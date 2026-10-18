Evergreen Final Whistle: Puyallup Stuns No. 1 Sumner, Four-TD Freak Show and Washington Football Chaos

Welcome to The Evergreen Final Whistle, High School On SI's new weekly look at the biggest stories in Washington high school sports.

Every Sunday, we'll go beyond the final scores to spotlight the games that mattered most, the athletes who delivered extraordinary performances and the moments that could shape championship races across the Evergreen State.

This week's debut has plenty of material.

The state's top two high school football teams collided in a 36-34 thriller. One Eastern Washington player returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and added another score as a receiver. A pair of brothers combined for three touchdowns in an eight-man football showdown.

And several of Washington's top-ranked programs delivered performances that could have major implications when the next rankings arrive.

Here's what you need to know from a wild weekend of Washington high school football.

Puyallup Takes Down No. 1 Sumner in 36-34 Showdown

Revenge was five years in the making, and Puyallup finally got it Friday night.

The No. 2 Vikings stunned No. 1 Sumner, 36-34, in a wild showdown between Washington's top-ranked high school football teams, ending the Spartans' 15-game winning streak and handing the two-time defending Class 4A state champions their first loss of the season.

Puyallup (7-0) also snapped a five-year losing streak against Sumner (6-1), which eliminated the Vikings from last year's state playoffs with a 42-35 semifinal victory.

Quarterback Noah Smith threw two touchdown passes to J'Isaiah Mitchell, covering 14 and 20 yards, as Puyallup rallied from an early deficit to take a 22-13 lead in the third quarter.

Puallup's J'Isaiah Mitchell (1) pulls away from a defender during his team's win over No. 1 Sumner. | Puyallup Football/Vince Miller

But Sumner refused to go away.

Quarterback Brennan Abbott connected with Gray Longoria on a 74-yard touchdown pass to pull the Spartans within 29-27 in the fourth quarter. Puyallup answered with a 51-yard touchdown run by Logan Caldara, extending its advantage to 36-27 with 6:18 remaining.

Sumner delivered one final scare when Abbott fumbled near the goal line and teammate Kai Moody recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 36-34 with 1:44 remaining.

The Spartans attempted an onside kick, but Puyallup recovered and held on for its biggest victory of the season.

The Vikings entered the contest with an impressive résumé that already included a 43-42 overtime victory over Lake Stevens and a 32-14 win against Bellevue.

Now they've knocked off the state's No. 1 team and positioned themselves as a leading contender for the Class 4A state championship.

Three Kickoff Returns, Four Touchdowns: Cade Koesel Goes Absolutely Wild

Some players have career nights.

Riverside's Cade Koesel had the kind of night that sounds almost impossible.

In Friday's 45-36 upset of Lakeside, Koesel returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and added a 60-yard touchdown reception.

His scoring plays covered an astonishing 298 combined yards.

Koesel opened his special-teams masterpiece with an 83-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

He added a 78-yard return in the third quarter, then somehow did it again on the next kickoff, racing 77 yards for another touchdown.

As if that weren't enough, he also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The four-touchdown performance helped Riverside improve to 2-4 and snap Lakeside's five-game winning streak.

Lakeside entered the contest 5-1, making the result an even bigger surprise.

According to The Spokesman-Review's Eastern Washington football roundup, Lakeside's Tanner Cummings scored three rushing touchdowns in the losing effort.

Koesel's three kickoff-return touchdowns deserve consideration among the most remarkable individual performances in Washington this season.

O'Dea Survives Eastside Catholic in Another Seattle Football Classic

One of Seattle's premier high school football rivalries produced another offensive battle Friday night.

O'Dea defeated Eastside Catholic 42-35 in a matchup of two programs with extensive state championship histories.

The Fighting Irish entered the week ranked No. 4 in the High School On SI Washington Top 25, while Eastside Catholic was No. 20.

The seven-point victory kept O'Dea moving forward in a competitive Class 3A championship race.

For Eastside Catholic, the result was another reminder of the narrow margin separating Washington's top programs.

The Crusaders scored 35 points but couldn't finish the upset.

With the postseason approaching, both teams remain worth watching.

Five Touchdown Passes, Three to His Brother: Max Grindy Leads Eight-Man Rout

Almira/Coulee-Hartline quarterback Max Grindy had an extraordinary Friday night.

The senior threw for 241 yards and five touchdowns as the unbeaten Warriors demolished Wilbur-Creston-Keller 58-6 in a meeting of two highly regarded eight-man football programs.

