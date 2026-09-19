Jerry Sinz Reaches 500 Career Wins, Adds to Legendary Wisconsin High School Football Career

Jerry Sinz has spent more than half a century building one of the great high school football programs in Wisconsin.

On Friday night, the legendary Edgar coach added another historic number to his remarkable career.

Sinz earned his 500th career victory as Edgar defeated Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 37-6, becoming just the second high school football coach in Wisconsin history to reach 500 wins.

The victory moved Sinz another step closer to the state's all-time coaching wins record, which belongs to former St. Mary's Springs coach Bob Hyland, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

According to a report on Sinz's milestone victory, Sinz joined Hyland, who holds the state record with 522 wins, as the only Wisconsin coaches to reach the 500-win plateau.

50 Years of Winning at Edgar

How do you get to 500 career wins? You win consistently over a long period of time and few have done that better than Sinz.

Sinz has produced 50 consecutive winning seasons at Edgar, won more than 100 playoff games and guided the program to 16 state championship appearances and nine state titles, according to Bound Wisconsin's 2026 Marawood Conference preview.

Edgar won back-to-back WIAA Division 7 state championships in 2023 and 2024 before being elevated to Division 6 under the WIAA's Tournament Performance Factor. The Wildcats still reached the state championship game in their first season at the higher level in 2025 before falling to Darlington.

Sinz entered the 2026 season within striking distance of 500, making the milestone one of the major storylines surrounding Edgar this fall.

Now he's there.

Sinz's nine WIAA championships are tied with Hyland for the most in state history. Hyland retired following the 2024 season with 522 career victories.

The Number Didn't Change Sinz's Approach

If Sinz felt differently entering a game with history waiting, he apparently didn't let his players know.

"Whether it's 499 or 500 or 501, it doesn't really seem much different to me or to the kids," Sinz told WSAW.

The Wildcats simply did what Sinz's teams have done with astonishing consistency for decades — they won.

Edgar's success under Sinz has made the school one of Wisconsin's winningest programs. The Wisconsin high school football record book listed Edgar with 526 all-time victories through the 2025 record-book compilation, placing the Wildcats among the state's 20 winningest programs historically.

A remarkable percentage of those victories belong to one coach.