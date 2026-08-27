Curtis Leopold of Appleton North Voted Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Offensive Lineman of 2026

Congratulations to Appleton North senior Curtis Leopold on being voted High School On SI Wisconsin Football's Top Returning Offensive Lineman of 2026.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 worthy players from throughout the state August 14-August 26), the Appleton North standout came out on top.

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead the Lightning to a tie for second place in the league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Leopold earned 35% of the vote (4,475) to earn top honors, Kewaunee senior Ben VanGoethem finished second (32%), Franklin senior Austin Koss placed third (12%), West Salem senior Luke Grube took fourth (8%), and Oconomowoc senior Austin Schreindl was fifth (6%). There were 13,508 votes registered in the two-week poll.

Other nominees included:

Orville Blohm, Winnebago Lutheran, senior

The All-Flyway Conference first-team selection helped lead Winnebago Lutheran to second place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Connor Carr, Rice Lake, senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference second-team selection helped lead Rice Lake to second place in the league, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 10-2 overall record.

Sam Cheever, Arrowhead, senior

The imposing veteran leader helped lead Arrowhead to second place in the Classic 8 Conference, a WIAA Division 1 state championship, and a 13-1 overall record.

Madden Cleary, Middleton, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference second-team selection helped lead Middleton to a league title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Richie Flanigan, Notre Dame Academy, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Notre Dame Academy to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.

Luke Grube, West Salem, senior

The All-Coulee Conference first-team selection helped lead West Salem to second place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.

Austin Koss, Franklin, senior

The All-Southeast Conference second-team selection helped lead Franklin to a league title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and an 11-1 overall record.

Evan Leibfried, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The All-Badger Conference (Small Division) second-team selection helped lead Mount Horeb-Barneveld to a share of the league title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Hunter Mallinger, Sussex Hamilton, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a third-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 9-3 overall record.

Ethan McIntosh, Verona, senior

The All-Big Eight Conference first-team selection helped lead Verona to second place in league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

David Provost, West De Pere, senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead West De Pere to the Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Cade Reikowski, Pewaukee, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Pewaukee to a fifth-place finish in the Classic 8 Conference, a berth in the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 6-6 overall record.

Cole Reiter, Germantown, senior

The WFCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Germantown to a share of the Greater Metro Conference title, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record.

Austin Schreindl, Oconomowoc, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Oconomowoc to fourth place in the league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Jamail Sewell, Wisconsin Lutheran, senior

The talented leader helped lead Wisconsin Lutheran to third place in the Woodland Conference, a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and a 6-4 overall record.

Brady Thorne, St. Francis, junior

The All-Midwest Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead St. Francis to a tie for third place in league and a first-round berth in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

Ben VanGoethem, Kewaunee, senior

The All-Packerland Conference first-team selection helped lead Kewaunee to second place in league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, and a 9-2 overall record.

Hunter Wagner, Catholic Memorial, senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection helped lead Catholic Memorial to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and an 11-2 overall record.

Felix Werblow, Elkhorn, senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Elkhorn to third place in the league, a second-round berth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and an 8-3 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com