Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)
Week 7 saw a new team rise to No. 1 while another team entered this week's High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.
Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:
1. Puyallup (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Sumner 36-34
Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Oct. 23
J'Isaiah Mitchell, a senior, caught two touchdown passes for 111 yards on six receptions. Malcolm Akuffo put in work on the ground, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Sumner (6-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: lost 36-34 to Puyallup
Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 23
Santos Hernandez, a senior, ran for a 131 yards and one touchdown.
3. Moses Lake (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Sunnyside 68-7
Next up: vs. Eastmont, Oct. 23
The Chiefs have allowed seven points in their last three contests.
4. O'Dea (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Eastside Catholic 59-33
Next up: at Chief Sealth, Oct. 23
The Fighting Irish handed Eastside Catholic its first loss of the season led by J'Shaun Wilson, a junior, who ran for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.
5. Skyview (7-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Camas 35-7
Next up: vs. Battle Ground, Oct. 23
David Dudko ran for 11 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. On defense, he had two interceptions. Tyallen Edmond, a senior, tallied 10 total tackles, six solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.
6. Eastmont (7-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Wenatchee 21-17
Next up: at Moses Lake, Oct. 23
The Wildcats led 21-7 in the third quarter and narrowly escaped with the victory in the fourth quarter.
7. Chiawana (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Pasco 42-6
Next up: vs. Kennewick, Oct. 23
Quarterback Emmett Osterdock completed 12 of 15 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Zaiden Martinez, Ender Douglass and Cooper Douglass were on the receiving end of the touchdowns.
8. Bothell (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. North Creek 48-28
Next up: at Lake Washington, Oct. 23
9. Lake Stevens (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Mariner 55-7
Next up: vs. Arlington, Oct. 23
The Vikings scored 48 points in the first quarter.
10. Graham-Kapowsin (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Yelm 77-14
Next up: vs. Bonney Lake, Oct. 23
Quarterback AJ Tuivaiave completed 14 of 16 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Shanburn, a freshman, was on the receiving end of two touchdowns for 105 yards on four receptions.
11. Kennedy Catholic (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Auburn Riverside 61-14
Next up: at Tahoma, Oct. 23
12. Tahoma (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Kentridge 62-15
Next week: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Oct. 23
Waylon Abercrombie, a junior, caught three touchdowns for 110 yards.
13. Enumclaw (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Auburn Mountainview 58-7
Next up: vs. Kent Meridian, Oct. 23
14. Bellevue (6-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Issaquah 48-0
Next up: at Mount Si, Oct. 23
15. Liberty (Renton) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Redmond 70-21
Next up: at Inglemoore, Oct. 24
16. Eastside Catholic (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost 59-33 to O'Dea
Next up: at Lincoln (Seattle), Oct. 23
17. Rainier Beach (6-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Lincoln (Seattle) 60-13
Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 23
Quarterback Esquire Williams, a senior, completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Damari'ae Barrington, a sophomore, ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns.
18. Lakes (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Timberline 49-12
Next up: at Peninsula, Oct. 23
19. Tumwater (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Aberdeen 62-7
Next up: vs. Black Hills, Oct. 23
20. Royal (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Wahluke 64-0
Next up: vs. Connell, Oct. 22
The Knights have allowed six points in their last five games.
21. Mount Si (6-1)
Previous ranking: Under consideration
Last week: Def. Skyline 31-7
Next up: vs. Bellevue, Oct. 23
22. Archbishop Murphy (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Bye week
Next up: vs. Lynden, Oct. 30
The Wildcats are on a bye week.
23. Anacortes (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Bellingham 49-13
Next up: vs. Sehome, Oct. 23
24. Wenatchee (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: lost 21-17 to Eastmont
Next up: vs. Eisenhower, Oct. 23
25. Kennewick (5-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost 42-21 to Walla Walla
Next up: at Chiawana, Oct. 23
Fell off
Skyline
Under Consideration
Mount Spokane
Ridgeline
Southridge
Tri Cities Prep
Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.