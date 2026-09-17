Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week (Sept. 10-12)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Sept. 10-12, with several talented quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, a punishing lineman, and a wide receiver leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 4). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 16 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 52-0 victory over Sheboygan South in a Fox River Classic (South Division) game.

Anishka Amarasinghe, Menomonee Falls, QB

Amarasinghe, a senior, completed 13 of 24 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns as Menomonee Falls lost to Whitefish Bay 22-18 in a North Shore Conference game.

Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, QB

Arizola, a senior, completed 16 of 19 passes for 444 yards and six touchdowns as Delavan-Darien defeated Clinton 56-6 in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Damian Bartolotta, Oconomowoc, RB

Bartolotta, a junior, rushed 24 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oconomowoc to a 29-13 victory over Brookfield Central in a non-conference game.

Bo Benedict, River Falls, LB

Benedict, a junior, registered 11 tackles with two sacks as River Falls defeated Superior 20-16 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Jayvon Davis, Janesville Craig, QB

Davis, a junior, completed 25 of 38 passes for 431 yards and four touchdowns as Janesville Craig lost to Madison Memorial 44-27 in a Big Eight Conference game.

Jake Downing, Arrowhead, DL

Downing, a junior, registered 11 tackles with a sack as Arrowhead defeated Brookfield East 45-21 in a non-conference game.

Jordan Garcia, Waukesha South, QB

Garcia, a senior, completed 21 of 29 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns to lead Waukesha South to a 35-21 victory over Greenfield in a Parkland Conference game.

Tag Goebel, Darlington, LB

Goebel, a sophomore, registered 11 tackles as Darlington defeated New Glarus 41-10 in a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) game.

Andrew Greisen, West De Pere, QB

Greisen, a junior, completed 18 of 30 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns as West De Pere defeated Ashwaubenon 38-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Dillon Herling, Franklin, RB

Herling, a senior, rushed 19 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns as Franklin defeated Marquette 56-17 in a non-conference game.

Hunter Klippel, Grafton, QB

Klippel, a junior, completed 16 of 23 passes for 327 yards and five touchdowns as Grafton defeated Nicolet 49-28 in a non-conference game.

Kaden Martinez, Almond-Bancroft, RB

Martinez, a senior, rushed 48 times for 422 yards and five touchdowns to lead Almond-Bancroft to a 40-26 victory over Port Edwards in a Central Wisconsin-8 Conference game.

Kiya Sullivan, Port Washington, WR

Sullivan, a senior, contributed five receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns as Port Washington defeated Kewaskum 29-7 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Colton Wall, Pewaukee, LB

Wall, a junior, registered 14 tackles as Pewaukee defeated Wauwatosa East 27-8 in a Parkland Conference game.

Keaton Wollan, Amery, RB

Wollan, a senior, rushed 22 times for 305 yards and four touchdowns to lead Amery to a 47-22 victory over Somerset in a Middle Border Conference game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com