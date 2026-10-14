Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week (Oct. 8-10)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Oct. 8-10, with several talented elite-level quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 8). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Union Grove senior quarterback Quinn Schultz for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 6, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Jack Bunyan, Port Washington, QB

Bunyan, a junior, completed 24 of 44 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns as Port Washington defeated Plymouth 42-34 in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Jayden Burrell, Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon, RB

Burrell, a senior, rushed 20 times for 288 yards and five touchdowns as Milwaukee Hamilton-Audubon defeated Milwaukee Bay View 46-0 in a Milwaukee City Conference (Richardson Division) game.

Emmett Dargatz, Waterford, WR

Dargatz, a sophomore, contributed six receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Waterford defeated Badger 49-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Axzil Eggert, Freedom, RB

Eggert, a junior, rushed 21 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns to lead Freedom to a 45-6 victory over Luxumburg-Casco in a North Eastern Conference (NEC) game.

Ronald Hatch, Webster, RB

Hatch, a senior, rushed 20 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns as Webster defeated Elmwood-Plum City 50-28 in a Lakeland Conference game.

Connor Henschel, Franklin, WR/K

Henschel, a junior, contributed four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown then later converted a pressure-packed 29-yard field goal as time expired to lead Franklin to a 24-21 victory over Oconomowoc in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Bryson Hoeffler, Muskego, RB

Hoeffler, a junior, rushed 11 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns as Muskego defeated Kettle Moraine 41-0 in a Classic 8 Conference game.

Cohen Kraus, Racine Lutheran, QB/DB/P

Kraus, a senior, completed 12 of 18 passes for 167 yards and touchdown, rushed 14 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns, registered 21 tackles, and completed the triple-threat performance by averaging 43 yards per punt as Racine Lutheran defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 33-6 in a Midwest Classic Conference (Midwest Division) game.

Lateef Love Jr., Whitefish Bay, RB

Love Jr., a senior, rushed 15 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns as Whitefish Bay defeated Cedarburg 38-19 in a North Shore Conference game.

Kevin O' Grady, Delavan-Darien, RB

O' Grady, a senior, rushed 14 times for 178 yards and a touchdown to lead Delavan-Darien to a 41-0 victory over East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Joel Perez, Kenosha Indian Trail, QB

Perez, a senior, completed 9 of 15 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown to lead Kenosha Indian Trail to a 14-12 victory over Kenosha Tremper in a Southeast Conference game.

Ben Schroeder, Marquette, QB

Schroeder, a senior, completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns as Marquette defeated Brookfield Central 34-31 in a Greater Metro Conference game.

Jackson Smith, Bay Port, RB

Smith, a junior, rushed 13 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns as Bay Port defeated Green Bay Preble 54-7 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.

Aaron Trudell, Waunakee, QB

Trudell, a senior, connected with senior wide receiver Wes DuCharme on a 69-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as Waunakee defeated Monona Grove 7-3 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.

Austyn Wittek, New Richmond, RB

Wittek, a senior, rushed 18 times for 208 yards and four touchdowns to lead New Richmond to a 49-21 victory over Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference game.

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, QB

Wollin, a senior, completed 6 of 9 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated Big Foot 40-14 in a non-conference game, becoming Wisconsin's all-time leader for career TD passes in the process.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com