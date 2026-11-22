Wisconsin finished the 2026 high school football season with many talented, elite-level head coaches guiding their teams to the pinnacle of success. These 18 battle-tested coaches, including eight state champions, several state finalists, and impressive list of conference champions, have consistently demonstrated their proven leadership skills throughout the course of the year. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football coaches across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top individuals—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving coach.

Voting remains open until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Coaches are listed in alphabetical order and all information provided is from the 2026 season; the poll is below the list of individuals.)

Brandon Beckwith, Monona Grove

Beckwith guided the Silver Eagles to a second-place finish in the Badger Conference (Large Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and 12-2 overall record.

John Bunyan, Port Washington

Bunyan guided the Pirates to a Glacier Trails Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.

Justin Friske, Pewaukee

Friske guided the Pirates to a Parkland Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Anton Graham, Racine Case

Graham guided the Eagles to a Southeast Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.

Bryan Gregory, Lomira

Gregory guided the Lions to a Flyway Conference title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Justin Gumm, Sussex Hamilton

Gumm guided the Chargers to a Greater Metro Conference title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship and a 14-0 overall record.

Matthew Harris, Arrowhead

Harris guided the Warhawks to a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 10-2 overall record.

Tyler Huber, Lake Mills

Huber guided the L-Cats to a Capitol Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 12-2 overall record.

Charlie Jadin, Freedom

Jadin guided the Irish to a North Eastern Conference title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Hayden Link, Iowa-Grant

Link guided the Panthers to a share of the Six Rivers Conference title, a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and a 12-2 overall record.

Craig Loscheider, Mondovi

Loscheider guided the Buffaloes to a Cloverbelt Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game, and a 12-2 overall record.

Ryan Lucchesi, Muskego

Lucchesi guided the Warriors to a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 10-2 overall record.

Craig McClelland, Union Grove

McClelland guided the Broncos to a Southern Lakes Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.

Mike Rader, Notre Dame Academy

Rader guided the Tritons to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Robin Rosemeyer, Gilman

Rosemeyer guided the Pirates to a North Central Conference (East Division) title, a WIAA 8-Player state championship, and a 13-0 overall record.

Travis Winkers, Darlington

Winkers guided the Redbirds to a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.

Darnell Wiltz, Waukesha South

Wiltz guided the Blackshirts to a tie for third place in the Parkland Conference, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record. It was the program's first playoff appearance since 1999.

Kegan Wirtz, West De Pere

Wirtz guided the Phantoms to a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and 13-1 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com