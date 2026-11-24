The second week of postseason play saw upsets wins, comebacks and surprise exits in the Washington high school football scene.

The biggest upset last week was Sumner, the third seed in Class 4A, falling to No. 6 seed Skyview in overtime in the quarterfinals. That means a new state champion will be crowned in the 4A final. Another upset included was Enumclaw, the third seed in Class 3A, dropping to No. 11 seed Mount Tahoma.

For classes 2A and 2B, a new champion will be crowned in the final.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 20 rankings:

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Sumner 28-21 in overtime

Next up: at Lake Stevens, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Tied 21-21, Dugan Logue connected with running back Toren Baker for a 20-yard touchdown pass to secure Skyview's 28-21 victory in overtime over last year's state champion Sumner.

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Moses Lake 56-28

Next up: vs. Graham Kapowsin, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

Quarterback Noah Smith passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Mead 63-35

Next up: vs. Skyview, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Senior running back Jayvian Ferrell ran for 335 yards and a season-high seven touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Kennedy Catholic 27-20

Next up: at Puyallup, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

Quarterback AJ Tuivaiave, a junior, completed 26 of 39 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns. Kase Betz was on the receiving end of two touchdowns for 113 yards on six receptions. On defense, Romiece Taviuni, a sophomore, tallied 11 total tackles, seven total tackles and four assists.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Ridgeline 42-21

Next up: vs. Eastside Catholic, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

Allias Moimoi, a sophomore, and J'Shaun Wilson, a junior, combined for 328 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Stanwood 47-23

Next up: vs. Mount Tahoma, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Enumclaw 10-7

Next up: at Bellevue, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

The 11th seeded T-Birds continued their Cinderella story after defeating third seeded Enumclaw on a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Woodland 42-0

Next up: vs. Eatonville, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Max Gardner, a sophomore, led the Thunderbirds with six total tackles while on offense he caught one touchdown pass for 30 yards on one reception.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Federal Way 45-14

Next up: at O'Dea, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

The Crusaders trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter but overcame it for the victory.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Franklin Pierce 45-15

Next up: vs. W F West, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

Tied 7-7, the Lions saw their first lead in the second quarter and later extended it with a comfortable lead.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Prosser 28-6

Next up: at Lynden, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

The Bearcats came out with the upset win over third seed Prosser.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Meridian 63-21

Next up: vs. Mount Baker, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

The Knights extend their winning streak to 59, dating back to 2022.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Anacortes 48-41

Next up: at Tumwater, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Eatonville, seeded 12th in the 2A bracket, came out with the upset win over fourth seed Anacortes. Quarterback Cole Fowler completed 28 of 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns for the Cruisers.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Cascade Christian 42-7

Next up: vs. Lynden Christian, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Napavine 48-17

Next up: vs. Adna, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Zillah 35-28

Next up: at Cashmere, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Rochester 28-16

Next up: at Royal, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Freeman 64-21

Next up: vs. Okanogan, Nov. 28 at 12 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Kittitas 48-13

Next up: at Onalaska, Nov. 28 at 12 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Brewster 66-6

Next up: at Northwest Christian (Colbert), Nov. 28 at 1 p.m.