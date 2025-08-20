Vote: Who is the Top Returning Offensive Lineman in Connecticut in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Connecticut.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best defensive linemen, the best linebackers, the best defensive backs, the best quarterbacks, the best running backs and the best receivers.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best offensive linemen.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Connecticut, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 11:59 PM PT
Rowan Ahrens, Brunswick School, senior
Ahrens, a Harvard football commit, is a three-star offensive tackle for the Bruins.
Michael Allen, Killingly, senior
Allen, a CHSCA all-state nod, is a solid play-making guard for a Killingly squad that is coming off an undefeated and state championship 2024 season. Allen recorded 20 pancake blocks last season.
Joel Budd, Stafford, sophomore
Budd is a returning Under Armour All-American and CHSCA all-state left tackle for the Bulldogs.
Chase Lemos, Westerfield, senior
Lemos is a CHSCA all-state guard for the Eagles.
Richie McMurray, Greenwich, senior
McMurray is a returning CHSCA all-state guard for the state champion Cardinals.
Jacob Romanowski, Ansonia, senior
A CHSCA all-state honoree, Romanowski is a pivotal force as a two-way lineman for the Chargers.
AJ Tatro, Sheehan, senior
Tatro is a CHSCA and New Haven Register all-state and all-SCC first team guard for the Titans.
Kadyn Thomas, Bloomfield, senior
Thomas is a captain and returning first-team all-state center for the Warhawks.
Charlie Thom, Avon Old Farms, senior
Thom, a Notre Dame football commit, is a solid 6-foot-7 lineman for the Beavers.