Three of Grindy's touchdown passes went to his younger brother, sophomore Nolan Grindy.

The family connection made an already impressive performance even more memorable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline led 44-0 at halftime and improved to 7-0.

The Warriors entered the matchup as the state's top-ranked Class 1B team in The Spokesman-Review's classification rankings, while Wilbur-Creston-Keller was No. 4.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline has also defeated defending Class 1B state champion DeSales 62-18 this season.

Through seven games, the Warriors are averaging more than 64 points per contest, establishing themselves as a formidable championship contender.

Graham-Kapowsin Hangs 75 Points on Yelm

One of Washington's most recognizable football powers delivered another offensive explosion.

Graham-Kapowsin crushed Yelm 75-14 Friday night, continuing a stretch of dominant performances.

The Eagles entered the week ranked No. 5 in the state by High School On SI after defeating Bethel 61-0.

That means Graham-Kapowsin has scored 136 points over its last two games while allowing only 14.

The Eagles have been among Washington's premier Class 4A programs in recent years, and their latest performance suggests they will once again be dangerous when the postseason arrives.

With Puyallup, Sumner and Lake Stevens also battling near the top of the rankings, the race for Class 4A supremacy is becoming increasingly intriguing.

Skyview Sends Camas a Message With 35-7 Victory

The biggest statement in Southwest Washington may have come from Skyview.

The Storm defeated longtime rival Camas 35-7 Friday night, a decisive result in one of the region's most anticipated matchups.

Camas has established itself as one of Washington's most successful football programs, making the 28-point margin especially noteworthy.

The victory strengthens Skyview's position as the postseason approaches and adds another intriguing contender to the state's Class 4A championship conversation.

Mount Si Makes a Statement Against Skyline

Mount Si delivered one of the weekend's more eye-catching results with a 34-7 victory over Skyline.

Skyline entered the week as a nationally recognizable Washington program and a member of the High School On SI state rankings.

But Mount Si controlled the scoreboard, holding the Spartans to seven points while producing 34 of its own.

The victory could carry considerable weight in the next Washington Top 25.

With the postseason approaching, Mount Si appears to be building momentum at exactly the right time.

Two Points Separate Liberty Christian and Pomeroy

Not every memorable game featured a nationally recognized powerhouse.

In Eastern Washington, Liberty Christian survived Pomeroy 44-42 in an eight-man football showdown.

The teams combined for 86 points, with Liberty Christian emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins.

The result was another reminder that some of Washington's most entertaining football takes place in its smallest classifications.

The Close-Game Club: Three More Nail-Biters

Several other games around Washington were decided by a field goal or less.

Meadowdale escaped Mountlake Terrace 21-20 in a one-point thriller.

Jackson edged Kamiak 34-31, surviving another close contest.

And Touchet defeated Yakama Nation Tribal 20-19 in a one-point game that provided another dramatic finish on the statewide scoreboard.

These are exactly the kinds of games The Evergreen Final Whistle will spotlight throughout the season.

The final scores might not always make national headlines, but the excitement is every bit as real.

Lake Stevens, Moses Lake and Chiawana Keep Rolling

While several contenders were pushed to the limit, three other highly ranked programs had considerably easier nights.

No. 3 Lake Stevens defeated Mariner 55-7, continuing its pursuit of another deep postseason run.

No. 6 Moses Lake overwhelmed Sunnyside 68-7, delivering one of the week's most impressive offensive performances.

And No. 4 Chiawana defeated Pasco 42-6, strengthening its position among the state's elite.

The three programs entered Friday with a combined record of 14-3 and now have another convincing victory apiece.

With Puyallup defeating Sumner, the next High School On SI Washington rankings could feature significant movement near the top.

The Final Whistle

If Friday night proved anything, it's that Washington high school football has no shortage of drama.

Puyallup knocked off the state's No. 1 team. Cade Koesel delivered four touchdowns in one of the season's wildest individual performances. The Grindy brothers helped an unbeaten eight-man powerhouse keep rolling.

And from Seattle to Spokane, the Tri-Cities to Southwest Washington, the playoff picture became a little clearer — and considerably more interesting.

We'll be back next Sunday with another edition of The Evergreen Final Whistle, bringing together the stories, stars and unforgettable moments that make Washington high school sports special.

Until then, keep an eye on the High School On SI Washington football coverage for the latest rankings, scores and breaking news.