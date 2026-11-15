Updated Washington High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20-21

The 2026 Washington high school football playoffs have reached the state quarterfinals, with 48 teams remaining in pursuit of six championships following an action-packed opening weekend.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's first round produced several dramatic finishes, surprising results and dominant performances Nov. 13-14, setting up 24 quarterfinal games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21.

Among the biggest storylines was top-seeded O'Dea's narrow escape in Class 3A. The Fighting Irish survived a 47-45 thriller against No. 16 Lincoln of Tacoma, avoiding one of the most stunning upsets of the postseason.

No. 2 Bellevue had considerably less trouble, overwhelming previously unbeaten Meadowdale 71-21 in another Class 3A matchup.

Mount Tahoma delivered a significant upset, defeating No. 6 Rainier Beach 38-20 to advance to the quarterfinals.

In Class 4A, No. 10 Mead eliminated No. 7 Bothell in a 56-49 shootout, while top-seeded Puyallup defeated Richland 56-14.

Other top seeds also advanced comfortably. Tumwater rolled past Black Hills 49-6 in Class 2A, and Almira-Coulee-Hartline opened its eight-player Class 1B championship pursuit with a 68-8 victory over Wellpinit.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 28, with six championships scheduled for Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Washington high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, quarterfinal matchups and links to all six state tournaments.

Class 4A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A enters the quarterfinals with several of Washington's strongest programs still chasing a state championship.

Top-seeded Puyallup remained undefeated with a 56-14 victory over Richland. The Vikings will face No. 8 Moses Lake, which shut out Tahoma 28-0.

No. 2 Lake Stevens also advanced convincingly, defeating Curtis 57-7. The Vikings will face No. 10 Mead, which produced one of the opening round's most entertaining victories with a 56-49 win over Bothell.

No. 3 Sumner survived a challenge from Olympia, winning 28-19, and will face No. 6 Skyview, which defeated Glacier Peak 30-6.

The remaining quarterfinal features No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin against No. 5 Kennedy Catholic.

Graham-Kapowsin defeated Eastmont 60-20, while Kennedy Catholic advanced with a 29-14 victory over Emerald Ridge.

Class 4A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 6 Skyview vs. No. 3 Sumner

No. 10 Mead vs. No. 2 Lake Stevens

No. 5 Kennedy Catholic vs. No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin

No. 8 Moses Lake vs. No. 1 Puyallup

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

No. 1 Puyallup 56, No. 16 Richland 14

No. 2 Lake Stevens 57, No. 15 Curtis 7

No. 3 Sumner 28, No. 14 Olympia 19

No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin 60, No. 13 Eastmont 20

No. 5 Kennedy Catholic 29, No. 12 Emerald Ridge 14

No. 6 Skyview 30, No. 11 Glacier Peak 6

No. 10 Mead 56, No. 7 Bothell 49

No. 8 Moses Lake 28, No. 9 Tahoma 0

The Class 4A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 3A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced some of the most dramatic results of the opening weekend, including a major scare for top-seeded O'Dea.

The Fighting Irish survived a 47-45 battle against No. 16 Lincoln of Tacoma, escaping with a two-point victory.

O'Dea now faces No. 9 Ridgeline, which defeated No. 8 Southridge 34-17.

No. 2 Bellevue delivered one of the most impressive performances of the weekend, crushing previously undefeated Meadowdale 71-21.

The Wolverines will face No. 7 Stanwood, which advanced with a 31-14 victory over Lakes.

No. 3 Enumclaw remained unbeaten with a 26-0 shutout of Kelso. The Hornets will face No. 11 Mount Tahoma, which upset Rainier Beach 38-20.

The final quarterfinal features No. 4 Eastside Catholic against No. 5 Federal Way.

Eastside Catholic defeated Ferndale 51-7, while Federal Way rolled past Snohomish 54-15.

