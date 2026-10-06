Vote: Who Was Wisconsin High School Football's Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances from Oct. 1-3, with several talented quarterbacks, running backs, linebackers, an outstanding wide receiver, and a strong, play-making defensive back leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 7). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Hudson senior quarterback Grant Bjerke for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 29, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 29 times for 281 yards and six touchdowns as Notre Dame Academy defeated Menasha 66-18 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.

Marcus Brezgel, Shawano, RB

Brezgel, a junior, rushed 25 times for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shawano to a 42-26 victory over Waupaca in a Bay Conference game.

Jack Bunyan, Port Washington, QB

Bunyan, a junior, completed 16 of 29 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead Port Washington to a 35-28 victory over Grafton in a Glacier Trails Conference game.

Imran Clark, Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir, LB

Clark, a senior, registered 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir defeated Milwaukee Bay View 32-8 in a Milwaukee City Conference (Richardson Division) game.

Taylen Czarniak, Muskego, DB

Czarniak, a senior, registered 23 tackles as Muskego defeated Arrowhead 22-20 in a Classic 8 Conference overtime thriller.

Bode Falkner, Mondovi, QB

Falkner, a junior, completed 19 of 27 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mondovi to a 38-0 victory over Regis in a Cloverbelt Conference game.

Morell Jackson, Racine Case, RB

Jackson, a senior, rushed 22 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns as Racine Case defeated Oak Creek 42-7 in a Southeast Conference game.

Chase Larson, Waukesha West, LB

Larson, a senior, registered 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as Waukesha West lost to Whitefish Bay 35-14 in a North Shore Conference game.

Collin Lopez, Greendale, QB

Lopez, a junior, completed 18 of 26 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns to lead Greendale to a 47-21 victory over Wauwatosa West in a non-conference game.

Owen St. Clair, Neenah, QB

St. Clair, a sophomore, completed 19 of 31 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as Neenah defeated Fond du Lac 22-20 in a Fox Valley Association game.

Xavier Mielke, Oakfield, RB

Mielke, a junior, rushed 25 times for 312 yards and five touchdowns as Oakfield defeated Princeton-Green Lake in a Southeast-8 Conference game.

Ayden Nerdahl, Amherst, RB

Nerdahl, a senior, rushed 20 times for 376 yards and six touchdowns as Amherst defeated Weyauwega-Fremont 49-14 in a Central Wisconsin Conference game.

Drake Petersen, Saint Croix Falls, WR

Petersen, a senior, finished with eight receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown as Saint Croix Falls defeated Cumberland 50-0 in a Heart O' North Conference game.

Quinn Schultz, Union Grove, RB

Schultz, a senior, rushed 10 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead Union Grove to a 38-14 victory over Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference game.

Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, LB

Stegall, a senior, registered 16 tackles, including two for loss, and 0.5 sacks as West De Pere defeated Bay Port 33-27 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) showdown.

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, QB

Wollin, a senior, completed 13 of 17 passes for 382 yards and four touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated Jefferson 42-15 in a Capitol Conference game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com