Former Wisconsin Lutheran High School Football Star Kevin Zeitler Making Positive Impact For Green Bay Packers

Former Wisconsin Lutheran High School football star Kevin Zeitler's tireless work ethic, professional approach, and passion for the game have made him one of the most respected offensive linemen in the National Football League.

Zeitler, a Wisconsin Native, Brings Leadership to the Green Bay Packers

The 36-year-old, 15-year NFL veteran guard and life-long Wisconsin native fittingly signed a one-year free agent contract to play for the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 30, bringing a heavy dose of leadership and experience to the fledgling, young offensive line in the process.

Although he has only seen the field sparingly so far, Zeitler's veteran presence in the locker room and business-like approach have had a stabilizing impact on the Packers, who have posted a 3-0 record (including critical momentum-building early season victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys) since he officially joined the team.

He has showcased his durability and longevity by playing for several organizations during his long career including the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-2016), Cleveland Browns (2107-2018), New York Giants (2019-2020), Baltimore Ravens (2021-2023), Detroit Lions (2024), and the Tennessee Titans (2025).

Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) lands a block versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13. 2021. | USA TODAY Sports

For the imposing 6-foot-4, 314-pound Zeitler, getting the rare opportunity to play for the team that he cheered for while growing up is special.

"Just the homecoming aspect of it all, it's pretty sweet, honestly", said Zeitler, adding that growing up he was a big Packer fan during the Brett Favre era in an interview with Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

“Yeah, I still love ball,” he said. “I really meant that when I said that. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here, obviously. It’s great to be out there. It’s great to be out with guys working hard, trying to chase a goal together. Love it.”

Despite being signed by the Packers after the start of the regular season, Zeitler was quick to point out that in the NFL it comes with the territory.

"We don't have to go through a training camp and all that. You don't have all that wear and tear on you at this point of the year," Zeitler said. "It's kind of interesting getting in at this point, first time. Now, it's just acclimating, getting all those little muscles firing again. All that muscle memory is coming back real quick."

Zeitler Made His Mark as an All-American at Wisconsin

Zeitler, a veteran out of the University of Wisconsin and former first-team All-American lineman, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft (No. 27 overall). Over the course of his career, he has appeared in 214 regular-season games with 213 starts, starting all seven postseason contests he appeared in.

Wisconsin Badgers All-American guard Kevin Zeitler (70) lines up for a play during versus Penn State on Nov. 26, 2011. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since entering the NFL in 2012, Zeitler has registered the most games played and the most starts by an offensive lineman in the league. The Waukesha, Wis., native was selected to the prestigious Pro Bowl during a highlight-reel 2023 season (including a trip to the AFC Championship game with the Baltimore Ravens).

During his standout high school career at Wisconsin Lutheran, the 2008 alum helped lead the Vikings to two WIAA Division 3 state championships and was named Wisconsin Little Ten Conference Lineman of the Year, ultimately setting the stage for his memorable collegiate years with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Zeitler (along with wife, Sara) openly acknowledged the foundation provided by Wisconsin Lutheran during their prep days by making a generous, major donation to help restore and improve the school's outdoor athletic facilities in 2022. The act of kindness fittingly resulted in the sports complex being named "Zeitler Stadium" in the couples' honor.

Even though he acknowledges the impressive list of past accomplishments, Zeitler emphasized that his focus remains on winning games for the Packers.

"There's a time when retirement will come and football will go away but not yet. Since I have the ability to do it, I might as well. There's no pressure. I had a long talk with all of the coaches and everyone upstairs in the organization. They explained the situation, the expectations, where they think things are heading, and what's been going on. Everyone is raring to go here so I'm very excited to be a part of it."

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com