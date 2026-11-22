Vote: Who Is the 2026 Wisconsin High School Football Coach of the Year?
Wisconsin finished the 2026 high school football season with many talented, elite-level head coaches guiding their teams to the pinnacle of success. These 18 battle-tested coaches, including eight state champions, several state finalists, and impressive list of conference champions, have consistently demonstrated their proven leadership skills throughout the course of the year. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.
There are hundreds of outstanding football coaches across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top individuals—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving coach.
Voting remains open until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Coaches are listed in alphabetical order and all information provided is from the 2026 season; the poll is below the list of individuals.)
Brandon Beckwith, Monona Grove
Beckwith guided the Silver Eagles to a second-place finish in the Badger Conference (Large Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, and 12-2 overall record.
John Bunyan, Port Washington
Bunyan guided the Pirates to a Glacier Trails Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game, and a 13-1 overall record.
Justin Friske, Pewaukee
Friske guided the Pirates to a Parkland Conference title, a WIAA Division 3 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Anton Graham, Racine Case
Graham guided the Eagles to a Southeast Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.
Bryan Gregory, Lomira
Gregory guided the Lions to a Flyway Conference title, a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Justin Gumm, Sussex Hamilton
Gumm guided the Chargers to a Greater Metro Conference title, a WIAA Division 1 state championship and a 14-0 overall record.
Matthew Harris, Arrowhead
Harris guided the Warhawks to a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 10-2 overall record.
Tyler Huber, Lake Mills
Huber guided the L-Cats to a Capitol Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 12-2 overall record.
Charlie Jadin, Freedom
Jadin guided the Irish to a North Eastern Conference title, a WIAA Division 4 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Hayden Link, Iowa-Grant
Link guided the Panthers to a share of the Six Rivers Conference title, a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and a 12-2 overall record.
Craig Loscheider, Mondovi
Loscheider guided the Buffaloes to a Cloverbelt Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game, and a 12-2 overall record.
Ryan Lucchesi, Muskego
Lucchesi guided the Warriors to a share of the Classic 8 Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 10-2 overall record.
Craig McClelland, Union Grove
McClelland guided the Broncos to a Southern Lakes Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and a 12-1 overall record.
Mike Rader, Notre Dame Academy
Rader guided the Tritons to a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) title, a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Robin Rosemeyer, Gilman
Rosemeyer guided the Pirates to a North Central Conference (East Division) title, a WIAA 8-Player state championship, and a 13-0 overall record.
Travis Winkers, Darlington
Winkers guided the Redbirds to a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title, a WIAA Division 5 state championship, and a 14-0 overall record.
Darnell Wiltz, Waukesha South
Wiltz guided the Blackshirts to a tie for third place in the Parkland Conference, a berth in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, and a 7-4 overall record. It was the program's first playoff appearance since 1999.
Kegan Wirtz, West De Pere
Wirtz guided the Phantoms to a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and 13-1 overall record.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.