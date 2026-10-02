GREEN BAY, Wis. – There was an old TV show called Eight Is Enough. Will three practices be enough for new Green Bay Packers guard Kevin Zeitler to start on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s practice, he didn’t say yes.

He sure as heck didn’t say no.

There are two things working against Zeitler. One, he didn’t join the team until Wednesday, meaning the ultimate crash course into learning the offense.

“I think, kind of like I said earlier this week, being with so many teams, I’ve kind of experienced a lot of this in my own way, so I’ve been able to associate it with things that I’ve done in the past,” Zeitler said. “So, I think if they need me out there right away, I think I’ll find a way and get it done.”

Increasing that challenge is the opponent. The Buccaneers under coach Todd Bowles blitz more than any team in the NFL other than the Vikings. Considering the problems the Packers have had against the blitz and the unique situation on the offensive line with the potential of two new starting guards with Zeitler and Laken Tomlinson, Bowles probably will be inclined to blitz more than usual.

“I’ve played them before,” Zeitler said. “They’re extremely talented, great D-line depth. Obviously, head coach is a blitz monster. They’re always good for a reason and they’re always right there ready to be elite at any given time.”

The other challenge will be conditioning. Unlike Tomlinson, who at least had a few weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad, Zeitler had been working out at home until taking a free-agent visit to Green Bay on Tuesday. This week was his first on-the-field activities since last year’s season finale for the Titans on Jan. 4 – almost nine months ago.

“Given how it all went, I was training, working hard on my own, but there’s nothing compared to throwing a helmet on,” he said. “So, when I line up against a guy for the first time, adrenaline flowing and all that, the first day’s like, ‘OK, get it rolling.’ But, honestly, feeling pretty good out there. Everything just keeps getting bumped up day by day. I’m honestly really happy with where I’m at.”

Friday’s practice was the third and last of the week. Getting to skip training camp is a definite perk for a 36-year-old player in his 15th season and with 213 starts under his belt, though he’d obviously be further along in the acclimation process had the Packers signed him earlier.

He said his body feels “Amazing, honestly. You don’t have to go through a training camp and all that, you don’t have all that wear and tear on you at this point in the year. It’s kind of interesting getting in at this point – first time – now it’s just acclimating, getting all the little muscles firing again, and all that muscle memory’s coming back real quick.”

Talking to reporters before practice, coach Matt LaFleur said there was a “plan in place” for who would start and play against the Buccaneers. He said Zeitler was “feeling a little bit more comfortable” as the week progressed.

“The guy, what is this, Year 15 for him? He’s got a lot of practice reps under his belt,” he said.

At this point, there seems to be no hesitation from LaFleur or Zeitler about playing on Sunday. Maybe Zeitler won’t be able to get through a whole game in the 90-degree heat. But Zeitler is fired up to play and the Packers are fired up to have him.

“It’s been great, honestly,” he said. “An absolute whirlwind in every possible way but it’s been great to get back on there. It’s great getting back into football, learning all sorts of new stuff and, like, thought theories. It’s just great. So, keep it rolling.”

That whirlwind includes early mornings and late nights at Lambeau Field learning an offense he might be tasked with helping save after just five days with the team.

It’s been a challenge, to be sure, but it’s one he’s embraced. Past coaches have mentioned his youthful spirit, and that’s been evident on the practice field with Zeitler between reps bobbing his head along with the music embraced by a younger generation of players.

“Yeah, I still love ball,” he said. “I really meant that when I said that. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here, obviously. It’s great to be out there. It’s great to be out with guys working hard, trying to chase a goal together. Love it.”

What would Zeitler say if LaFleur came up to him before the team boarded the plane for Tampa on Saturday and asked if he felt ready to start?

“I’m just going to keep practicing the rest of this week. We’ve still got tomorrow,” Zeitler said. “We’re just going to keep going and whatever happens, happens.”

Three games down, long careers to go.



Here's a Packers rookie progress report. ⬇️https://t.co/U66oIAJhV8 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 2, 2026

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