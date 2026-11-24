Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of title-game individual performances during the 2026 WIAA state championships on Nov. 19-20, with several elite-level quarterbacks, explosive running backs, and strong, standout defensive players leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 17 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 14). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the state finals performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Catholic Memorial senior defensive lineman Kyle Johnston for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 18, 2026 poll.

There were many outstanding individual efforts turned in during the exciting two-day, seven-game event at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats are from the 2026 WIAA State Championships as compiled by the WIAA; the poll is below the list of players)

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 45 times for 306 yards and three touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 27-20 victory over Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Jack Bunyan, Port Washington, QB

Bunyan, a junior, completed 16 of 29 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown as Port Washington lost to Pewaukee 24-7 in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Axzil Eggert, Freedom, RB

Eggert, a junior, rushed 31 times for 305 yards and four touchdowns as Freedom defeated Lake Mills 35-31 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, QB

Erdmann, a senior, combined for 392 yards (316 passing, 76 rushing) and five touchdowns to lead Sussex Hamilton to a 59-28 victory over West De Pere in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Bode Falkner, Mondovi, QB

Falkner, a junior, completed 18 of 28 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns as Mondovi lost to Lomira 34-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game.

Landry Ganshert, Monona Grove, DB

Ganshert, a junior, registered 16 tackles as Monona Grove lost to Notre Dame Academy 27-20 in a WIAA Divsion 2 state championship game.

Dante Glendenning, Darlington, RB

Glendenning, a senior, rushed 13 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Darlington defeated New Glarus 47-6 in a WIAA Division 5 state championship game.

Brock Hinderman, Iowa-Grant, QB

Hinderman, a senior, combined for 371 yards (326 passing, 45 rushing) and four touchdowns as Iowa-Grant defeated River Ridge 28-21 in a WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

Bryson King, Pewaukee, LB

King, a junior, registered seven tackles (including two for loss) and two interceptions (highlighted by an 85-yard pick-six in the first quarter) as Pewaukee defeated Port Washington 24-7 in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Jonah Marzec, Notre Dame Academy, DB

Marzec, a senior, registered 11 tackles as Notre Dame Academy defeated Monona Grove 27-20 in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Brogan Mezera, River Ridge, LB

Mezera, a junior, registered 13 tackles as River Ridge lost to Iowa-Grant 28-21 in a WIAA Division 7 state championship game.

Alex Restivo, Sussex Hamilton, WR

Restivo, a senior, contributed 11 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown as Sussex Hamilton defeated West De Pere 59-28 in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Hunter Schaumberg, Lomira, RB/S

Schaumberg, a sophomore, rushed 31 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Lomira defeated Mondovi 34-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game. The standout two-way player added 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, FB/LB

Stegall, a senior, contributed three touchdown receptions for 50 yards and registered 21 tackles (including two for loss) as West De Pere lost to Sussex Hamilton 59-28 in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game.

Colton Wall, Pewaukee, RB

Wall, a junior, rushed 23 times for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead Pewaukee to a 24-7 victory over Port Washington in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, QB

Wollin, a senior, completed 22 of 34 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns as Lake Mills lost to Freedom 35-31 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Jaxon Zukowski, Monona Grove, QB

Zukowski, a junior, combined for 324 yards (244 passing, 80 rushing) and a touchdown as Monona Grove lost to Notre Dame Academy 27-20 in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com