Greater Metro Conference champion Sussex Hamilton finishes the 2026 season in the No. 1 spot in the final High School On SI Wisconsin Top 25 Football State Rankings following a dominant record-setting 59-28 victory over previously top-ranked West De Pere in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20.

The inspired, emotional victory put an exclamation point on a historic season for the Chargers, who earned their first state title in program history and finished with an impressive 14-0 overall record.

Notre Dame Academy (D2), Pewaukee (D3), Freedom (D4), Darlington (D5), and Lomira (D6) also completed undefeated seasons.

1. Sussex Hamilton (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

Final Game: Senior quarterback Cole Erdmann combined for 392 yards (316 passing, 76 rushing) and five touchdowns to lead Sussex Hamilton to a 59-28 victory over previously No. 1-ranked West De Pere in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game, earning the first title in program history.

2. Notre Dame Academy (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

Final Game: Senior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns to lead Notre Dame Academy to a 27-20 victory over Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game, earning its second title in three years and first at the D2 level.

3. West De Pere (13-1)

Previous Ranking: 1

Final Game: Senior fullback-linebacker Braylon Stegall contributed three touchdown receptions for 50 yards and registered 21 tackles (including two for loss) as West De Pere lost to Sussex Hamilton 59-28 in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game, snapping its 27-game winning streak.

4. Darlington (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 4

Final Game: Senior running back Dante Glendenning rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as Darlington defeated New Glarus 47-6 in a WIAA Division 5 state championship game, earning back-to-back titles (including its first at the D5 level) and extending its winning streak to 28 games.

5. Pewaukee (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

Final Game: Junior running back Colton Wall rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown to lead Pewaukee to a 24-7 victory over Port Washington in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game, earning the second title in program history.

6. Racine Case (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 9

Final Game: Senior linebacker Erik Ynnocencio registered 18 tackles as Racine Case lost to West De Pere 20-19 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.

7. Freedom (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

Final Game: Junior running back Axzil Eggert rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns as Freedom defeated Lake Mills 35-31 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game, earning its first title in program history.

8. Bay Port (11-2)

Previous Ranking: 12

Final Game: Bay Port lost to Sussex Hamilton 48-15 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.

9. Muskego (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 11

Final Game: Senior defensive back Taylen Czarniak registered 12 tackles and an interception as Muskego lost to Racine Case 6-3 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

10. Arrowhead (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 14

Final Game: Junior running back Devin Nettles rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown as Arrowhead lost to Sussex Hamilton 17-10 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

11. Monona Grove (12-2)

Previous Ranking: 7

Final Game: Junior quarterback Jaxon Zukowski combined for 324 yards (244 passing, 80 rushing) and a touchdown as Monona Grove lost to Notre Dame Academy 27-20 in a WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

12. Waunakee (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 13

Final Game: Senior quarterback Aaron Trudell rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown as Waunakee lost to Bay Port 28-21 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

13. Union Grove (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 13

Final Game: Union Grove lost to Notre Dame Academy 28-17 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.

14. Lomira (14-0)

Previous Ranking: 16

Final Game: Sophomore running back Hunter Schaumberg rushed 31 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns as Lomira defeated Mondovi 34-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game, earning the second title in program history.

15. Iowa-Grant (12-2)

Previous Ranking: 22

Final Game: Senior quarterback Brock Hinderman combined for 371 yards (326 passing, 45 rushing) and four touchdowns as Iowa-Grant defeated River Ridge 28-21 in a WIAA Division 7 state championship game, earning the second title in program history and first since 1977.

16. Port Washington (13-1)

Previous Ranking: 5

Final Game: Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan passed for 223 yards and a touchdown as Port Washington lost to Pewaukee 24-7 in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game.

17. Lake Mills (12-2)

Previous Ranking: 10

Final Game: Senior quarterback Tyler Wollin passed for 336 yards and four touchdowns as Lake Mills lost to Freedom 35-31 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

18. New Richmond (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 17

Final Game: Senior running back Austyn Wittek rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown as New Richmond lost to Monona Grove 30-7 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.

19. West Salem (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 20

Final Game: Senior linebacker Isaiah Laack registered 12 tackles as West Salem lost to Lake Mills 36-7 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.

20. Little Chute (11-2)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Final Game: Senior linebacker Reece Joten registered 12 tackles as Little Chute lost to Freedom 35-6 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.

21. Hudson (10-2)

Previous Ranking: 19

Final Game: Senior quarterback Grant Bjerke passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as Hudson lost to West De Pere 38-26 in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game.

22. Mondovi (12-2)

Previous Ranking: 18

Final Game: Junior quarterback Bode Balkner passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns as Mondovi lost to Lomira 34-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state championship game.

23. Pulaski (9-3)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Final Game: Pulaski lost to Notre Dame Academy 35-7 in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

24. West Bend West (9-3)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked.

Final Game: Senior wide receiver Xander Collier contributed seven receptions for 123 yards as West Bend West lost to Union Grove 28-14 in a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game.

25. La Crosse Logan (12-1)

Previous Ranking: 23

Last Week: The Rangers lost to Port Washington 34-27 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com