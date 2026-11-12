Wisconsin High School Football Playoffs: Racine Case Eagles Soaring To New Heights On Quest For State Championship

The Wisconsin high school football playoffs provided its share of hard hits, momentum-shifting plays, and thrilling pressure-packed victories in the state quarterfinals.

Racine Case Knocks Off No. 1 Muskego

Racine Case delivered arguably the biggest knockout punch of the third-round playoffs as it upset previously No. 1-ranked Muskego 6-3 in a fierce, tension-filled WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal on Nov. 6.

Senior kicker Colin Gardner delivered a 28-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to seal a hard-fought road victory for the second-seeded No. 7-ranked Eagles, who improved to 11-1 overall and advanced to face top-seeded No. 1-ranked West De Pere, 12-0, in the state semis at Sun Prairie East (Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium) on Nov. 13.

“This is one of the happiest moments of my life,” said Gardner, an All-Southeast Conference first-team selection of the pressure-packed game-winning field goal in a post-game interview with Racine County Eye reporter Matt Hardesty. “I won’t lie, I almost threw up out there. But I kicked it and I trusted my snapper and I trusted Landon Gibbs on holding it.”

Wild Fourth Quarter Comes Down to the Final Two Minutes

In an unpredictable wild, high-stakes fourth quarter, both teams struggled to take control and combined for four turnovers within the final two minutes.

It was a history-making moment for the Southeast Conference champion Eagles, who reached the WIAA D1 state semis for the first time since 1980, ending a 46-year drought in the process.

Case, which has qualified for the WIAA playoffs the last four seasons and eight times overall, is currently riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak with its only loss of the season coming to Greater Metro Conference powerhouse Sussex Hamilton (52-32) on Aug. 28.

Racine Case head coach Anton Graham led his team to a Southeast Conference championship this season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Tonight was a big one,” Case fourth-year head coach Anton Graham said. “It was great to see our boys just keep fighting and keep battling. They never stop believing. These boys want big things and they’re trying to leave a special legacy.”

Jackson Remains a Workhorse

Senior running back Morell Jackson rushed 31 times for a season-low 105 yards in leading the Case offense, which has generated 40 or more points seven times this season (including a 68-0 victory over Racine Horlick on Sept. 18).

Jackson, a first-team all-conference selection who has amassed 2,032 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, showcased his toughness as he helped set up the game-winner by responding with a critical 16-yard run and drawing a face-mask penalty.

London Hadley, a first-team all-conference defensive lineman, registered eight tackles (including three for loss) in leading the Case defense, which limited Muskego's strong Wing-T offense to 66 total yards in the contest.

The Eagles have allowed only three points in the past four games, including statement-making playoff shutout victories over Milwaukee Riverside-Golda Meir (63-0) and Kenosha Indian Trail (49-0).

Senior Joey Shaw kicked a 40-yard field goal for Classic 8 Conference co-champion Muskego, which finished 10-2 overall under first-year head coach Ryan Lucchesi.

The upcoming matchup with high-powered West De Pere will be another daunting challenge as the Phantoms, the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions who moved up to D1 this season, are currently riding a 26-game winning streak.

But with grit, determination, and the heart of a champion, the Eagles have the potential to soar to even greater heights with a victory and trip to Camp Randall Stadium.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com