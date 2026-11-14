Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs: Notre Dame Academy's Kingston Allen Becomes All-Time Rushing Leader

Notre Dame Academy football star Kingston Allen has been crowned Wisconsin's all-time career rushing leader.

Allen, a versatile 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior running back, accomplished the remarkable feat by rushing for 297 yards and four touchdowns as the top-seeded No. 4-ranked Tritons defeated top-seeded No. 13 Union Grove 28-17 in a hard-fought WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Slinger on Friday night.

Allen Makes History While Leading a Playoff Victory

With the memorable, history-making individual performance, the highly touted four-star standout and Wisconsin Badger recruit shattered the prior mark of 7,416 yards established by Columbus' Colton Brunell from 2021-2023.

On the record-breaking second-down play, Allen showcased his strength, speed, and field vision by delivering a critical 16-yard run to sustain a momentum-shifting drive as Notre Dame trailed 17-14 with 11:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Tritons, who scored 28 unanswered points in the decisive second half to erase a 17-0 deficit, improved to 13-0 overall and advanced to face Monona Grove, 12-1, in the upcoming D2 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Triton Star Bounced Back From a Difficult First Half

Despite the exhilarating final outcome, Allen's mental toughness ultimately took center stage as he was forced to deal with the frustration created by two lost fumbles and just 75 yards rushing in the uncharacteristic slow first half.

He responded with the heart, determination, and resilience of a battle-tested champion, amassing 222 yards and four touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 1-yard run with 6:36 left.

Coming off a history-making 3,436-yard performance with 57 touchdowns to set single-season state records in 2025, Allen has followed it up with new state marks of 3,631 yards and 64 touchdowns through 13 games to rank first all-time in state annals. He needed 214 yards coming into the night and currently has 7,500 career yards heading into the D2 state championship game.

Brunell established the former record of 7,416 yards from 2021-2023, according to a thorough list compiled by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Allen, a WFCA first-team all-state selection and reigning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, was quick to point out that the team's ultimate success remains at the forefront.

"It feels great to get the victory. The record doesn't matter much to me as long as we make it to Camp Randall," said a humble Allen, in a post-game interview with Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mark McCullen. "That's where we're going next week."

"Coming back in the second half after being down 17 points, there's not much more you can wish for. As a squad it's exactly what we were shooting for and wanted to see. The defense played their butt off and we were able to bounce back from those first-half hardships."

Notre Dame Academy's Kingston Allen (7) runs the ball in for a touchdown versus Kaukauna in a non-conference game on Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen enters the state finals (week 14) leading the nation in rushing with one game remaining, maintaining a comfortable advantage over Princeton High School (North Carolina) junior Teo McPhatter's 3,096 yards according to Maxpreps.com.

The high-powered Tritons have a combined 40-1 overall record dating back to the start of the 2024 season, highlighted by a WIAA Division 3 state championship.

Allen has been the centerpiece of an explosive offense (anchored upfront by Notre Dame lineman recruit Richie Flanigan, Linus Poister, Eamonn Ryan, Carter Wolf, CJ Duchac, fullback Jack Whitehouse, and Iowa State tight end recruit Joey Massey) for the undefeated Tritons, the reigning Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) champion who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state title game last season and finished with a 13-1 overall record.

Wisconsin All-Time Career Rushing Leaders

1. Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy (2023-present) 7,500

2. Colton Brunell, Columbus (2021-2023) 7,416

3. Tyler Tenner, Racine Lutheran (2016-2019) 6,932

4. Bryce Huettner, Iola-Scandinavia (2015-2018) 6,870

5. Mike Firkus, Hilbert (2000-2002) 6,707

6. Christian Collins, Notre Dame Academy (2022-2024) 6,560

7. Luke Hagel, Random Lake (1995-1998) 6,495

8. Jake Morris, Elk Mound (1990-1992) 5,447

9. Adrian Davis, Kenosha St. Joseph (1999-2001) 5,410

10. Leo Musso, Waunakee (2009-2011) 5,375

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com