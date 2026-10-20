Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Oct. 15-17, with several talented elite-level quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 9). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon senior running back Jayden Burrell for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 14, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed six times for 259 yards and five touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy defeated Sheboygan North 51-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game, becoming Wisconsin's all-time career leader for rushing touchdowns.

Grayson Arn, Brodhead-Juda, RB

Arn, a senior, rushed 29 times for 423 and six touchdowns to lead Brodhead-Juda to a 58-42 victory over River Valley in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.

Brady Bauer, Lourdes Academy, QB

Bauer, a senior, rushed 31 times for 293 yards and five touchdowns as Lourdes Academy defeated Randolph-Cambria-Friesland 33-14 in a Trailways Conference game.

Carter Bell, Ripon, RB

Bell, a sophomore, rushed 36 times for 306 yards and six touchdowns as Ripon defeated Wautoma 42-13 in a South Central Conference game.

Wyatt Bieber, Coleman, RB

Bieber, a senior, rushed 31 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coleman to a 35-13 victory over Crivitz in a Northwoods Conference game.

Ethan Foemmel, Marshfield, QB

Foemmel, a sophomore, completed 25 of 35 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns as Marshfield lost to New Richmond 49-28 in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Jordan Garcia, Waukesha South, QB

Garcia, a senior, completed 21 of 25 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns to lead Waukesha South to a 42-7 victory over Wauwatosa East in a Parkland Conference game.

Andrew Greisen, West De Pere, QB

Greisen, a junior, passed for 192 yards and five touchdowns as West De Pere defeated Green Bay Preble 45-0 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Ethan Huelsemann, Baraboo, RB

Huelsmann, a senior, rushed 40 times for 393 yards and five touchdowns as Baraboo defeated Sparta 42-33 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Carter Kavanaugh, Sun Prairie East, QB

Kavanaugh, a senior, completed 19 of 23 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns to lead Sun Prairie East to a 48-13 victory over Watertown in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Cole Kuhn, Plymouth, RB

Kuhn, a senior running back, rushed 38 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns as Plymouth lost to Grafton 28-21 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Drew Lenz, Winneconne, WR

Lenz, a sophomore, contributed nine receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns as Winneconne defeated New London 20-19 in a Bay Conference game.

Kash Lowe, Green Bay West, RB

Lowe, a junior, rushed 37 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Green Bay West defeated Sheboygan South 28-14 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.

Bennett Nyquist, Lodi, WR

Nyquist, a senior, contributed seven receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns as Lodi defeated Edgerton 42-29 in a Capitol Conference game.

Brady Schmidt, Fond du Lac, RB

Schmidt, a junior, rushed 23 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns as Fond du Lac defeated Hortonville 23-0 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Colton Wall, Pewaukee, RB

Wall, a junior running back, rushed 17 times for 164 yards and a touchdown to lead Pewaukee to a 31-7 victory over New Berlin West in a Parkland Conference game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com