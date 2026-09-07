Vote: Who Is the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

High school football season continues in the state of Virginia, and there were more top performers in Week 1 with more schools participating.

Varina's Kaleb Wyche came through with three touchdown runs and a game-winning two-point conversion, James Wood's Owen Neal totaled eight touchdowns in a dominant victory, and Charles Scott Jr. threw three touchdowns in Huguenot's win.

They're among 12 candidates for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ivan Thompson of Varina.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Kaleb Wyche, Varina

Wyche, a senior quarterback and East Tennessee State commit, rushed for three touchdowns and converted the game-winning 2-point try in Varina's thrilling 35-34 overtime victory over Maury.

Owen Neal, James Wood

Neal stepped up once again by completing 14 of 20 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 101 yards and three scores in James Wood's dominant 77-0 shutout win over Dominion.

Xavier Price, James Wood

In the same game, the senior Price hauled in five catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns while returning a kick 86 yards for a score for the Colonels.

Charles Scott Jr., Huguenot

Scott, a junior quarterback and Alabama commit, went 14-of-19 for 372 passing yards and three touchdowns in Huguenot's 28-7 victory over Highland Springs.

Iveon Lewis, Huguenot

Lewis, a senior wide receiver and South Carolina commit, had four catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons.

Lawrence Hewlett, Prince George

Hewlett, a senior running back and East Carolina commit, had five carries for 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Prince George's 62-20 blowout win over J.R. Tucker.

Josiah Barnes, Norview

Barnes, a senior, rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Norview's 24-20 victory over Denbigh.

Dashawn Coles, Hylton

Coles, a sophomore wide receiver, had five catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with an 85-yard kickoff return score in Hylton's 18-16 win over Osbourn Park.

Reed Creech, James River Midlothian

Creech, a senior, registered four interceptions along with with three tackles and a pass break-up in James River Midlothian's 6-0 victory over Cosby.

Brandon McDonald, Gloucester

McDonald, a senior linebacker, had 12 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in Gloucester's 6-0 win over Jamestown.

Kayden Hughes, Hanover

Hughes, a senior wide receiver, had four receptions for 164 yards and four touchdowns, along with a 64-yard rushing score in Hanover's 55-33 victory over Monacan.

Brayden Vazquez, Oakton

Vazquez, a senior linebacker, finished with 10 tackles, three TFLs, a sack, and a goal-line rushing touchdown in Oakton's 49-0 shutout win over Justice.