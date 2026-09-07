Vote: Who Is the Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)
High school football season continues in the state of Virginia, and there were more top performers in Week 1 with more schools participating.
Varina's Kaleb Wyche came through with three touchdown runs and a game-winning two-point conversion, James Wood's Owen Neal totaled eight touchdowns in a dominant victory, and Charles Scott Jr. threw three touchdowns in Huguenot's win.
They're among 12 candidates for High School On SI Virginia Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ivan Thompson of Varina.
Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Kaleb Wyche, Varina
Wyche, a senior quarterback and East Tennessee State commit, rushed for three touchdowns and converted the game-winning 2-point try in Varina's thrilling 35-34 overtime victory over Maury.
Owen Neal, James Wood
Neal stepped up once again by completing 14 of 20 passes for 240 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 101 yards and three scores in James Wood's dominant 77-0 shutout win over Dominion.
Xavier Price, James Wood
In the same game, the senior Price hauled in five catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns while returning a kick 86 yards for a score for the Colonels.
Charles Scott Jr., Huguenot
Scott, a junior quarterback and Alabama commit, went 14-of-19 for 372 passing yards and three touchdowns in Huguenot's 28-7 victory over Highland Springs.
Iveon Lewis, Huguenot
Lewis, a senior wide receiver and South Carolina commit, had four catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons.
Lawrence Hewlett, Prince George
Hewlett, a senior running back and East Carolina commit, had five carries for 241 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Prince George's 62-20 blowout win over J.R. Tucker.
Josiah Barnes, Norview
Barnes, a senior, rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries in Norview's 24-20 victory over Denbigh.
Dashawn Coles, Hylton
Coles, a sophomore wide receiver, had five catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns, along with an 85-yard kickoff return score in Hylton's 18-16 win over Osbourn Park.
Reed Creech, James River Midlothian
Creech, a senior, registered four interceptions along with with three tackles and a pass break-up in James River Midlothian's 6-0 victory over Cosby.
Brandon McDonald, Gloucester
McDonald, a senior linebacker, had 12 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in Gloucester's 6-0 win over Jamestown.
Kayden Hughes, Hanover
Hughes, a senior wide receiver, had four receptions for 164 yards and four touchdowns, along with a 64-yard rushing score in Hanover's 55-33 victory over Monacan.
Brayden Vazquez, Oakton
Vazquez, a senior linebacker, finished with 10 tackles, three TFLs, a sack, and a goal-line rushing touchdown in Oakton's 49-0 shutout win over Justice.
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.