Class 3A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 11 Mount Tahoma vs. No. 3 Enumclaw

No. 7 Stanwood vs. No. 2 Bellevue

No. 5 Federal Way vs. No. 4 Eastside Catholic

No. 9 Ridgeline vs. No. 1 O'Dea

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

No. 1 O'Dea 47, No. 16 Lincoln (Tacoma) 45

No. 2 Bellevue 71, No. 15 Meadowdale 21

No. 3 Enumclaw 26, No. 14 Kelso 0

No. 4 Eastside Catholic 51, No. 13 Ferndale 7

No. 5 Federal Way 54, No. 12 Snohomish 15

No. 11 Mount Tahoma 38, No. 6 Rainier Beach 20

No. 7 Stanwood 31, No. 10 Lakes 14

No. 9 Ridgeline 34, No. 8 Southridge 17

The Class 3A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 2A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Tumwater continued its undefeated season with a convincing 49-6 victory over Black Hills.

The Thunderbirds will face No. 9 Woodland, which defeated No. 8 North Kitsap 14-3.

No. 2 Lynden advanced with a 42-25 victory over Fife and will face No. 10 Franklin Pierce, which upset No. 7 West Valley of Spokane 29-22.

No. 3 Prosser survived a much closer contest, edging No. 14 Cedarcrest 19-14 to remain unbeaten.

The Mustangs will face No. 6 W.F. West, which advanced with a 35-17 victory over Burlington-Edison.

No. 4 Anacortes rolled past Olympic 42-7 and will meet No. 12 Eatonville, which produced one of the classification's biggest surprises by defeating No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 23-21.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 6 W.F. West vs. No. 3 Prosser

No. 10 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 2 Lynden

No. 12 Eatonville vs. No. 4 Anacortes

No. 9 Woodland vs. No. 1 Tumwater

Class 2A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

No. 1 Tumwater 49, No. 16 Black Hills 6

No. 2 Lynden 42, No. 15 Fife 25

No. 3 Prosser 19, No. 14 Cedarcrest 14

No. 4 Anacortes 42, No. 13 Olympic 7

No. 12 Eatonville 23, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 21

No. 6 W.F. West 35, No. 11 Burlington-Edison 17

No. 10 Franklin Pierce 29, No. 7 West Valley (Spokane) 22

No. 9 Woodland 14, No. 8 North Kitsap 3

The Class 2A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 1A Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A moves into the quarterfinals after four opening-round games determined the opponents for the classification's top four seeds.

No. 1 Royal, No. 2 Cashmere, No. 3 Lynden Christian and No. 4 Rochester received first-round byes.

Royal will open its state tournament against No. 9 Meridian, which delivered one of the most dramatic victories of the weekend with a 42-41 win over No. 8 Seton Catholic.

Cashmere will face No. 7 Cascade Christian, which defeated La Center 49-13.

Lynden Christian will meet No. 6 Zillah, which advanced with a 31-7 victory over King's.

The remaining quarterfinal features Rochester against No. 5 Mount Baker, which shut out Tenino 41-0.

Class 1A Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 6 Zillah vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian

No. 7 Cascade Christian vs. No. 2 Cashmere

No. 5 Mount Baker vs. No. 4 Rochester

No. 9 Meridian vs. No. 1 Royal

Class 1A First-Round Scores — Nov. 14

No. 6 Zillah 31, No. 11 King's 7

No. 7 Cascade Christian 49, No. 10 La Center 13

No. 5 Mount Baker 41, No. 12 Tenino 0

No. 9 Meridian 42, No. 8 Seton Catholic 41

First-round byes: Royal, Cashmere, Lynden Christian and Rochester.

The Class 1A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 2B Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2B features top-seeded Onalaska and several other strong championship contenders entering the quarterfinals.

Onalaska received a first-round bye and will face No. 9 Freeman, which advanced with a 28-8 victory over Liberty Bell.

No. 2 Northwest Christian also received a bye and will meet No. 7 Napavine, which survived a 29-22 battle against Liberty of Spangle.

No. 3 Adna will face No. 11 Brewster, which upset No. 6 Tri-Cities Prep 21-13.

