clarkdale 22, Stringer 8
Collierville 35, Horn Lake 7
Adamsville 34, Kossuth 7
Olive Branch 49, Lewisburg 30
Southaven 41, Columbus 0
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917