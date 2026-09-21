Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Football's Top Returning Defensive Back of 2026?

Wisconsin continues the 2026 high school football season with one of its deepest returning classes of defensive backs in recent memory. From reigning state champions and all-state selections to a variety of battle-tested veteran leaders, these 20 players have already proven they can make explosive hits, respond with critical momentum-shifting plays, and take control with the game on the line. Now it's your turn to decide who deserves the title of the state's best.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top returning athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This list was compiled using information from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, 247sports.com, and Bound.com.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players.)

Max Basso, Oconomowoc, Senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection registered 39 tackles (including 21 solo), two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as Oconomowoc placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Cooper Borowicz, West De Pere, Senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) first-team selection registered 87 tackles (including 49 solo), four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a recovered fumble as West De Pere won the league title, claimed a WIAA Division 2 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Brendan Chenault, Onalaska, Senior

The All-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team selection contributed 48 tackles (including 29 solo), three tackles for loss, and three interceptions as Onalaska placed second in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Taylen Czarniak, Muskego, Senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection registered 93 tackles (including 65 solo), two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception as Muskego won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Dominic Ganju, Homestead, Senior

The All-North Shore Conference first-team selection contributed 50 tackles (including 42 solo), three recovered fumbles, and three interceptions as Homestead won the league title, advanced to WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with a 12-1 overall record.

Rex Helms, Bay Port, Senior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) second-team selection contributed 38 tackles (including 24 solo) and eight interceptions as Bay Port placed second in the league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and finished the season with an 11-3 overall record.

Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, Senior

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state honorable mention selection registered 70 tackles, seven interceptions, and two sacks as Kenosha St. Joseph won the Midwest Classic Conference title, claimed a WIAA Division 7 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

Kevin Lally, Sussex Hamilton, Senior

The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection contributed 30 tackles (including 24 solo), three tackles for loss, and three interceptions as Sussex Hamilton earned a share of the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-3 overall record.

Brady Lee, Aquinas, Senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 52 tackles (including 19 solo), and four tackles for loss and an interception as Aquinas won the Coulee Conference title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Max Migazzi, Mukwonago, Senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection contributed 36 tackles (including 19 solos), two interceptions, and a recovered fumble as Mukwonago placed third in the league, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Dustin Roach, Catholic Memorial, Senior

The All-Parkland Conference first-team selection registered 32 tackles (including 19 solo) and five interceptions as Catholic Memorial won the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Brayden Sellen, Crivitz, Senior

The All-Northwoods Conference first-team selection registered 50 tackles (including 33 solo) and two interceptions as Crivitz placed fourth in the league standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs, and finished the season with a 7-4 overall record.

Oliver Schaid, Badger, Senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection contributed 38 tackles (including 20 solo), two interceptions, and two recovered fumbles as Badger won the league title, advanced to the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 11-1 overall record.

Oliver Simmons, River Falls, Senior

The All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention selection registered 60 tackles (including 41 solo), two tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a forced fumble as River Falls earned a share of the league title, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished the season with an 11-2 overall record.

Christopher Thao, Kimberly, Senior

The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection contributed 35 tackles (including 34 solo), an interception, and a fumble recovery as Kimberly earned a share of the league title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with an 8-3 overall record.

Mason Thoen, Waterford, Senior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection registered 63 tackles (including 40 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles as Waterford placed fourth in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Miles Waldvogel, Wausau West, Senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection contributed 90 tackles (including 52 solo), two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a sack, and an interception as Wausau West placed third in the league, advanced to the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Amarii Ward, Milwaukee Reagan, Senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 48 tackles (including 24 solo), five tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a sack as Milwaukee Reagan won the Milwaukee City Conference (Richardson Division) title, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, and finished the season with a 9-2 overall record.

Evan Wozniak, Arrowhead, Senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection contributed 84 tackles (including 59 solo), two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and an interception as Arrowhead placed second in the league, won the WIAA Division 1 state championship, and finished the season with a 13-1 overall record.

Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, Senior

The WFCA all-state honorable mention selection registered 45 tackles (including 30 solo) and five interceptions as Darlington won the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) title, claimed a WIAA Division 6 state championship, and finished the season with a 14-0 overall record.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com