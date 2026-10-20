West Boca Raton Hosts Monarch with a Florida Class 5A District Title on the Line

A district championship, an undefeated district record and postseason positioning will be on the line Thursday night when West Boca Raton hosts Monarch in a winner-take-all Florida Class 5A District 13 high school football showdown.

The Bulls (7-1) have won four straight games and allowed just 46 points all season, an average of fewer than six per contest. But Monarch (4-4) has an opportunity to erase the disappointment of four non-district losses, including a 71-20 setback against St. Thomas Aquinas, by capturing the district championship.

Both teams enter 2-0 in district play, setting up a decisive matchup at West Boca Raton. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

West Boca's Defense Has Been Hard To Crack

The Bulls have posted three shutouts and have not allowed more than 15 points in a game. Their only loss was 15-14 to St. John’s (DC) on Sept. 19. They have since outscored Olympic Heights, Glades Central, Deerfield Beach, and The First Academy by a combined 161-17.

West Boca has been particularly difficult to score against in district play. The Bulls beat Olympic Heights 57-0 and Deerfield Beach 56-0, putting them one victory from a perfect district record. They also hold third in the projected Open Division field.

West Boca is coming off a 17-10 win at The First Academy on Friday, its fourth consecutive victory.

Junior defensive end Makarion Owens leads West Boca with four sacks. Senior linebacker Maxwell Reid and junior defensive end Javion Herrington each have three, giving the Bulls multiple players capable of disrupting Monarch’s passing game.

Monarch Has Found Success in the Passing Game

The Knights enter after a 71-20 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday, but their most recent district game showed how productive their offense can be. Monarch beat Olympic Heights 49-0 on Oct. 9, when senior quarterback Mason Hall completed 18 of 20 passes for 487 yards and six touchdowns.

Monarch has used Hall and junior Jeremiah Milcent at quarterback, with seniors Chris Cortinas and Bryan Bynes and junior Conroy Whyte II among their most targeted receiving options. Cortinas caught six passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns against Olympic Heights.

Monarch has also beaten Deerfield Beach 26-6 and Cardinal Gibbons 20-13 this season. The challenge Thursday is producing enough offense against West Boca to keep the game competitive while its own defense recovers from allowing a season-high 71 points.

Trey Moran Leads the West Boca Offense

Senior quarterback Trey Moran entered the First Academy game with 1,218 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions. He has also added five rushing touchdowns on the season.

In the Bulls’ 56-0 win over Deerfield Beach on Oct. 9, Moran threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns, while senior receiver Billy Clancy III led West Boca with four touchdown catches.

Monarch’s front, including junior defensive end Aiden Davey, will need to pressure Moran without allowing his running ability to extend possessions. Getting West Boca off the field would give the Knights’ offense more opportunities against a defense that rarely surrenders points.

Game Informtaion

Matchup: Monarch (4-4) at West Boca Raton (7-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 22

Where: West Boca Raton High School, Boca Raton, Florida