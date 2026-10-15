Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

Three high school football teams made their entrance in this week's Washington Top 25 rankings.

Meanwhile, Sumner, Puyallup and Lake Stevens held strong in the top three spots for another week.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Rogers (Puyallup) 49-27

Next up: vs. Puyallup, Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. South Kitsap 69-7

Next up: at Sumner, Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Glacier Peak 55-7

Next up: vs. Mariner, Oct. 16

Jayvian Ferrell, a senior, ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Kamiakin 27-0

Next up: at Pasco, Oct. 16

Sawyer Sommerville, a senior, tallied five total tackles, three solo tackles, one interception and recovered a Kamiakin fumble.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Bethel 61-0

Next up: at Yelm, Oct. 16

Deacon Ravary, a senior, had 16 total tackles, four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Davis 56-0

Next up: at Sunnyside, Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Lincoln (Seattle) 40-7

Next up: at Eastside Catholic, Oct. 16

The Fighting Irish will face 6-0 Eastside Catholic this week.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Mount Rainier 48-0

Next up: at Auburn Riverside, Oct. 16

The Lancers led 28-0 at halftime.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Prairie 49-6

Next up: at Camas, Oct. 16

The Storm led 42-6 at halftime.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. West Valley (Yakima) 39-33

Next up: vs. Wenatchee, Oct. 16

Austin Zelinski, a junior, ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one touchdown pass for 82 yards on three receptions.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Ballard 45-3

Next up: vs. O'Dea, Oct. 16

Daniel Jones, a senior, ran for 36 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Stadium 42-3

Next week: at Kentridge, Oct. 16

Yassen Youssef, a senior, had 16 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and caused one fumble.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Sunnyside 48-13

Rigo Garcia, a senior, completed 11 of 13 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Micah Knell, a junior, was on the receiving end of three touchdowns for 63 yards on four receptions

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Kentlake 77-0

Next up: at Auburn Mountainview, Oct. 15

The Hornets held Kentlake to 54 yards on offense.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Arlington 44-3

Next up: vs. North Creek, Oct. 16

Parks Eugster, a junior, caught two interceptions and recovered a Arlington fumble.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Skyline 45-0

Next up: vs. Issaquah, Oct. 16

Lonzell Hall, a sophomore, ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Chief Sealth 62-13

Next up: at Lincoln (Seattle), Oct. 15

Damari'ae Barrington, a sophomore, ran for 150 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. On defense, Achilles Reyna, a senior, tallied 12 total tackles, seven solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks for a total 16 yards lost and six quarterback hurries.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Hermiston 69-33

Next up: vs. Walla Walla, Oct. 15

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Newport 42-7

Next up: vs. Redmond, Oct. 16

Hudson Xavier, a senior, ran for two touchdowns on three carries.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Capital 41-17

Next up: vs. Timberline, Oct. 16

Korbin Reed, a senior, ran for 257 yards and one touchdown.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Ridgefield 41-0

Next up: at Aberdeen, Oct. 16

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Naches Valley 75-0

Next up: vs. Wahluke, Oct. 16

The Knights have outscored their last three opponents 181-0.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Lynden Christian 24-17

Next up: bye week

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost 41-26 to Lynden

Next up: vs. Bellingham, Oct. 16

Ryan Harrington, a senior, completed 13 of 31 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: lost 45-0 to Bellevue

Next up: at Mount Si, Oct. 16

Fell off

Lincoln Abes

White River

Under Consideration

Mount Si

Mount Spokane

Ridgeline

Southridge

Tri Cities Prep