The final quarterfinal features No. 4 Okanogan against No. 5 Kittitas.

Kittitas advanced with one of the narrowest victories of the opening round, defeating Friday Harbor 14-13.

Class 2B Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 11 Brewster vs. No. 3 Adna

No. 7 Napavine vs. No. 2 Northwest Christian

No. 5 Kittitas vs. No. 4 Okanogan

No. 9 Freeman vs. No. 1 Onalaska

Class 2B First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

No. 11 Brewster 21, No. 6 Tri-Cities Prep 13

No. 7 Napavine 29, No. 10 Liberty (Spangle) 22

No. 5 Kittitas 14, No. 12 Friday Harbor 13

No. 9 Freeman 28, No. 8 Liberty Bell 8

First-round byes: Onalaska, Northwest Christian, Adna and Okanogan.

The Class 2B state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at Husky Stadium.

Class 1B Washington High School Football Playoff Bracket

Washington's eight-player Class 1B tournament produced some of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

Top-seeded Almira-Coulee-Hartline remained undefeated with a 68-8 victory over Wellpinit.

The Warriors will face No. 8 Wahkiakum, which defeated Darrington 50-24.

No. 2 Liberty Christian advanced with a 66-22 victory over Cusick and will face No. 7 Tulalip Heritage, which defeated Dayton 28-20.

No. 3 Naselle continued its undefeated season with a 60-16 victory over Entiat.

Naselle will face No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller, which delivered the highest point total of the opening round with an 80-36 victory over Neah Bay.

The final quarterfinal features No. 4 DeSales against No. 5 Pomeroy.

DeSales defeated Morton/White Pass 68-6, while Pomeroy rolled past Davenport 72-14.

Class 1B Eight-Player Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20-21

No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs. No. 3 Naselle

No. 7 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 2 Liberty Christian

No. 5 Pomeroy vs. No. 4 DeSales

No. 8 Wahkiakum vs. No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Class 1B Eight-Player First-Round Scores — Nov. 13-14

No. 1 Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68, No. 16 Wellpinit 8

No. 2 Liberty Christian 66, No. 15 Cusick 22

No. 3 Naselle 60, No. 14 Entiat 16

No. 4 DeSales 68, No. 13 Morton/White Pass 6

No. 5 Pomeroy 72, No. 12 Davenport 14

No. 6 Wilbur-Creston-Keller 80, No. 11 Neah Bay 36

No. 7 Tulalip Heritage 28, No. 10 Dayton 20

No. 8 Wahkiakum 50, No. 9 Darrington 24

The Class 1B eight-player state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. at Husky Stadium.

When Are the 2026 Washington High School Football State Championships?

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will crown six state football champions Dec. 4-5 at Husky Stadium on the University of Washington campus in Seattle.

Three championships will be decided Friday, Dec. 4, followed by three more Saturday, Dec. 5.

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. — Class 1B eight-player championship

3 p.m. — Class 1A championship

7 p.m. — Class 3A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. — Class 2B championship

3 p.m. — Class 2A championship

7 p.m. — Class 4A championship

All times are Pacific.

What's Next in the Washington High School Football Playoffs?

The WIAA state quarterfinals will take place Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with 24 games across six classifications.

The winners will advance to the state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 28.

Several undefeated teams remain in contention, including Puyallup, Skyview, O'Dea, Enumclaw, Stanwood, Tumwater, Prosser, Royal, Rochester, Onalaska, Almira-Coulee-Hartline and Naselle.

Among the most intriguing quarterfinal matchups are Mead against Lake Stevens in Class 4A, Stanwood against Bellevue in Class 3A, and W.F. West against undefeated Prosser in Class 2A.

Class 1B also features a compelling showdown between undefeated Naselle and Wilbur-Creston-Keller, which scored 80 points in its opening-round victory.

By the end of the weekend, only 24 teams will remain in contention for the six state championships.

High School On SI will continue updating the Washington high school football playoff brackets with quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.