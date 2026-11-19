The first round of the Washington high school football state playoffs saw a few surprise victories from some underdogs.

Eleventh seeded Mount Tahoma entered the High School On SI Washington Top 25 Rankings at No. 12 after its 38-20 win over sixth seed Rainier Beach.

Stanwood, Cashmere, Eatonville, Franklin Pierce and Woodland made an entrance in this week's rankings.

Here are the latest High School On SI Washington high school football Top 25 rankings:

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Richland 56-14

Next up: vs. Moses Lake, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Glacier Peak 30-6

Next up: at Sumner, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Olympia 28-19

Next up: vs. Skyview, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Brennan Abbott completed 11 of 16 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Curtis 57-7

Next up: vs. Mead, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Tahoma 28-0

Next up: vs. Puyallup, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

The Chiefs' four touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Bothell 56-49

Next up: at Lake Stevens, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

The 10th seeded Panthers knocked out seventh seeded Bothell in the first round.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Lincoln 47-45

Next up: vs. Ridgeline, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 29-14

Next up: vs. Graham-Kapowsin, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Eastmont 60-20

Next up: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Quarterback AJ Tuivaiave completed 16 of 19 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Trevon Mayfield ran for four touchdowns on 78 yards.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Meadowdale 71-21

Next up: vs. Stanwood, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

Lonzell Hall, a sophomore, ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Mount Tahoma 26-0

Next up: vs. Mount Tahoma, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 38-20

Next up: at Enumclaw, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

The 11th seeded T-Birds beat sixth seeded Rainier Beach in the first round.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Ferndale 51-14

Next up: vs. Federal Way, Nov. 31 at 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Southridge 34-17

Next up: at O'Dea, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Snohomish 54-15

Next up: at Eastside Catholic, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Black Hills 49-6

Next up: vs. Woodland, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Lakes 31-14

Next up: at Bellevue, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Fife 42-25

Next up: vs. Franklin Pierce, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Cedarcrest 19-14

Next up: vs. W.F. West, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Bye week

Next up: vs. Meridian, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Olympic 42-7

Next up: vs. Eatonville, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Klahowya 56-7

Next week: vs. Cascade Christian, Nov. 21 at 2p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. Archbishop Murphy 23-21

Next week: at Anacortes, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

The 12th seeded Cruisers beat fifth seeded Archbishop Murphy.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. West Valley (Spokane) 29-22

Next week: at Lynden, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last week: Def. North Kitsap 14-3

Next week: at Tumwater, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.