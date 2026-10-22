Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 20, 2026)

Week 7 saw a new team rise to No. 1 while another team entered this week's High School On SI Washington High School Football Top 25 Rankings.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Sumner 36-34

Next up: vs. Emerald Ridge, Oct. 23

J'Isaiah Mitchell, a senior, caught two touchdown passes for 111 yards on six receptions. Malcolm Akuffo put in work on the ground, rushing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: lost 36-34 to Puyallup

Next up: at South Kitsap, Oct. 23

Santos Hernandez, a senior, ran for a 131 yards and one touchdown.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Sunnyside 68-7

Next up: vs. Eastmont, Oct. 23

The Chiefs have allowed seven points in their last three contests.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Eastside Catholic 59-33

Next up: at Chief Sealth, Oct. 23

The Fighting Irish handed Eastside Catholic its first loss of the season led by J'Shaun Wilson, a junior, who ran for 359 yards and seven touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Camas 35-7

Next up: vs. Battle Ground, Oct. 23

David Dudko ran for 11 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. On defense, he had two interceptions. Tyallen Edmond, a senior, tallied 10 total tackles, six solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Wenatchee 21-17

Next up: at Moses Lake, Oct. 23

The Wildcats led 21-7 in the third quarter and narrowly escaped with the victory in the fourth quarter.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Pasco 42-6

Next up: vs. Kennewick, Oct. 23

Quarterback Emmett Osterdock completed 12 of 15 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Zaiden Martinez, Ender Douglass and Cooper Douglass were on the receiving end of the touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. North Creek 48-28

Next up: at Lake Washington, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Mariner 55-7

Next up: vs. Arlington, Oct. 23

The Vikings scored 48 points in the first quarter.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Yelm 77-14

Next up: vs. Bonney Lake, Oct. 23

Quarterback AJ Tuivaiave completed 14 of 16 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Shanburn, a freshman, was on the receiving end of two touchdowns for 105 yards on four receptions.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Auburn Riverside 61-14

Next up: at Tahoma, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Kentridge 62-15

Next week: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Oct. 23

Waylon Abercrombie, a junior, caught three touchdowns for 110 yards.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Auburn Mountainview 58-7

Next up: vs. Kent Meridian, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Issaquah 48-0

Next up: at Mount Si, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Redmond 70-21

Next up: at Inglemoore, Oct. 24

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: lost 59-33 to O'Dea

Next up: at Lincoln (Seattle), Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Lincoln (Seattle) 60-13

Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 23

Quarterback Esquire Williams, a senior, completed 16 of 22 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Damari'ae Barrington, a sophomore, ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Timberline 49-12

Next up: at Peninsula, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Aberdeen 62-7

Next up: vs. Black Hills, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Wahluke 64-0

Next up: vs. Connell, Oct. 22

The Knights have allowed six points in their last five games.

Previous ranking: Under consideration

Last week: Def. Skyline 31-7

Next up: vs. Bellevue, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Bye week

Next up: vs. Lynden, Oct. 30

The Wildcats are on a bye week.

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Bellingham 49-13

Next up: vs. Sehome, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: lost 21-17 to Eastmont

Next up: vs. Eisenhower, Oct. 23

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: lost 42-21 to Walla Walla

Next up: at Chiawana, Oct. 23

Fell off

Skyline

Under Consideration

Mount Spokane

Ridgeline

Southridge

Tri Cities Prep