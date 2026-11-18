Wisconsin high school football produced an impressive collection of big individual performances on Nov. 13, with several elite-level quarterbacks and explosive running backs leading the way.

High School On SI has selected 16 worthy candidates for Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week (Week 13). Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the fourth-round playoff performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to Port Washington senior wide receiver/defensive back Kiya Sullivan for winning Wisconsin High School Football Player of the Week in the Nov. 11-13, 2026 poll.

There are hundreds of outstanding football players across Wisconsin, and these lists are intended to spotlight some of the state's top athletes—not serve as a comprehensive ranking of every deserving player.

Voting remains open until Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, RB

Allen, a senior, rushed 33 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 28-17 victory over Union Grove in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game, becoming Wisconsin's all-time career rushing leader.

Jack Bunyan, Port Washington, QB

Bunyan, a junior, completed 24 of 40 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns to lead Port Washington to a 34-27 overtime victory versus La Crosse Logan in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.

Axzil Eggert, Freedom, RB

Eggert, a junior, rushed 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Freedom defeated Little Chute 35-6 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.

Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, QB

Erdmann, a senior, completed 17 of 21 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns as Sussex Hamilton defeated Bay Port 48-15 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.

Bode Falkner, Mondovi, QB

Falkner, a senior, combined for 350 yards (252 passing, 98 rushing) and four touchdowns to lead Mondovi to a 56-27 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.

Andrew Greisen, West De Pere, QB

Greisen, a junior, completed 14 of 28 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as West De Pere defeated Racine Case 20-19 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.

Brock Hinderman, Iowa-Grant, QB

Hinderman, a senior, completed 17 of 30 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns to lead Iowa-Grant to a 36-0 victory over Hilbert in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.

Morell Jackson, Racine Case, RB

Jackson, a senior, rushed 32 times for 326 yards and three touchdowns as Racine Case lost to West De Pere 20-19 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.

Kyle Johnston, Catholic Memorial, DL

Johnston, a senior, registered 13 tackles (including four for loss) as Catholic Memorial lost to Pewaukee 28-14 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.

Quinn Marty, New Glarus, QB

Marty, a senior, completed 9 of 16 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown as New Glarus defeated Lake Country Lutheran 14-0 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.

Blake Reynolds, River Ridge, QB

Reynolds, a senior, combined for 163 yards (104 passing, 59 rushing) and a touchdown as River Ridge defeated Glenwood City 21-15 in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.

Hunter Schaumberg, Lomira, RB

Schaumberg, a sophomore, rushed 33 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lomira to a 30-13 victory over Bonduel in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.

Benji Weis, Pewaukee, RB

Weis, a junior, rushed 23 times for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead Pewaukee to a 28-14 victory over Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.

Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, QB

Wollin, a senior, completed 21 of 27 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns as Lake Mills defeated West Salem 36-7 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.

Zeke Zuberbuhler, Darlington, QB

Zuberbuhler, a senior, combined for 351 yards (168 passing, 183 rushing) and a touchdown to lead Darlington to a 32-21 victory over Amherst in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.

Jaxon Zukowski, Monona Grove, QB

Zukowski, a junior, combined for 251 yards (68 passing, 183 rushing) and three touchdowns as Monona Grove defeated New Richmond 30-7 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com